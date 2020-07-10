Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), "Dominion", has been long loved by the investment community, especially dividend growth investors. It's actually the second-largest U.S. utility company by market value, right behind NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). Although, in its recent move to "go green," the company sold off its gas assets, is no longer pursuing its joint venture build-out of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and, instead, has significantly shifted its capital allocation framework. Investors were rightfully disappointed by these moves, which sent shares plunging about 15% over the last month:

Recent Actions

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was planned to span more than 600 miles from West Virginia, through Virginia, and North Carolina. Despite receiving approval from the U.S. Supreme Court and anticipating to have the entire project completed within a two-year time frame, the company suddenly decided to cancel the project as it was viewed as uneconomic:

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was initially announced in 2014 in response to a lack of energy supply and delivery diversification for millions of families, businesses, schools, and national defense installations across North Carolina and Virginia...We regret that we will be unable to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For almost six years we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities."

According to their guidance, the cost of the project rapidly ballooned from an estimated range of $4.5-5 billion to more than $8 billion. Then, according to a Form 8-K filing, Dominion announced the termination of the project and would record impairment charges ranging between $2.7 billion and $3.2 billion. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline write-off would also ride on the back of three impairment charges recorded in 2019 and one in Q1 2020, related to other projects:

So, Dominion recorded over $5 billion in impairment charges on fixed assets over a one and a half (1.5) year span. Impairment charges are considered non-cash in nature from an accounting perspective, but they still reflect a headwind to a particular project's future cash flow generation. The most troubling fact surrounding these developments is that no other diversified or regulated utility has reported such charges at a similar magnitude in the last 10 years, except for PG&E Corporation (PCG) that eventually collapsed into bankruptcy.

Then, adding fuel to the fire, Dominion sold its gas transmission assets to a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), a deal worth $9.7 billion. Several rumors from M&A analysts have labeled the purchase price between 9.5x and 10x EBITDA, and two estimates from authors on Seeking Alpha, including East Daley Capital Advisors and Income Energy Authority, have suggested the same. That runs around similar multiples to most other high-quality midstream operators today. The difference here is that Berkshire negotiated a private transaction and didn't have to offer a premium, like most other M&A deals. As a result of the transaction, Dominion will receive $4 billion in cash, but the proceeds will fall to $3 billion after-tax adjustments. Effectively, management traded $950 million in annualized EBITDA for only $3 billion in cash proceeds, which implies that Berkshire acquired the assets at a fairly reasonable, if not at a slightly distressed price. All in, this deal was most likely a net negative for Dominion.

A Dim Future

Dominion revised its 2020 earnings guidance from $4.25 to $4.60 towards a lower range of $3.37 to $3.63, or at mid-point from $4.43 to $3.50. That reflects a 21% haircut to full-year operating earnings. Additionally, management reduced the dividend from $0.94 per share to only $0.63 after targeting a payout ratio of 65%. Unfortunately, for dividend growth investors, that action wipes out more than five and a half (5.5) years of dividend hikes. Even at $74/share, the dividend yield is still only 3.4%, which is broadly on par with the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) and puts a relative cap on the upside.

Adding insult to injury, management decided that they will initiate a share repurchase program with the $3 billion in cash proceeds from the asset sale. Not only is the dividend distribution lower, but at today's prices, management would effectively be retiring shares at forward P/E of 21x, which stands at the higher end of the company's historical valuation range. Furthermore, a blended average for the utilities sector comes out to a forward P/E of 20x.

And, then, to achieve the company's double-digit earnings growth rate for 2021 is, you guessed it, heavily fueled by their repurchase program: "Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings per share to grow around 10 to 11 percent over 2020, reflecting the full-year impact of planned share repurchases." Share buybacks are inherently a tax-efficient form of return capital as it gives existing shareholders greater ownership in the business, except Dominion's price agnostic behavior certainly doesn't bode well for earnings growth. Even after the assumed double-digit earnings growth, including the net effect from the buybacks, would still only place 2021 earnings at $4/share. In other words, diluted EPS has barely budged over a six-year time frame:

Between the limited earnings growth and odd transition in capital allocation, Dominion Energy may no longer fit the traditional mold for those seeking dividend growth. Instead, income investors should consider safer, more well-managed utilities.

Brighter Alternatives

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) "Con Ed" and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) "Pinnacle West" should fit the bill for dividend growth.

In a previous article, I explained that Pinnacle West is a solid pick for investors because of its attractive demographic profile, rapid expansion into renewable energy, nearly fully funded pension plan, industry-leading credit rating, and above-average dividend yield. The stock price remains unchanged since publication, but the company grew its Q1 top-line by 12% year-over-year and strongly beat on EPS. Pinnacle West now sports a dividend yield of 4.1% and appears due for a dividend hike within the next few quarters.

Con Ed has come onto my radar after the stock has fallen by 21% year-to-date and it's a dividend aristocrat, not something you see every day. Surely, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced electricity demand from commercial real-estate locations, but management has partially offset that demand shock by increasing rates on the residential side. Management guided that full-year earnings would decline from $4.40 to $4.25, a modest decline of 3%. Investors should also keep in mind that the coronavirus earnings headwind is largely transitory for utilities and the recovery will eventually come full circle.

What's even more interesting is that the favorable court ruling on the Mountain Valley project, which also runs across West Virginia and Virginia is approaching completion within the next two quarters and is turning into a great success. This joint venture is partially owned by Con Ed, and the interesting twist is that the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will likely add even more value to Mountain Valley as the project absorbs the would-be Atlantic Coast customer base.

In the chart below, both Con Ed and Pinnacle West really only lopped off earnings growth that would have materialized in 2020:

That earnings growth won't come into play until 2021, and then a significant (if not full) recovery will likely materialize by 2022, in my view. In the meantime, you're only paying for Pinnacle West and Con Ed at a forward earnings ratio of 16x and 17x, respectively. That's at the lower-bound of their historical ranges and reflects an approximate 15% discount to the broader industry. Furthermore, both of these companies carry "A-" credit ratings from S&P Global, whereas the vast majority of the utilities sector holds an average credit rating of "BBB." These ratings are largely supported by healthy population demographics, good earnings quality, and relatively lower financial leverage compared to peers. Such factors give management the opportunity to pursue more project initiatives that will contribute to earnings growth and future dividend raises.

Bottom Line

Dominion Energy has revealed and made costly mistakes in 2020. For operations, management canceled their largest growth project as it was deemed uneconomic; on investments, they divested their gas asset earnings for a relatively low price; and on financing, capital has been cut from dividends and funneled into expensive buybacks. Three strikes and you're out. Instead, investors should consider Con Ed and Pinnacle West that have demonstrated consistent earnings and dividend growth year after year. Not only will you obtain a 4+% dividend yield, but you'll also be buying shares at a discount to the industry. Know of any other high-quality utilities that are attractively priced? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

