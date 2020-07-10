This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Bill.com - A bit of background

Bill.Com is a fairly recent IPO which went public in the middle of December 2019. It has reported 2 quarters of results since that time, both of which exceeded what the company had said was its prior expectations. The company initially offered about 10 million shares at $22; the shares climbed to $35.50 in the first day of trading and have really not looked back since that time. The company last reported its earnings in early May, and for the record, the earnings were not enthusiastically received; the shares fell abut 23% in the wake of the earnings, before subsequently advancing to current levels of around $90+/share (the close on Wednesday, July 8th). This has been a pretty common pattern amongst software vendors; investors were disappointed in terms of guidance-until there seems to have been a collective realization that Q2 guidance was by way of representing a trough, and full year guidance was based on not much more than a wish and a prayer.

Completing this article on Wednesday evening, it is necessary to point out that NASDAQ reached a record high today. There are reasons for that-and also some belief that the advance has been to far and too fast. While that is going to determine whether investors are interested in many of the better known hyper-growth names, this article does not seek to measure or analyze those issues.. I will simply observe that while valuations are obviously high, interest rates are just as obviously exceptionally accommodative, with money supply numbers continuing their relentless ascent. And I can’t emphasize enough just how seminal digital transformation is as a demand driver. As I will point out, BILL’s offering is certainly an opportunity for its SMB clients to start a digital transformation journey with a single limited step, and the remote work paradigm enabled by this technology has resonated, is resonating and will continue to resonate with its target market for the foreseeable future.

So, there is lots to like in reviewing these shares, but to cut to the chase upfront, the valuation of BILL shares is too stretched on a relative basis for me to recommend a purchase at current values. A name for the shopping list, a company with a bright future, a company with elements of a powerful competitive moat-but a company whose virtues are too well recognized in its share price for me to currently recommend.

Bill.com can best be thought of as a company offering a set of tools that facilitate back-office work from home-work flows for small and medium sized businesses. Because it facilitates work-from-home, it has been able to avoid the worst impacts of the economic contraction brought on by the pandemic. Further, it has what these days is called a frictionless selling model. All of its sales personnel are “inside,” it closes no really large deals, and deployment is essentially self-service. The company has 4000 accounting partners. These partners are part of the overall eco-system of this company, and a significant sales channel, The price point is at a level that is affordable for most smaller businesses-typically users pay around $50/month/per user for the company’s service, although there are higher level plans on offer and an entry level plan at $39.month/user.

One reason for the company’s elevated valuation is what is perceived to be the lack of competition in the space. I was somewhat surprised that the platform offered by this company hasn’t been replicated, but that appears to be the case. There are certainly many vendors who offer back office SMB point solutions; many of these are evaluated by 3rd parties as being less complex, but easier to deploy and use compared to what BILL has on offer. There are many guides that compare feature/function of the functionality offered by BILL in some detail. Here is one such guide; there are many others. List of Best Bill.com Alternatives & Competitors 2020

Some readers at this point, are going to ask, how is the BILL solution different than what is offered by QuickBooks or NetSuite or the host of back office solutions designed for SMB enterprises. Rather than attempt to recapitulate the differences, this paragraph from BILL will highlight how the products work in tandem at this point:

Bill.com picks up where your current accounting software leaves off: streamlining your accounts payable process and making electronic payments via ACH (or EFT), and improving your accounts receivable process to accept business payments through domestic ACH, international wires in USD or local currency, virtual card, or check. The integration between Bill.com and QuickBooks, NetSuite, Xero, and Intacct means any changes you make in one system will automatically update in the other. There is no double entry, and the two separate systems work in sync as one. All of these features lead to saving your business time and money, help you manage your cash flow, and help you get paid faster.

As is the case for many software companies, the differentiation tends to come from the platform, rather than the specific application. In the case of BILL, the company offer an eponymous billing process, it automates the process of dealing with payables, it assembles data needed for monthly closes, it allows for collaboration through the cloud and it provides SMB's a much greater level of control than manual systems still employed by most small business owners. The company can facilitate the payment of overseas vendors and it integrates with QuickBooks, NetSuite, and Sage as well as many others. It processes ACH payments and as mentioned earlier, it has a solution designed to be used by accounting firms. And perhaps of most importance, the BILL solution can be implemented and used in a remote work setting.

