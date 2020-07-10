Massif Capital Q2 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Massif Capital employs a long/short equity strategy focused on global opportunities in listed real assets, principally mining, energy, and infrastructure.

The core portfolio for Massif Capital was up 18.3% during the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, the portfolio has returned 21.9%.

The equity short book was down 8.9% this quarter, and the equity long book was up 29.5% with minor contributions from options and currencies.

We maintain a positive outlook for our uranium and gold positions; our energy exposure continues to diversify; and the basic materials component of our portfolio, which is all mining firms save for this quarter's recent addition of Bakkafrost, continues to be a strength.