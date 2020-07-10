Paraguay - Frontrunner In LATAM Despite Thorny Way

The Paraguay's path to economic development: inclusive and sustainable growth

For a vast part of investors, the South American continent looks like a terra incognita. Everyone keeps talking about Brazil and Argentina, without digging too deep into the roots of their economic advance, the economies of other countries are familiar only to a small group of companies, which can navigate this region. When assessing the growth opportunities in the LATAM region in the post-COVID-19 period, I would highlight, first of all, the Paraguayan economy.

Unlike Argentina, Paraguay pursued a progressive poverty reduction policy. In 2004, almost half of its population lived below the poverty line - 48.8%. In 2019, it decreased to 23.5%, even in times of an economic slowdown, as was acknowledged by the World Bank. This is a striking contrast to a situation in Argentina. Previously, I explained that each time facing new crisis, Argentina sacrificed the wellbeing of a part of its population, with its poverty rate growing from 31.8% in 2010 to 35.5-40.0% in 2019. So, I would say that these two countries - Argentina and Paraguay - move in opposite directions. While Argentina favored economy at the expense of society, Paraguay had a lower starting point in economy, but it progressively built up its social cohesion and heavily invested in the national healthcare system and education. Ultimately, now, its economy is, although not very strong, more resilient than any other economy in the South American region. This distinctive feature of the Paraguayan economy was highlighted even by the IMF.

Many countries manage to have strong growth spurts, but few succeed in closing that income gap [as Paraguay].

IMF, July 2, 2020.

The Paraguayans do feel their government tries to support all social groups and strata, even if this can cause slower economic growth. The Paraguayan officials acknowledge they cannot improve the economic situation of those living below the poverty line overnight, but a constantly decreasing number of poor people proves they didn't leave them to their own fate. Its economy is not so glamorous, not so diversified, but generally, it's stable. It creates both problems and advantages. For example, like in other South American countries, socio-political situation in Paraguay is sometimes turbulent, just remember the 2017 crisis and the 2019 protests against the Itaipu hydroelectric plant. Its young population (of a median age of just 21 years) demands more freedom and quicker progress with economy, education and healthcare, strives for higher-paid jobs, and indeed, this complicates the progressive step-by-step economic improvement policy, pursued by the Paraguayan government. But again, this is not a unique feature of Paraguay. A tense social situation is an immanent trait of almost all LATAM economies. For example, as reported by the NACLA's news release,

"the high-earning employees of the Itaipu dam declared they would not conform to a presidential decree restricting public-sector wages for three months to finance Covid-19 crisis response".

Still, I see a larger part of that civil unrest events in Paraguay as a special form of debates around its future path. Take note that, in the 2017 Paraguayan crisis, the protesting people set the Congress on fire. They looked less like those marauding crowds in Argentina or Chile, which robbed shops and offices of foreign companies.

And in all other LATAM countries, civil upheavals were caused by one main factor - they struggled for shares of a diminishing money pie. If we compare political risk profiles for the South American region, provided by a European credit insurance group Credendo, we can find at least three countries which have lower short-term and mid-term political risk. These are Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. In fact, we can question some points in their country risk assessment methodology, but they provide this data based on the export transactions risk measurement.

Short-term political risk assessment by Credendo

Long-term political risk assessment by Credendo

In the short term, I would assign higher risk scores to Brazil and Columbia. In the mid-term, I would use darker orange colors in relation to Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. When we speak about civil unrest probability, we should take into account the "hidden risks" of civil protests like in Chile, where violent clashes and destruction of subway stations in 2019 were sparked just by the metro fare hikes.

Risks of financial contagion from the rest of South America

Among the most acute problems, Paraguay can face in the mid term, I would pay special attention to the problem of economic interdependence across the South American region. When comparing this continent to a domino, if one domino falls, it triggers a knock-on effect. The same is also true with the LATAM. Deeper problems with just one or two economies can cause an economic cooldown across the whole region. And this time, the problem of economic interdependence can harm the Paraguayans more severely than in previous cases. Generally speaking, it's not a purely economic problem. "If Brazil sneezes, Paraguay will have pneumonia", compares the Paraguayan health minister Juan Carlos Portillo. Although exaggerated, these words indeed reflect a great dependence of Paraguay on Brazil in many spheres, from export/import and healthcare to telecommunications.

At the same time, a summary of its economic capabilities, provided by Explica, along with a detailed description of COVID-19 measures, taken by its government, is also true.

"Landlocked, sparsely populated and with seven million inhabitants, Paraguay is one of the humblest and most informal economies in South America".

In absolute terms, if we look at its GDP figures, that's true. It's the smallest economy in the whole South American continent. But, at the same time, Paraguay has stronger fundamentals. If we figuratively compare the South American economies with houses, certainly, the Paraguayan economy looks like a simple but enduring cottage, whereas Argentina reminds me a half-rotted mansion with a presentable facade, but a rusted foundation.

