General Mills (GIS) was a stock in the doldrums for several years. The stock was a great deal in late-2018 when the yield was over 5% and the stock price was bouncing around near $40 per share. Since then, though, the stock has bounced back and is now over trading over $60 per share. You can't turn back the clock, but there are multiple reasons why General Mills is still a buy. The Blue Buffalo acquisition is working out better than expected. The company is executing well in North American Retail. Next, there is a large tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic that is likely to persist longer than expected. General Mills is still yielding over 3%, leverage is coming down, and the payout ratio has dropped. If the adjusted leverage ratio drops below 3.0x, the dividend should start growing again and share repurchases may restart. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: General Mills

Overview of General Mills

General Mills is a market leader in processed and packaged food in the U.S. The company also has a presence overseas. General Mills competes in most categories in the grocery stores. The company manufactures and sells cereal, yogurt, soup, snacks, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, ice cream, and other staples. The company's major brands are well-known to most investors. General Mills' major brands include Cheerios, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Gold Medal, Blue Buffalo, Haagen Dazs, Annie's, Cascadian Farm, Progresso, and others. General Mills is the market leader in cereals with ~32%+ market share and three of the top five brands. The company is also either the market leader or No. 2 in baking mixes, baking ingredients, refrigerated dough, soup, snack bars, and natural and organic foods. Company-wide net sales were $17,627 million in fiscal 2020.

Blue Buffalo is Proving Naysayers Wrong

General Mills acquired Blue Buffalo in the first half of 2018 for $8 billion. At the time, Blue Buffalo had about $1.3 billion in sales. This was arguably an expensive acquisition at a price-to-sales ratio over 6x. The acquisition boosted leverage to about 4.2x, added a lot of debt to the balance sheet, and diluted existing shareholders. The acquisition was viewed negatively by some analysts due to the high price that approached sales ratios seen in some tech deals. Further, credit rating agencies downgraded General Mills from BBB+ to BBB and from A3 to Baa2. The deal also led to the company suspending share repurchases and freezing the dividend. Overall, it was a costly acquisition, in my opinion.

Fast forward about two years and the Blue Buffalo deal is starting to look pretty good. Pet food is one of the faster-growing categories in the grocery aisle. The company has seemingly taken market share and increased household penetration from 8.7% in fiscal 2018 to 13.3% in fiscal 2020. Organic net sales in Q4 2020 grew 37% driving fiscal 2020 net sales growth of 18%. Notably, quarterly sales increased to $555 million and full-year sales to approximately $1,695 million and an operating profit of about $391 million. This is a nice jump from the pro forma full-year sales of $1,292 million and an operating profit of $302 million in 2018.

Blue Buffalo did benefit from a calendar adjustment and a large tailwind from COVID-19 that led to stocking up by consumers. The calendar adjustment will be a negative in fiscal 2021 and the COVID-19 tailwind is slowing. That said, the company is increasing distribution and organically growing sales each year since the acquisition. The brand is positioned as a premium dog food brand and is expanding into wet food and treats. The pet food market is estimated to grow at nearly 5% CAGR over the next couple of years. If current trends continue, then Blue Buffalo will continue to grow sales and gain market share.

North American Retail Demand Will Stay Elevated

General Mills fortunes are tied to North American retail, which makes up 61% of net sales. When the company was not performing well, it was arguably because of a lack of investment and loss of market share in cereals, yogurt, snack bars, and other categories. The story has changed for the important cereals' category. Cereals have returned to growth after a decline in fiscal 2017 and flat years in fiscal 2018 and 2019. The company has gained market share by +0.7% in fiscal 2020 and extended its market leadership. In fact, most categories have returned to growth although there is still some weakness in yogurt and snacks. General Mills' struggles with yogurt and loss of market share have been discussed before by me and other authors. That said, the company indicated that it was the best U.S. retail market share performance in more than a decade.

Source: General Mills Q4 FY 2020 Presentation

Much of the robust growth is due to the COVID-19 pandemic tailwind, which is tapering some. However, most restaurants and food service establishments are still operating under restrictions in many states. In turn, this suggests that at-home demand will stay elevated in fiscal 2021. Some states that reopened early are reinstating restrictions and pausing business openings, and this too will drive at-home demand keeping it elevated. Next, some consumers will likely remain risk averse and avoid sit down dining at restaurants. Again, this will keep at-home demand elevated. Elevated at-home demand is positive for General Mills. The company has a smaller presence in food service than some of its competitors, especially in North America.

Leverage is Declining

On the debt front, the adjusted leverage ratio dropped to 3.9x in fiscal 2019 and to 3.2X in fiscal 2020. This was better than the actual goal of 3.5x in fiscal 2020. This is due to a combination of General Mills paying down debt and a rise in EBITDA. The COVID-19 pandemic tailwinds are providing a boost to the company's efforts to deleverage.

Total debt was about $15,819 million at the end of fiscal 2018. This fell by nearly $2B since then to roughly $13,919M at end of fiscal 2020. The company's cash position has increased from $399 million to $1,678 million in the same time period. Hence, net debt reduction did comparatively better, it fell from approximately $15,420 million in fiscal 2018 to $12,240 million at the end of fiscal 2020. If the leverage ratio drops below 3.0x, the company may even earn an uptick in its credit rating. Personally, I would like to see the leverage ratio drop below 2.5x over the long term as this would increase the dividend safety of General Mills and provide even greater financial flexibility.

What About General Mills' Dividend?

General Mills is yielding over 3.1% as of this writing. This is a solid dividend yield. The dividend has been frozen since the acquisition of Blue Buffalo. However, General Mills is rapidly reducing leverage. General Mills has indicated that once the target leverage ratio is attained, it will increase financial flexibility. I take that to mean that dividends may increase again. The payout ratio has also fallen. It was much too high at about 69% at the end of fiscal 2017. It is now down to roughly 55%. This is a much more sustainable value. The dividend costs about $1,196 million. This is much lower than free cash flow of $3,215 million. The dividend-to-FCF ratio is about 37%. This is an excellent value and suggests that General Mills can support a growing dividend after the leverage target is achieved.

Final Thoughts on General Mills

You can't turn back the clock. So, why invest in General Mills now? It is trading at an acceptable valuation of about 17.7x as of this writing. This is much lower than the valuation of the S&P 500 which is trading at ~22.7x earnings. Further, the yield is higher than that of the S&P 500's average yield. General Mills has reduced leverage and, even more importantly, improved operations. Leverage will likely be at or better than 3.0x in fiscal 2021. The adjusted operating margin is up from 16.6% in fiscal 2018 to 17.3% in fiscal 2020. The combination of a resurgent North American Retail segment and a growing Pet segment should drive sales growth and dividend growth. Granted, food service sales are declining but this has historically been a small part of the business and rising at-home sales are more than compensating for any declines. General Mills is a market leader and the combination of a decent yield, future dividend growth, improved operations, and rising sales should interest most small investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.