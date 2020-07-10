The recent going concern commentary in First Group's final results has put the U.K. transport sector into the spotlight again. One of its closely watched peers is Go-Ahead Group (OTCPK:GHGUY).

Down by around two-thirds this year, Go-Ahead is suffering from the perception that transport volumes are much weaker due to COVID-19 and lockdown. But with a large contract-based business, less contingent on actual volumes and some international exposure, I think these concerns are overdone. It has suspended its dividend, but if it restores it at its prior level, today's share price equates to a near-14% yield.

Go-Ahead is a U.K.-Focused Transport Operator

The company is based in the U.K., and that is where most of its operations are, although it has international expansion plans.

The company has some geographic concentration in certain regions of the U.K.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

It runs both bus services and train services. It's worth noting that some of its train operations, for example Southeastern, are loathed by many passengers and come in for regular criticism. I don't think this is positive, but I don't think it affects the company's valuation much. Due to the singular way in which the U.K. runs its rail services, operators like Go-Ahead have multi-year contracts, and passenger satisfaction doesn't play a meaningful role in operator selection, while de facto monopoly means it also plays a limited role for customers selecting their transport operator. It's not an efficient market, but for now at least, that isn't material for Go-Ahead.

It also runs some services internationally as part of an overseas expansion plan. Specifically, it runs bus services in Ireland and Singapore, bus and rail services in Germany, and rail services in Norway, with a small rail consultancy presence in Australia.

I don't favor U.K. public transport operators running smallish overseas operations as I think generally they are a distraction for fairly small return, although I think the Republic of Ireland is a fine choice due to its commonalities with the rest of the British Isles. However, one positive for now at least is that it offers some additional diversification to compensate for lockdown service reductions in the U.K. For example, Germany came out of lockdown much sooner than the U.K., and lockdown ("circuit breaker") in Singapore was less severe.

2019 operating profit for Singapore and Ireland was reported at £2.2 million, 1.8% of company total (Germany and Norway were not operating at that point), so a small amount for the work involved, although at least they weren't loss-making.

Coronavirus Will Hurt But Not Kill Go-Ahead

COVID-19 and lockdown are imposing both large falls in passenger revenues and significant additional costs across all transport operators in the U.K., and that is also true of Go-Ahead.

However, the company's sources of revenue are a big mitigating factor. The company stated that 75% of its revenue is protected through contractual arrangements, which limits the impact of passenger volumes dropping off during COVID-19 and lockdown. So even with ridership down a lot, contracts with governmental and quasi-governmental bodies mean the company will still receive most of its projected revenue in the affected period.

The Balance Sheet is Strong Enough to Survive

Go-Ahead's debt does concern me, but I don't think it is a mortal threat.

Adjusted net debt of £306.4m (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis) as at 28 December 2019 shot up to an estimate of being in the region of £980m (around £350m on a pre-IFRS 16 basis) at the year end. I believe that the main reason for this is a switch in accounting standards, from IAS 17 to IFRS 16.

The company's revolving credit facility covenant sets a limit of 3.5 times adjusted net debt to EBITDA (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, so the switch to IAS 17 in the accounts will not affect this). The company said that this ratio is expected to increase from 1.53 in the last half year, but anticipates remaining within its target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times at year end.

Of the debt at year end, most were trade payables, only around £413m were borrowings, the debt part of which does not mature until 2024 at the earliest.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

That is reassuring, although I imagine that if there was a debt squeeze, some trade payables might become immediately payable. So it's important for the company to continue to show its financial health, as it has been doing. But in broad outline, the balance sheet looks in a decent condition to survive the challenges of the current year.

The Company is a Strong Dividend Payer

Go-Ahead has been a steady dividend payer. At times, it has flirted with a progressive dividend policy (2013-14, for example) but in recent years, its dividend has been flat. This has happened before - the company kept its 81p from 2008 to 2013, for example. That was a time of economic dislocation and so may form a precedent for the current period.

Anyway, last year's dividend (102.8p) equates to a yield of almost 14% at today's share price of 740p.

Chart compiled by author using data from company reports

Even at that elevated yield, dividend cover last year was 1.6x, the lowest it has been in five years.

The company suspended its interim dividend in March due to COVID-19, but said in a trading statement: "The Board will continue to assess the Group's ability to recommence returns to shareholders, and a further update will be provided with the announcement of the full year results in September 2020." I take from that that the board - which has stressed it realizes the importance of the dividend to the shareholder base - will keep an active watching brief on the dividend with an eye to resuming it when prudent. While I wouldn't expect the interim dividend to reappear, it may be that if business improves, the final dividend is declared even if not at the normal level. In any case, if COVID-19 and the lockdown have a reduced effect in coming months, I would expect dividends to resume in 2022. Even with a year's wait, the 13% yield is juicy.

Directors Have Been Buying

At depressed prices this spring, various board members bought shares. This could be taken as a sign of confidence, although apart from the CEO, what is also notable is how small those directors' holdings are.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Conclusion: Good Buying Opportunity for Mid-Term Price Growth and Yield

I do not have a position in Go-Ahead, but am weighing one up as I think that it has been marked down too much due to a passenger market downturn from which it is somewhat insulated. I like the yield, which I expect to return, and also the potential for share price growth as the market rerates the shares after the current crisis ends. Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.