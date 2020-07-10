Dassault Aviation SA (OTCPK:DUAVF) is a French company that operates in the global aviation industry, both in the civil and defense segments. Since the beginning of 2020, the stock has lost 29.3% and currently trades at EUR827.50. Dassault Aviation has underperformed the CAC Industrial by about 9.4% and the CAC40 by 18.2%.

The key question is whether the current share price is realistic. After a thorough analysis, I have concluded that the stock is materially undervalued: the current market cap implies a zero stub value and the stock is trading at a huge discount to its peers.

At the closing price of EUR827.50 (08/06/2020), Dassault Aviation is a stock that offers a good opportunity for long-term value creation.

Dassault Aviation – An overview

Dassault Aviation is one of the major players in the global aviation industry, in both the civil segment (with the Falcon family) and the defense one (with the Rafale aircraft). The company’s market cap is EUR6.88bn and it is trading ca 57% below its 52-weeks high (EUR1,455).

Dassault Aviation ended FY19 with sales of EUR7.3bn and a net income of EUR814m (11% net income margin). As shown in the charts below, the majority of revenues comes from the defense business, which accounts for almost ca. 70% of sales. The company generates revenues through both the sale of aircraft and associated services: in particular, services account for ca 27% of revenues.

Dassault Aviation also owns a 24.65% stake in the French aerospace company Thales SA (OTCPK:THLEF), which, at the closing price of EUR73.70 (08/06/2020), is worth ca EUR3.9bn.

Momentum is slow

As almost all global companies, Dassault Aviation was affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, the Company announced it had decided to cancel the dividend proposal for FY20 (ca EUR212m) and suspend its guidance of 13 Rafale and 40 Falcon deliveries. Dassault Aviation explained that in an unforeseen pandemic environment “it was difficult to predict how this crisis, due to the uncertainties surrounding the epidemic’s scale, geographic scope, duration, social and economic consequences” would develop.

Considered the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to estimate the consequences on the company’s P&L. However, one can make some qualitative reasoning. For what concerns the civil aircraft segment, there is a chance that demand for new aircraft will fall due to border closures and corporations cutting costs. On the other side, private jets could become even more popular among wealthy individuals looking to minimize their health risks. Regarding the defense business, Dassault Aviation had to postpone the delivery of the first four Rafale jets to the Indian Government due to the assembly facilities being closed for two weeks.

Liquidity not an issue

From a financial point of view, Dassault Aviation is fairly well managed and with tight financial discipline which should help the company to go through the COVID crisis. The decision to cancel the dividend was clearly not due to concerns regarding liquidity. Indeed, according to the 2020 Annual Report (year-end 2019), the Company has ca. EUR3.5bn in cash on the balance sheet compared to EUR557m in financial debt. Therefore, the company is cash positive, with net cash of ca EUR3bn. FCFs at year-end 2019 stands at -EUR279m but it is wise to expect a fall in 2020 due to a potentially lower number of orders/deliveries and the absence of the Thales dividend (ca. EUR100m).

Valuation is incredibly low

Despite the unpredictable future, Dassault Aviation is a stock with huge upside potential. At the current share price, EUR827.50 per share, Dassault Aviation’s market cap barely covers the combined value of the group’s net cash and its 24.65% stake in Thales.

In other words, this implies that the market is attributing no value at all to the Company’s two industrial businesses: civil and defense. Considering Dassault Aviation’s operational business as zero-value does not make sense in my view since it does generate positive EBIT margins and FCF. However, it could reflect the fact that the overall business momentum is quite slow. Therefore, it seems that current valuation levels are driven by sentiment and expectations rather than by fundamentals. Any positive news could have a significant value-creating impact on the stock price.

Peer comparison

The potential upside of Dassault Aviation’s stock is confirmed also by a peer multiple comparison. In particular, I have considered two different sets of comparable companies. Boeing, Embraer, GD and Textron for the civil segment and BAE, Boeing, GD, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin for the defense one. In both cases, the comparison supports the same thesis: Dassault Aviation is deeply undervalued. Considering the civil segment, the stock is trading at ca. 76% discount to the mean EV/EBITDA (2.8x vs 11.8x). In the defense segment, the discount is slightly lower, ca. 74%.

Conclusion

Considering the slow business momentum and the uncertainty that is affecting the aerospace sector, one could think to stay away from this sector. However, I believe that Dassault Aviation represents an exception and an opportunity of which to take advantage. The company has a very low valuation and it is trading at a large discount (ca 75%) to its peers. The stock price of EUR827.50 is a good entry point for an investment that can generate returns in the long term.

