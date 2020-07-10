The acquisition was under-appreciated last year, and the market is only beginning to appreciate ABBV.

ABBV became more diverse by acquiring AGN last year, as well as much larger, and both factors should bode well for ABBV.

ABBV is a large biopharmaceutical corporation whose success was primarily driven by Humira, the blockbuster drug that made up about 60% of the company's revenue.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) should appreciate from here. The company's plan to acquire Allergan (AGN) last year was not appreciated by the markets, but it provided needed diversification. AbbVie successfully handled the merger, which the market is now recognizing. At the same time, the market is assigning a higher general value to pharmaceutical and biotech assets like those ABBV held and acquired from AGN.

AbbVie is better with Allergan

Before the AGN acquisition, AbbVie attempted to diversify into neurology through drug development. Unfortunately, its phase 3 trial for Depatux-M failed and destroyed the company's expensive attempt at organic diversification. The company subsequently chose to otherwise obtain that diversification though acquiring Allergan, whose differentiated assets provide new opportunities along with diversification.

(Source: AbbVie's The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan presentation)

Before the acquisition, ABBV's future was tied to Humira, which is a blockbuster. Nonetheless, Humira will eventually lose patent protection and is already facing biosimilar competition. The company's decision to use Humira's current cash flow to diversify should make ABBV a more durable business.

Allergan was best known for its aesthetic or cosmetic treatments such as Botox, Juvederm, and CoolSculpting, but Allergan also had a promising neuroscience division, which is now AbbVie's. It includes Vraylar, which is the fastest growing atypical antipsychotic in the United States, as well as some late-stage development drugs. Vraylar could be a future blockbuster. Allergan also brings over $2 billion in revenue from eye care, nearly $2 billion in gastrointestinal revenue and a women's health division that is likely to bring in over $1 billion annually in the next decade.

ABBV and Pharma is breaking out

In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotech companies were facing political rhetoric on pricing and many other key issues. AbbVie stepped up and made a major acquisition. It and Allergan were both profitable companies whose businesses appeared potentially less valuable. Moreover, the market was concerned that AbbVie's financing of the transaction would be too costly.

Since then, ABBV financed the deal at better than anticipated interest rates. Further, rates appear to be staying low for the foreseeable future, with sizable companies like ABBV having ready access. Further, biotech and pharmaceutical assets are now being sought after.

In this chart, you can see how AbbVie underperformed the broader market in 2019. Similarly, both the IBB and XBI biotechnology ETFs also underperformed the SPY. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

But, in 2020, these biotech ETFs and ABBV are substantially outperforming the SPY. This is clearly visible in the 2020YTD chart below. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

AbbVie is also breaking out of its own near-term high. It appeared as though ABBV was in the process of a true breakout and melt-up in early February on the back of promptly answering so many questions around the Allergan acquisition. It subsequently followed the market down and up again.

(Source: Finviz)

While ABBV shares are up about 50% from their recent lows, they are still in a trading range that existed for the shares prior to the AGN acquisition, and which extended for an unreasonably long time due to the deal being misunderstood. AbbVie peaked back in 2018 at prices in the $120s and declined below $100 long before its plans to acquire AGN in mid-June of 2019.

(Source: Finviz)

I believe that ABBV shares are ready to move out of this long-term base that shares built for nearly three years. I believe that once ABBV is likely to break out here and begin a melt-up process, that will quickly take shares towards new all-time highs.

Conclusion

AbbVie is still a relatively undervalued biopharmaceutical company. ABBV added size, scale and diversification in 2019 through its significant acquisition of Allergan. AbbVie's debt does not appear to be a concern to the market, and ABBV equity is also a desirable income source. AbbVie's equity is likely to continue appreciating here and appears capable of making new all-time highs in the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, XBI, IBB, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.