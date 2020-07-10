Article Thesis

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) is a small-cap company with a solid growth performance over the past decade. Management growth strategy through acquisitions has worked out successfully so far, and the company has been increasing revenue at a five-year average rate of 11.4%. However, BGSF is still a small player in a highly competitive industry with very low barriers to entry. Although management has been very efficient and successful in growing the business, the company still lacks substantial financial resources to be more aggressive with acquisitions and maintain a solid balance sheet. Moreover, it takes time to build a moat/brand strong enough to maintain or increase bargaining power and grow profit margins.

On the other hand, the market is being overly pessimistic about the company's outlook. The stock price dropped almost 50% - from approximately $20 in February to just above $10 on the first days of July. The current crisis will be a significant test for the company, as the business is likely to suffer during economic downturns due to a decline in demand for staffing services. Although I generally avoid companies without significant bargaining power in industries with low barriers to entry, management has proven to be talented enough to grow the business organically and through acquisitions and increase its profitability despite the highly competitive environment. I will be following BGSF's working way through the crisis, and I will consider initiating a long position depending on the performance of the business over the next two quarters.

Activity and Description of the Company

(Source)

BG Staffing is a provider of professional workforce solutions in the US that commenced its expansion through acquisitions in 2009. BGSF has been growing its business at a constant pace over the last decade, and since 2010, it has acquired 11 businesses. Nowadays the company operates within three industry segments. The real estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The professional segment provides field talent for IT, finance, accounting, legal and human resource client partner projects, while the light industrial segment provides field talent primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners needing a flexible workforce. Despite the company operating across 43 states, more than 50% of its revenue comes from only three states: Texas, Tennessee, and Maryland. BGSF services small-, medium- and large-sized companies, and as is common in the staffing industry, BGSF's engagement with its client partners is generally of a non-exclusive, short-term nature and subject to termination with little or no notice, which decreases its bargaining power. On the plus side, management has diversified the customer portfolio and no client partner accounted for more than 10% of our revenues in 2019, 2018, or 2017.

(Source: BG Staffing annual report 2019)

Although the professional division represents the largest percentage in terms of revenue, the real estate division is BGSF's most profitable segment by far, with a gross margin of 38.3% in 2019. This may not seem like good news since the real estate is being undoubtedly the most negatively affected segment during the pandemic. The professional segment and the light industrial segment achieved a gross margin of 26.7% and 14.6% respectively in 2019. BGSF has been able to increase the profitability of every segment over the last three years, and as a result, the company's gross profit percentage increased from 25.1% in 2017 to 27.4% in 2019. Management claims that a gross profit percentage above 25% is outstanding for the staffing industry.

(Source: BG Staffing annual report 2019)

BG Staffing growth outlook on a cyclical industry

The temporary staffing industry was valued at approximately $152 billion in 2019 and is expected to decrease to $119 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis - a 21% decrease from the previous year. The staffing market is subject to volatility based on overall economic conditions and tends to shrink during recessionary periods. Before the outbreak, the industry was experiencing increased demand in relation to total job growth as US companies have placed a greater priority on maintaining a more flexible workforce. The penetration rate of the industry was approximately 2% in 2019, above its average of 1.85% since 2000.

Despite its high growth over the past decade, BG Staffing is yet a small player in the sector, with total revenue of $294 million in 2019. However, the industry is highly fragmented with approximately 20,000 competing companies and only 154 firms exceeding $100 million in annual revenues. The price competition is intense and the company's strategy is to maintain and attract new customers by offering a quality service at a competitive price. Management recognizes that reputation is key in this industry to recruit and maintain a pool of qualified field talent. Moreover, BGSF's main growth strategy is reliant upon acquisitions and organic expansion, and the company expects to keep up with this strategy in the future. Management has proven to be a talented asset allocator acquiring 11 businesses since 2009 and increasing revenue from $35 million in 2009 to $294.3 million in 2019.

USD Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Net Sales 218 254 273 287 294 280 302 Growth 16.5% 7.3% 5.2% 2.6% -4.9% 7.9% Diluted EPS 0.73 0.82 0.65 1.79 1.28 0.38 1.00 Growth 12.3% -20.7% 175.4% -28.5% -70.3% 163.2%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Despite a 2.6% rise on revenue in 2019 in comparison with the previous year, BGSF decreased its net income mainly due to an increase on SG&A expenses, a higher tax rate of 24.5% versus 18% during the prior year, and the fact that 2018 earnings were bolstered by $3.8 million gains on contingent consideration. EPS in 2018 and 2019 were $1.79 and $1.28 respectively, while the expected EPS for 2020 and 2021 are $0.38 and $1.00 respectively. This means that the market estimates a significant negative effect on BGSG's operating income during the current year. The expected 70% drop on the bottom line is much larger than the estimated 21% decrease in the valuation of the whole industry. On the plus side, the company will remain profitable despite the gloomy outlook.

