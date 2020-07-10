Lazard Asset Management Outlook On Emerging Markets - July 2020

Summary

The COVID-19 chapter of the 2020 book certainly isn’t finished yet, but the fall and recovery in emerging markets equities so far this year has been a very sharp “V".

In addition to the evolution of COVID-19 around the world, we will be watching the re-emergence of US-China tensions closely in the Q3.

Within emerging markets debt, we currently see the best return opportunities in high yield external sovereign credit.