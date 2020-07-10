Product pipeline and distribution are both in their infancy, yet the company is already quite profitable.

I don't have a good history with SPACs, but after looking carefully into Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), which was on the verge of acquiring a fast-growing, plant-based food company, I decided to once again dip my fingers into the SPAC space. I believe the combined company has the potential to become a massive player in the frozen food space over the long term.

My history with SPACs

Long-time followers may remember that I had bought SPACs before, with disastrous results. The first SPAC I bought, Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), is down 60% from when I started recommending it, and the second SPAC, Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH), has become a multibagger, but only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If not for the pandemic, the stock would likely still be languishing below $1 - in fact, I sold my position for a loss.

After the Waitr debacle, I swore at that time to stop investing in SPACs. Because of this, I stopped reading up on SPACs entirely and focused on other stocks. However, very recently, when SPACs like Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) started to skyrocket following the merger announcement, I once again became intrigued. Why had SPACs, which were notorious for poor stock performance, suddenly doing so well?

Even now, the answer is not clear, but my guess is that several factors came into play. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many companies cash strapped, and when the market rebounded in April and May, many private companies started looking into listing themselves. However, a traditional IPO could be quite time consuming and costly, so private companies started looking at SPACs in order to raise capital. The inherent advantages of using a SPAC led to more and more high-quality companies using this structure to list themselves.

With more and more high-quality companies listing by SPAC, investors have started to pile into the sector. When a SPAC announces an agreement with a merger target, it is not uncommon for the company to jump around 30-40%, especially if the merger target operates in a highly exciting industry like EVs, plant-based foods, or autonomous driving. The risk is also very low as investors can redeem $10 in cash for each share they own.

After I realized that SPACs were becoming more popular, I begin to selectively invest into SPACs. My first target is FMCI, which had recently announced a deal to acquire Ittella International that should close in Q3 2020 and form Tattooed Chef, a leading, plant-based food company.

Tattooed Chef - Strong growth ahead

Having tripled my money on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH), I know high-growth consumer brands definitely have the potential to provide solid returns. This is one main reason why I was so interested in Tattooed Chef.

TC sells a variety of branded, frozen, plant-based food products based on recipes invented by Sarah Galletti, the actual "Tattooed Chef". Some of the products are shown below:

Source: Tattooed Chef presentation

The TC brand was founded in early 2017, and I believe it is still in its early stages. So far, the company has only rolled out 26 SKUs at the end of 2019 and has 100 more in the pipeline, according to a recent investor call. Rolling out new recipes will likely be a substantial revenue driver over the next few years.

Distribution is also clearly still in its infancy, as the company doesn't even have online ordering available yet, as you can see from the website.

Source: TC website

Even though it is found in leading retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), there is still a lot of room to expand within these retailers. In 2020, for example, Tattooed Chef is estimated to increase penetration in Walmart from 7% to 50%.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Celsius really show the true potential for Tattooed Chef distribution going forward. Both brands are available online and in grocery stores in many countries around the world. In addition, Beyond Meat products are served in many restaurants around the world as a plant-based alternative. In comparison, Tattooed Chef is only available in select stores in the US. As a unique addition to the frozen food aisle, I wouldn't be surprised to see Tattooed Chef reach an "inflection point" soon in which grocers start asking to stock Tattooed Chef products.

Even in its infancy, TC already has enviable financials, with a 12% EBITDA margin estimated for 2020 and high teens margins targeted over the long term. Sales and adjusted EBITDA are both expected to grow 20%+ over the long run.

Customer thoughts

While I have been unable to try out the food for myself, I have noticed that most investors, after trying out the food, love it a lot. While the food isn't sold online, six of its products are listed on walmart.com and all of them have received near 5-star reviews except the Sofrito bowl. Some of the positive reviews are featured in the investor presentation.

Source: Tattooed Chef presentation

Valuation

At the current stock price of around $16, FMCI has an enterprise valuation of $826mil, representing 9.7x 2019 revenues. While this may seem expensive for a consumer product company, it actually is in line with CELH's 11x multiple (which has similar growth of around 50%) and cheaper than BYND's 30x multiple (with 2020E growth of around 74%).

It's also good to see that former TC shareholders are going to be retaining over 60% of the company, which shows they have strong confidence in the company's long-term future. Considering this is a high-growth company with a high valuation, substantial insider ownership is definitely a major plus.

Takeaway

Overall, FMCI actually seems like quite a solid company in the SPAC space after its recent merger announcement. With a portfolio of highly loved products in the fast-growing, plant-based space, strong revenue growth, and rapidly improving margins, I believe Tattooed Chef will do incredibly well over the long run and potentially become a major player in the frozen food space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.