Impact Of Servicing The Federal Debt

The Federal Debt

It is generally known that the federal debt has recently been increasing rapidly due to efforts to compensate for the Coronavirus lockdowns and to deal with the financial crisis. The increase in debt will mean an increase in the cost of financing the debt. The figures can be seen on the US debt clock and are readily accessible. See the U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time.

It is worth looking at how much servicing the debt costs. The chart below is from the St Louis Fed.

The actual annual federal deficit is now $ 3.4 trillion according to the debt clock with actual federal spending at $6.7 trillion. One can safely assume that the $385 billion for the interest on the debt according to the debt clock practically has to be borrowed in order for it to be paid, and one count it as part of the deficit. That means that the Treasury is resorting to negative financing to pay the interest on the debt. Negative financing is like negative amortization (NegAm) in that one has to borrow in order to pay the interest on debt. When it is a case of a mortgage, the mortgage payments do not cover the interest on the mortgage, and the difference is added to the amount of the mortgage. In the case of the federal debt, negative financing occurs when the government has to borrow money in order to service the debt, that is, pay the interest on the debt.

Low Interest Rates

It is very easy to calculate what the practical interest rate on the federal debt is. The total debt is $ 26.5 trillion, and the interest is $ 385 billion. That means that the rate of interest paid on the entire debt is 3.5%. That will include long-term bonds as well as notes and bills along with other forms of debt. For a good discussion on the different forms of the debt, see 4 Ways to Reduce the Interest on the National Debt

What it adds up to is that servicing the debt accounts for about 10% of the “normal” federal budget. The percentage of the debt to GDP has now grown to 132% according to the debt clock, but that figure may go even higher as the debt increases and GDP diminishes due to the economic crisis engendered by the Coronavirus lockdowns.

Investors Beware

Investors should keep an eye on the increase in the federal debt as well as the increase in the percentage of debt to GDP so that they are well informed on macro developments. One important point is that the Administration has injected large amounts of liquidity into the system, which helps to keep stock market prices up but which at the same times fosters bubbles. There is also the possibility of inflation resurging due to more money circulating while the amount of goods and services is not increasing.

As the debt increases, it is reasonable to assume that servicing the debt will cost more unless new issues of debt are at interest rates at zero or very close to zero. There is a real risk that the government will find itself stuck in a ZIRP environment. When the Fed tried to “normalize” interest rates, the market correction of December 2019 put an end to that effort as the Fed consequently cut interest rates in an attempt to save the stock markets. The Coronavirus correction was countered with huge amounts of liquidity as the effective fed funds rate returned to zero.

The S&P 500

Fed Interest Rates

It should be obvious that low Fed funds rates help to lower the cost of servicing the federal debt. The Treasury can issue new paper at very low interest rates with the blessing of the Fed. There is also the problem that keeping interest rates at zero or near zero is disastrous for banks, insurance companies and pension funds. The bond market is also deeply affected, and the population has no incentive to save. So it all hangs together. Servicing the debt influences the whole financial structure. Another result is that investors are pushed to take more risk in order to increase ROI as bonds have such low interest rates that they often do not even compensate for inflation and have a real negative rate of return. It is no wonder that investors have been pouring money into gold via ETFs and physical bullion. They are desperate to protect their wealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