Most SMB’s have contracted with accounting firms to handle their back-office tasks as well as file taxes, and the Bill.com solution automates the interaction and process and can help prevent fraud. Yesterday, for example, I read about an accountant firm with a roster of small business clients who had disappeared after looting payroll tax balances and other payables. That is the kind of fraud that something like this service makes unlikely.

The company’s accountant specific tool has measurable paybacks. Accountants using BILL can increase their productivity so that they can increase the number of clients handled and expand the scope of work they handle. I expect this channel to become increasingly significant for the company overtime, as more and more potential clients looks to outsource back office functionality and automate as many back office tasks as possible.

The company also has banking partners who use this tool with their clients to best manage cash flow and to maximize payable and minimize receivable balances. BILL’s software is already integrated with BofA (BA), Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP).Wells Fargo (WFC) became a partner last quarter. The banks use the BILL software on a white-label basis as part of their own platform-they generally brand the offering as something like a Commercial Electronic Office with an on-line portal. These are very early days for this kind of offering which I believe is likely to become a major revenue tailwind.

Needless to say, BILL shares are not cheap, and indeed are valued at levels that make recommending a current investment in the company a fraught undertaking. This is a company to put on a rainy day shopping list, whenever some kind of high growth correction comes along. Just for the record, BILL shares currently have an EV/S of around 32X, based on my estimate of $198 million for revenues the next 12 months. And my estimate for forward 12 month revenues is a bit greater than 10% above than the consensus. This is noticeably greater than the average valuation for a company with a likely 3 year CAGR of around 45%. In fact BILL’s EV/S metric is exceeded only by SHOP, OKTA and COUP and is about equaled by the valuation of CRWD.

While I have positive expectations for BILL’s business, it is difficult for me to figure out just how much higher the shares can go, at least as this point, particularly looking at the cohort of comparably valued names. Over time, I imagine the company will grow into its valuation, and I expect that the long-term impact of the pandemic which is highlighting the benefits of the work-from-home, or mobile solutions that are offered by this company will be both a current and longer-term demand driver.

The Bill.com strategy

Bill.Com addresses a very large market with its core solution, one that will enable it to grow at hyper-rates for many years to come. As of last quarter, the company had 91,000 users and it estimates that the potential market for its service is 6 million. One does not have to believe the specifics of the 6 million number to believe that this company will enjoy strong growth for years to come. At the moment, the consensus forecasts for this company are really not worth considering. The current consensus forecast for this quarter mirrors the company guidance. But going beyond this quarter, the estimates really do not imply a significant recovery for this company’s business. Specifically, the consensus is reflecting growth of 3%+ in sequential quarters over the following 4-5 quarters. One estimate, actually calls for a decline in quarterly revenues from current levels although that may be a suspect input that does not consider float revenues. Regardless of whether I think it is time to buy the shares or not, it wouldn’t be worth writing this analysis or taking the time to read it, with those kinds of expectations. At the moment, the SMB space is considered poisonous by some observers. It was, however, somewhat salvaged by government aid programs, and one reasonably expects that despite the partisan wrangling, another stimulus will be forthcoming. I have to believe that the concept of remote working, which is the base of attraction for this company’s solution, has been further established over the course of the pandemic, and the ups and downs of the recovery process.

The basic product strategy for this company is to expand its capabilities for larger users by adding features and functions that appeal to potential mid-market clients . The further up-market this company goes, the more it will run into the stack vendors, all of whom have some kind of capabilities to address billings and payables functionality. The company is also focused on expanding the capabilities of its product for use by accountants and other financial institution partners. I think this is likely to be one of the principle sources of revenue growth over the coming years. Accountants focus on acquiring small business users and the ability to have a tool that enhances their own productivity and can lead to more extensive engagements, is a win-win-win for clients, accountants and of course BILL.

At this point, the company is focused on its DBE ratio. That ratio fell marginally in April to 118 from 120 at the end of the March quarter; a function of greater churn in the businesses most impacted by the economy of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, March and April were 2 near record months for the acquisition of new users. I anticipate that the churn will gradually subside toward more normal levels-and probably already has in the last two months of the quarter to be soon reported, but I expect that the acquisition of new customers to continue to grow as more SMB’s find that remote working is something that suits their priorities. I think in some ways, the edicts to shelter in place, were some of the best advertisements for the company’s service possible. The company reported that the upswing in new user acquisitions was spread across all channels. The company started its “work-from-home” messaging at the end of February and it appears to have been quite successful at this point.