Judging from the current assessments, economic recessions in other South American countries will not cause detrimental impacts on the Paraguayan economy, but in case of any further problems and cancellation of hopes for economic rebounds next year, I see mounting risks of a more severe recession in Paraguay.

Even if we examine its government response to the coronavirus crisis, we can conclude it wisely used available resources. Unlike Argentina, with its stricter national quarantine for everyone, or Brazil with its "let happen whatever should happen" approach, in Paraguay, we see a greater use of virus localization practices, such as mandatory 14-day quarantine shelters. Yes, its national healthcare system is also fragile and would not sustain large scale virus outbreaks, as acknowledged by the Pan American Health Organization, but now, I don't see any hidden processes that can lead to such outcome. Exactly the same reasons considered as disadvantages to its economy - geographical isolation and scattered population - combined with a larger use of army and police to enforce its national lockdown ensured a milder COVID-19 impact on this country.

The virus impact on GDP performance is currently limited. The Paraguayan central bank projects a 2.5% decrease this year. Although some other sources leave room for deeper recession, it's a good result, especially when compared to some other South American countries - Brazil (-6.5%), Argentina (-12%), and Chile (-5.5%/-7.5%). Among the main reasons why is it so, aside from a milder COVID-19 impact on this country, I would stress that the Paraguayan economy is not accustomed to the foreign investors' money needle as a way to promote internal economic growth, and now that looks like a great advantage.

Post-crisis growth hotspots

Among the probable growth areas, I would mention its telecommunication sector and water supply industry. Despite frequent comparisons of Paraguay with a land of "blue gold", meaning its abundant but largely untapped groundwater resources, problems with potable water remain largely unresolved since 1990s, when many Paraguayans shifted to the bottled water consumption due to the outbreaks of cholera and other diseases. But the recent trends hint on a probable change in this sector. For example, in 2018, a Spanish-based company Acciona modernized a water supply network in the Paraguay's capital city Asuncion. In 2019, the same company began construction of the Bella Vista wastewater plant, "one of three to be built as part of the programme to clean up Asuncion bay, in Paraguay". Outside Asuncion, where a situation with potable water supply is getting worse, the Paraguayan government relies on water well drilling companies, but plans more investments in public network in the coming years. Taking into account its importance for agribusiness, we can expect greater attention to the water purification and sanitation facilities. In fact, the achieved progress with its water supply industry makes Paraguay a leader in the whole South American continent. To better understand why it's really important for South America, I suggest taking a look at this article, since it provides a response from the World Bank officials who worked in Paraguay on these projects. Their opinions that Paraguay is really focused on a sustainable and resilient economy as compared to the rest of the continent once again proves my thesis about its frontrunner status.

With regard to its telecom sector, previously, I have emphasized a great share of youth in Paraguay. Around 30% of its population are children and young people below 14 years. According to the World Bank's forecasts, "the growth of the youth population [...] requires an estimated 65,000 new jobs every year until 2030". Young population generally demands expansion of internet and mobile networks. In 2016, Paraguay started its National telecommunication plan, which should ensure 4G coverage in urban areas and 3G in rural areas. Till now, the progress is modest, judging from the GSMA network coverage data.

Juan Carlos Duarte, the head of Paraguay's National Telecommunications Commission, also confirmed that there will be no 5G mobile networks until at least 2024, and that sounds reasonable. But as for the broadband internet network, its quality, size and affordability, as well as e-government projects, here, we can see greater progress. Even the International Telecommunication Union emphasized the achievements of Paraguay, which climbed 27 places in the United Nations electronic government index within a short period of time from 122nd place in 2014 to 95th place in 2016. Its progress with the e-participation index was even greater, up 50 places in the same period from 122nd place in 2014 to 72nd position in 2016. From my personal experience, certainly, even the website of the Paraguayan central bank cannot be compared with the websites of central banks in Argentina and Brazil, but those were tailored to the needs of foreign investors, which means more English content, more frequent updates and greater reliability.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, the Paraguayan government devotes significant attention and allocates enough money to the telecom sector, especially in relation to the development of internet and mobile networks. And still, we can see enough room for further progress. Combined, these two factors create a good market entry opportunity. But as of now, I would like to see how Paraguay will pass through the crisis period. After that, I recommend taking a closer look at its telecom companies, specifically, at Telecel SAE (NASDAQ:TIGO) (Tigo Paraguay). Also, a greater importance will have ICT solution providers for rural and remote areas, which is explained by this country's geography. Water supply industry has a longer investment horizon, but its development is also among the top priorities of the Paraguayan government.

