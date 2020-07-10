VC Deals: EV Surge Drives $150M Investments

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stood on the verge of joining the S&P 500. Rivian (RIVN) landed another $2.5B in funding. The good week for electric vehicle makers continued with fundraises for Karma Automotive and Fisker, which have a complicated history with each other.



Karma’s $100M round came from unspecified “outside investors” The company delivered 500 of its inaugural Revero sport sedan last year and plan to add a GTE version and luxury supercar to its vehicle lineup. Karma says it’s in discussions with a partner for a commercial delivery truck with the prototype expected by the end of 2020. The funding will help Karma shop its EV platform around to other automakers and OEMs.



Fisker raised $50M in a round led by Moore Strategic Ventures, the private investment vehicle of “hedge fund king” Louis Bacon. The company debuted its Ocean SUV earlier this year, which focuses on environmental sustainability rather than competing with Tesla in performance. The funding will help the luxury SUV make it to market in 2022. Fisker is also reportedly considering going public through a reverse merger with Apollo-backed (NYSE:APO) Spartan Energy Acquisition leading a blank-check company bidding war. A close to $2B deal could be announced next week, according to Reuters sources.



Fisker was founded by noted automotive designer Henrik Fisker, who had previously launched Fisker Automotive. The latter was acquired after its bankruptcy and rebranded as Karma Automotive.



