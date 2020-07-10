MPE Capital Investor Letter - H1 2020

Summary

MPE Capital seeks to purchase the common stock of businesses with durable competitive advantages, run by competent management teams with proven track records of value creation, and at prices below a conservatively estimated intrinsic value.

MPE Capital generated net returns of 11.5% for non-qualified clients and 10.8% for qualified, verses -3.1% for the S&P 500 TR for the first half of 2020.

During the Q120 many businesses went on sale, and like a teenager black Friday shopping—I scooped up many new investments at bargain prices.

The businesses we own have enduring competitiveadvantages, excellent balance sheets, and are run by passionate and competentmanagement teams.