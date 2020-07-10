The stock of Macerich, one of the leading owners and operators of major retail real estate, has plunged 75% over the last 12 months. This collapse has led some investors to think that the stock has reached undervalued territory. However, the REIT is suffering from the secular decline of its business while it has also accumulated an excessive debt pile. As a result, Macerich is still highly risky.

Business overview

Macerich posted decent results in the first quarter, as its mall occupancy fell only 90 basis points, from 94.0% to 93.1%, and its funds from operations per share remained flat at $0.81.

However, the REIT has been severely hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which essentially began in mid-March in the U.S. At the peak of the pandemic, in April, nearly all the malls of Macerich were closed. Only 20 out of the 47 shopping centers were open again by mid-May and all the shopping centers were open by mid-June. It is thus evident that the performance of Macerich in the second quarter was severely affected by the coronavirus crisis. On the bright side, Macerich recently stated that the traffic in its shopping centers has approached normal levels lately.

However, the pandemic will undoubtedly take its toll on the results of Macerich this year. The REIT is expected to incur a 28% decrease in its funds from operations per share this year. Even worse, Macerich was struggling even before the coronavirus crisis due to the secular decline of malls. U.S. retailers closed more than 9,300 stores in 2019, thus exceeding by far the 5,864 store closures reported in 2018.

The brick-and-mortal retail business is suffering from the secular shift of consumers to online shopping. It is impossible for conventional retailers to match the prices of online retailers. Moreover, the pandemic has accelerated this trend, as it pushed numerous consumers to make their purchases online during the lockdown period. Now that more consumers have got used to online purchases they are likely to adopt this habit and reduce their visits to shops. UBS estimated that approximately 75,000 U.S. stores will close if the market share of online purchases rises from the current level of 16% to 25%.

Dividend

In my previous article about Macerich, I stated that I expected the REIT to reduce its dividend. Indeed, Macerich recently cut its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.50. Even worse, the actual cut is much worse than the 33% cut evidenced on the surface. The company is now paying 80% of the new dividend in shares and only 20% in cash. Therefore, the cash portion of the dividend has been cut by 87%, from $0.75 to $0.10.

Some investors will claim that the dividend in shares is equally important to the cash dividend. However, this unusual distribution policy dilutes the shareholders to the extreme and thus reduces the value of the stock. To provide a perspective, in the latest dividend payment, Macerich paid $14.2 million in cash and issued 7.8 million of new shares. In other words, the REIT diluted its shareholders by 5% in just one quarter. If Macerich maintains this policy for a long period, it will obviously cause an unprecedented dilution to its shareholders.

Moreover, the ample issuance of new shares greatly increases the financial burden of the dividend, as the latter has to be distributed to more shares every quarter. It is thus obvious that a vicious cycle will begin if Macerich maintains this distribution policy for long. This vicious cycle will probably come to an end with another dividend cut.

Debt

Macerich has accumulated an excessive debt pile. Its interest expense consumes 80% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $5.8 billion. This amount is 23 times the operating income of the REIT and 5 times the current market cap of the stock and hence it is undoubtedly excessive.

It is also important to note that $2.5 billion of debt is maturing within 2021-2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

As this amount is more than twice the market cap of the stock, it raises a red flag. Overall, the excessive debt load of Macerich amid the secular decline of its business renders the REIT highly risky and vulnerable to unexpected headwinds, such as the downturn from the pandemic.

Final thoughts

The stock of Macerich has slumped 75% in the last 12 months and 89% in the last five years. It has thus devastated its shareholders. Some investors may conclude that the stock has become a bargain after such a dramatic collapse. If there is any sign of improvement in its business, Macerich is likely to offer outsized short-term returns. However, investing in companies with a huge debt load and a business model in secular decline is a recipe for disaster in the long run. Investors should always avoid stocks with these characteristics, as these stocks usually devastate their shareholders. The 5-year and 1-year return of Macerich is just a testament to this investing rule.