Like many other software companies, this one has abated a minor amount of billings to its customers hardest impacted by the economic impacts of the virus. This shows up in the guidance the company has provided. On the other hand, the company did not see any material change in DSO last quarter. There doesn’t appear at this point to be any issue with bad debts from businesses that have collapsed in the pandemic.

The company has quite a bit of pricing leverage. According to some of the reviews, as the company has expanded its set of features, and has increased pricing. In any event, last quarter, the company generated $2.30/transaction in revenue which was up 10% sequentially and 68% year on year. Some of the newer products have included a virtual card offering and the availability of international payments.

As best I can determine, its users appreciate the company’s ease of use and the reliability of the system. This company has a go-to-market strategy which will continue to rely heavily on inside sales, and references, and most of the users who have participated in surveys rate the solution quite favorably. This is the latest survey to which I have access: https://www.g2.com/products/bill-com/reviews For those more interested in this company, I think parsing the reviews is an excellent way of getting a sense of the solutions that the company offers and why the company has been successful.

The BILL.com Business Model and expectations for the current quarter

At the moment, BILL is marginally unprofitable on a non-GAAP basis. The company derives revenue from 3 major sources. It charges a subscription fee for its software, it charges a transaction fee for the gross merchandise (GMV) transacted across its platform, and it has gotten a significant level of income on the float it carries for its customers. Last quarter, and going forward, revenue from the float imploded, because of the ultra-low level of interest rates currently prevailing. In evaluating results, I think it might be reasonable to look at the growth of subscription and transaction fees as some better proxy for the underlying growth of the business.

While the reported growth in revenue last quarter was 46%, the growth of subscription and transaction revenue was almost 65%. Within that 65%, transaction revenue grew by triple digits while subscription revenue grew by just less than 50%. The company has seen some impact from the pandemic, and that was a component of the results its reported, and the guidance that it provided. In particular, in April, the company saw an increase of 15% in the level of attrition as compared to March, with much of the impact coming from restaurants and other consumer facing businesses. As many readers are aware, last month (JUNE), Visa reported that its payment data for May had only shown a 5% decline as individuals spent their payment checks. Subsequently, data on retail sales, and on ISM non-services have been quite strong and of course payroll data was far better than anticipated. I have not yet seen any Visa payment data for June, and I am not quite sure at this point, just how that data would correlate with the operational performance that will be reported by this company about one month from now. But the data already known is noticeably more positive than the CFO suggested was the foundation for his quarterly forecast when he provided it in early May.

In addition, there has been some resurgence in virus incidence in some states. The resurgence of virus incidence, further cements the case to be made for using technologies that automate and facilitate remote working for back-office functionality. While just anecdotes, I know of several smaller businesses that have finally made the plunge into permanent work from home back office workflows. I expect this to be a very long runway, with no visible signs of any longer term headwinds.

Obviously, the economic recovery scenario, as it plays out, will help this company in terms of reduced churn and renewed growth in GMV. In early May, when the company forecast its revenues, it was looking for a marginal contraction in core revenue for the June quarter and a decline in float revenue in the range of 50%. The float revenue expectation seems inevitable at this point, and float revenue is unlikely to change any time in the near future. The expectation for core revenue growth seems likely to prove conservative. The macros I have reported above are all at levels that probably have provided tailwinds to the forecast. At this point, I would be surprised to see any kind of decline in the GMV transacted across the platform, and I think the acquisition of new customers may have accelerated, and the churn percentage declined over the course of the quarter.

During the course of the conference call, the company announced that it had paused most hiring which is understandable in the context of a forecast calling for a contraction in sequential revenues. I imagine that this pause did continue throughout the quarter. The company had forecast a non-GAAP loss of $8-$9 million for the quarter, which compares to a $3 million loss in the prior quarter. I think that the company will probably be within hailing distance of the non-GAAP loss reported last quarter when it reports results, basically because I expect higher revenues and expenses consistent with the company’s forecast.

