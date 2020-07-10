After accounting for the ~$200 million of cash on Arlo's balance sheet, its enterprise value is essentially zero.

Arlo (ARLO) has never been a very popular IPO. The maker of home security cameras went public in 2018 at a whopping $16 per share, but in the two years since then the company has destroyed the overwhelming majority of its value. Losses have only accelerated this year thanks to the coronavirus, which has shut down most of Arlo's reseller points of sale - which has the company pointing to a gloomy forecast in the upcoming Q2.

Taking up a bullish stance on a beaten-down stock (especially when it's primarily a hardware company) is never a popular opinion. Arlo has not been nearly as successful as companies like Peloton (PTON) or Roku (ROKU) in pivoting from being a primary hardware innovation into becoming a services platform. But the company is trying, and in many ways also succeeding.

In my view, investors have focused too harshly on the company's expected decline in hardware sales. Yes, Arlo's hardware is the gateway to its services platform, but beyond that the company's low-margin hardware isn't the source of value in this business anyway. We remain encouraged by Arlo's strong net account adds and services revenue growth in spite of expected hardware headwinds.

In addition, we also think that in spite of the anticipated cash flow losses this year, Arlo's balance sheet remains strong. The company's CFO has indicated that Arlo will remain solvent (and debt-free) by year-end with up to $150 million in cash on the books, roughly worth almost a full year's worth of revenue. And when considering Arlo's micro-cap market cap of just ~$200 million, we view Arlo as a business that's being given away for almost free.

If Arlo's subscribers were peeling off and its platform was losing popularity at the same time as hardware revenues were expected to take a hit, it would be a different story. But in my view, Arlo is on the verge of bottoming out.

Take a look at Arlo's most recent results in the summary below:

Figure 1. Arlo 1Q20 earnings results Source: Arlo 1Q20 earnings release

The key point to note here is that up through Q1, Arlo has still performed well. Revenues grew 13% y/y to $65.5 million in Arlo's seasonally weakest quarter (after a large holiday build-up in Q4 due to gifting, Arlo usually sees revenues drop off sharply in Q1), inching out over Wall Street's expectations of $63.9 million (+10% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin. The mix of services revenue to overall revenue has also improved. In growing services at a 30% y/y clip to $14.7 million, the company hit a 22% services mix of overall revenues, up three points from 19% in the year-ago quarter.

It's in the second quarter that investors have begun to worry. Arlo has guided to Q2 revenues of just $50-$60 million - approximately flat to Q1, but down -34% y/y at the midpoint. Wall Street, meanwhile, had held out hope for $61.1 million in revenues (-27% y/y)

Getting the context around this drop, however, is critical. In particular, we need to be aware that the majority of this revenue drop comes from the fact that Arlo - which mostly sells its products through third-party resellers like Best Buy (BBY) is dealing with the same headaches from retail closures that any other product-based company is facing. This steep revenue deceleration is not due to underlying softness with the business, but general coronavirus headwinds. Hopefully when retail points of sale re-open, we can see some of the hardware revenues begin to filter back in.

What we're more interested in, however, is the growth in the services business. As a refresher, Arlo offers two subscription packages (collectively branded Arlo Smart) to complement its security cameras, a Premier plan starting at $3/month per camera (or $10/month for five cameras) and a higher-resolution Elite plan at $5/$15. We would expect that, in spite of hardware declines in Q2, that services revenue would stay relatively flat to the ~$15 million of revenue that we saw in Q1.

Aside from the impressive 30% y/y growth in services revenue in Q1, we note as well that Arlo has done very well in new account signups. Overall (paid and free) registered accounts grew 36% y/y to 4.25 million as of the end of Q1, growing the "top of the funnel" that may eventually convert into more paid accounts.

Figure 2. Arlo registered account growth Source: Arlo Q1 earnings deck

Paid accounts, meanwhile, showed even faster 56% y/y growth to 255k new accounts. We doubt that the coronavirus will have any meaningful impact on services revenue churn, at least not even close to the magnitude of impact on hardware.

Figure 3. Source: Arlo Q1 earnings deck

We also like the fact that Arlo has rolled out a brand-new free trials plan alongside the purchase of Arlo hardware. Matthew McRae, the company's CEO, has noted that the introduction of this plan so far has led to a substantial increase in the company's new signups for Arlo Smart:

The driving factor behind the success is our new business model, which features a limited 90-day trial of Arlo Smart, our industry leading cloud storage and computer vision service. The first quarter of 2020 was the first time we had a material number of trials expire, and our subscription growth provides an early view into our future. Given the POS trends I mentioned earlier, we can expect to see momentum strengthen in Q2. While subscription conversion rates on our legacy business model hovered around 5%, early data indicates that the estimated subscription conversion rates for the new business model is around 50%, five zero and we're expecting a substantially lower churn rate. This order of magnitude increase in subscription attach rates will transform the business as Arlo continues to end of life legacy products that include free storage, and introduces new products that incorporate the new business model."

The bottom line here: don't worry too much about near-term hardware compression. Arlo's hardware products come in at a zero or near-zero gross margin - their only value is to bring in subscribers to Arlo Smart. So far, we haven't seen any weakness on the subscription front, so the ~50% selloff this year in Arlo shares seems overdone.

Cash balances and key takeaways

One other point we need to make - Arlo currently has $206.6 million of cash on its balance sheet, and against no debt. With its market cap currently sitting at $202.1 million, this technically means that Arlo's enterprise value is negative (hence the "giving away for free" notion in the headline of this article).

Figure 4. Arlo cash balances Source: Arlo 1Q20 earnings release

I think this is very illustrative of how overly pessimistic sentiment has gotten on Arlo, especially for a company that has a services revenue run rate of ~$60 million. It's true that Arlo is forecasting cash burn this year to take cash balances down to about $125-$150 million - per the CFO's commentary on the Q1 earnings call:

We would also like to give some commentary on our cash position. We believe that considering a range of outcomes for the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on our retail and distribution channels. We will end this year with between $125 million and $150 million in cash without tapping into our credit facility. We will continue to monitor our performance during 2020 and take prudent actions to preserve our cash."

However, I still think this leaves plenty of liquidity for a debt-free company with just a ~$200 million market cap. Be on the lookout for a buying opportunity here - I think the market has really missed the point on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.