Tough industry to improve profitability

Gross Margin Gross Margin (5 yr avg) Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on Equity Return on avg assets (5 yr avg) Return on investment (5 yr avg) 27.5% 25.2% 4.1% 3.9% 18.5% 11.5% 14.4%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

It is rare to see companies with wide profit margins in the staffing industry due to intense price competition. Unfortunately, BGSF is no exception. The company has a five-year average net income margin of just 3.9%. However, management has been improving the profitability of its three divisions in recent years and the company currently has an above industry average gross margin. Besides, bear in mind that the company is still growing the business at a fast pace. Once BGSF acquisitions lessen, it will be much easier to improve efficiencies and increase profitability. Though, it might take several years before this happens.

On the other hand, the company has had an appealing return on equity - close to 20% - over the past five years. Besides, considering that 50% of BGSF assets are goodwill and intangible assets, its return on tangible assets is very attractive too.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Solid financial position despite acquisitions

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital 1.64 2.18 0.41

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Despite its aggressive growth strategy through acquisitions, BGSF has been able to maintain a reasonable level of debt and healthy ratios. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of Q1 of 2020 was 1.64, well below the recommended maximum of three. Nonetheless, given many opportunities are likely to arise during the crisis, management reported the company will continue to utilize debt for such investments, and its leverage will probably increase in the future.

Nowadays, a considerable factor affecting the company's cash inflows are the significant working capital needs. BGSF pays its field talent every week while it receives payments from clients 30 to 60 days after billing. As a result, the company must maintain a substantial amount of cash available to meet its obligations. In 2019, its working capital needs were $27 million while the operating income was less than $20 million. Yet, overall, the company has enough available liquidity and access to credit, and a manageable level of debt.

Management decided to cut the dividend

Annual div yield Payout ratio (5 yr avg) Dividend (5 yr growth rate) 1.95% 87.1% 51.6%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

BGSF has been consistent in growing its dividend since 2014, with an average growth rate of 51.6% over the past five years. The company paid a record annual dividend of $1.20 in 2019. However, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, management decided to slash the dividend to $0.20 in 2020, which gives an annual yield of 1.95% at the present stock price. The precautionary measure seems to be the right decision given the current environment of high uncertainty on its business and industry. The payout ratio of 2020 will be substantially lower than the five-year average of 87.1%, and it is more aligned with its growth strategy.

Risks

Given the information analyzed up to now, the reader can get an idea of the current risks threatening the company. In the short term, the highest risk is the impact of the coronavirus crisis. BG Staffing operates in a cyclical industry. Because demand for workforce solutions and services, particularly staffing services, is sensitive to changes in the level of economic activity, the business is suffering during the current economic downturn. Moreover, the company cannot reduce its SG&A expenses as quickly as its revenue declines - without impacting the long-term potential of its brands - which negatively affects the operating income. Thanks to the investments in IT initiatives over the last two semesters, management was able to shift over 80% of its internal team members to work remotely. The professional and light industrial divisions have seen a modest drop, though the real estate division has experienced the largest impact. 70% of the business is in maintenance, and properties made decisions to stop non-essential work orders, which reduced BGSF's ability to enter apartments.

Over the long term, the most significant risk continues to be a highly competitive environment and low barriers to entry of the industry. Although most companies in the US market are smaller players than BGSF, there are some large competitors such as Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN), which have substantially greater financial and marketing resources than the company does. These advantages allow them to compete for acquisitions more effectively, be more aggressive with product and services prices, and expand the business more rapidly. To compete effectively, BGSF has been very careful to target its customers and improve efficiencies. Besides, management has put a lot of effort into offering a quality service to distinguish from the competition.

Valuation

Price in USD Price/ earnings Price/ earnings (FWD) Price/ book value Price/ cash flow Price/ sales EV/ EBITDA 10.24 8.6 27.3 1.6 6.1 0.4 6.5

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

BG Staffing stock overperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Russell 2000 (IWM) most of the time since 2014. However, as mentioned earlier, its price dropped dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic, and it currently trades at almost half the valuation of February. The market is being overly pessimistic about the company. Even if analysts are roughly correct about the BGSF revenue forecast for 2020 and 2021, the company is considerably undervalued measured by a discounted cash flow valuation. Please note below that CapEx should be around $2 million per year. However, since management will continue with its strategy of acquiring businesses in the future, I inflated CapEx to include an approximate for the capital deployed for future acquisitions. Besides, observe that I am assuming that the company will continue to improve efficiencies and increase its net income at a faster pace than its revenue. Using a discount rate of 9% and a terminal value of 12 times earnings I got a share price of $13.5 - 32% higher than the current price of $10.24. If CapEx/acquisitions end up being lower or if revenue grows at a higher rate than my conservative projection, the company's valuation should be substantially higher.

(Source: Created by the author using data from BG Staffing annual report 2019)

Conclusion

BG Staffing's business has many drawbacks. It is a small player with no significant bargaining power in a cyclical and highly competitive industry. These weaknesses have kept investors on the sidelines. However, despite the competitive environment, management has proven its talent by growing the business organically and through several acquisitions and yet maintaining a reasonable level of debt. Moreover, the company has been able to increase its margins despite the intense price competition. The current crisis will test the real strength of the business and the ability of its management team. I will remain patient and see how things evolve in Q2 and Q3 before deciding. I'll give BG Staffing a "Neutral" rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.