The company’s non-GAAP product gross margin was about 73% last quarter and that compares to 72,5% in the year earlier period. So far in the fiscal year, non-GAAP product gross margins have been 71%.There are significant scale economies that are likely to be realized over future periods in terms of product gross margins. The Fed Funds rate will basically determine the company’s float revenue, although there can be moderate growth in that metric depending on the balance of customer funds held on deposit. The company chooses to use a combined gross margin metric in reporting; but float revenues, which have no real costs, are a separate category that shouldn't be considered when comparing gross margin levels.

Last quarter the company’s non-GAAP operating expense rose by 65% compared to the 64% growth in product revenues. Currently, operating expenses are about 100% of product revenues. Cost increases were spread about equally across the different categories of opex; general and administrative expense rose by 80% partially reflecting some of the additional public company expenses. Research and development expense rose by 77% while sales and marketing expense rose by 57%. To a certain extent, the changes in expense growth and gross margin percentages relate to the channels that contributed to revenue growth. In the nature of things, the white box offerings large banks use to offer BILL functionality come with lower gross margins, and lower sales and marketing costs. I expect the large step-up in research and development costs also relates to features banks require in their white box solutions, and the acquisition of Wachovia as a customer last quarter probably had some impact on that metric. With hiring now essentially paused, the growth in opex this quarter will probably be limited although given the level of hiring in the preceding quarter, I might reasonably expect to see a modest uptick in opex before its growth pauses in the quarter that has just now started.

The company has yet to give guidance for the fiscal year 2021 which started this month. Growth for the period will likely be very much a function of the cadence of the recovery as I do not see any dramatic product or competitive issues that are going to change growth. I do expect that the sale of white box solutions through the banking channel will rise from essentially nascent levels, but without specific company guidance, I feel it would be difficult to forecast a specific metric for that business. Overall, my forecast for the next 12 months or revenue-essentially FY 2021 is for growth of 29%, with growth accelerating over the course of the year. I have provided a 3 year CAGR estimate of 45% in evaluating the EV/S metric. That assumes a robust recovery coupled with some rise in interest rates in calendar 2022 and beyond which will have a material impact on the company’s revenue growth percentage and on margins as well.

Wrapping up with some thoughts on valuation

BILL.com almost certainly has a bright future. Unfortunately, for readers/investors, that future is mainly/entirely embedded in the current valuation of the company’s shares. The company is less profitable currently than it will be as interest rates normalize-but that is not going to happen any time in the immediate future. In the meanwhile, the company’s business model, in which much of its revenues in a typical quarter are going to come from its take rate on transactions, is not conducive to a large build-up of deferred revenues or RPO balances.

The company has forecast that it will have average shares of 72.6 million in the June 30th quarter, and given the level of share based comp., I use an estimate of 73.5 million outstanding shares for the full year of fiscal 2021. The shares closed Wednesday afternoon at $90.46, an all-time high. The company had about $383 million of cash and equivalents. That computes to a current enterprise value of around $6.26 billion. Even using an above consensus forward revenue estimate of $198 million yields a current EV/S of just under 32X.

This is not the forum to discus the run of tech shares, or their current valuation. That valuations are historically high is not really in question. Interest rates are historically low and the impact of digital transformation-or in the case of this company-remote working is one of the seminal events I have seen in my experience.

The issue I have with BILL shares is that they are valued at levels greater than Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) and Alteryx (AYX) and Zscaler (ZS) and Smartsheets (SMAR). As mentioned, many of the published estimates for this company are far too low, and make little sense. The same might be said to one degree or the other for the aforementioned names. No one who owns these shares places much credence in the published First Call consensus that can be found on Yahoo Finance, and neither do I. But even after making what I consider requisite adjustment for growth both in the coming year and over a 3 year span, BILL shares wind up costing too much relative to some larger, high-growth alternatives. BILL shares would need to correct by 25% or a bit more for me to find a place for the company in my managed portfolios.

I am very interested in the name and I do think the fact that it seemingly is without precise analogs is a major positive. I do believe that the company’s guidance for this quarter will have trends that mimic some of the other names that preannounced results earlier this afternoon. I am really not sure what level of guidance the company might provide for fiscal 2021-most likely for revenues above the current published consensus of $178 million-but how much above would just be a guess. I am not ready to buy, but I am in a mode of watchful waiting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.