Debt load is the biggest risk when investing in this company.

Dividend has been raised for 33 years straight and currently yields 4.4%.

As a result, many utility stocks have been bid up to high valuations.

Thesis

My personal portfolio has a primary goal of providing me safe, growing income for my retirement. In order to achieve that goal, I search for companies offering a sustainable dividend that has the potential to grow.

As my retirement is planned for 2026 already, I favour companies that offer a meaningful starting yield.

UGI Corporation (UGI) fits a lot of the criteria I require from an investment. Its current market-beating yield of 4.4% is well-covered by earnings and has the potential to grow in mid-single digits (management aims for a 4% dividend growth rate).

The Company

UGI Corp. is a gas and power distributor operating in the US and Europe. It operates in 4 main segments.

Amerigas distributes LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in the US, where it's the largest distributor. More than 1 billion gallons were distributed in 2019.

UGI International distributes and markets LPG in Europe. It operates in 17 countries, has over 615,000 customers, and is the largest distributor in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Hungary, and Denmark. Through acquisitions, the volume in Europe has increased from 85 thousand to roughly 2 million in the last 20 years.

Gas Utility segment is a regulated natural gas utility, operating mainly in Pennsylvania.

Midstream & Marketing owns storage and pipeline assets.

Dividend

What initially caught my eye about this company was the impressive dividend growth history. UGI has paid a dividend without fail for 136 years in a row and has raised its dividend for the last 33 consecutive years. The company targets a 4% dividend growth rate.

UGI is well-positioned for future cash flow and earnings growth, and we are confident that we will continue to meet our goals of growing earnings per share at a long-term average rate of 6% to 10% annually and growing our dividend at 4% annually. - John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation in 2019.

The current dividend yields a market-beating 4.4% yield and, as seen on the graph below, has grown at a 7.1% CAGR 20-yr pace. The latest raise was a more modest 1.5%, but any dividend raise in the current environment is welcome.

Source: UGI Corp. Presentation

The dividend payments are well-covered by earnings. The current yearly dividend is $1.32 per share. In the recent earnings call, the management said that the pre-COVID-19 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 can be impacted by as much as $0.20-0.30 over the year. Even if taking the lower end of the guidance and expecting the biggest impact of $0.30, the dividend remains very well covered.

In the worst case, the dividend remains covered by a 61% earnings payout ratio.

Projected Yield-on-Cost

I use my Dividend Growth Calculator to see how much income any investment might provide in the future. I used the current 4.4% yield and the management dividend growth rate target of 4% on a $10,000 investment. Looking at the graph below, we can see that through dividend raises and re-investing, it's possible for UGI to provide a >9% yield-on-cost in 10 years.

Balance Sheet

As UGI has made a lot of acquisitions, the leverage has gone up. The recent acquisition of Amerigas in 2019 pushed the debt levels higher, but the company also expects the cash flows from Amerigas to help them de-lever over time.

The current debt/equity ratio is an elevated 1.6. Although utility stocks often carry a lot of debt, I would like to see the company de-lever to its more historical D/E ratio of around 1.

Source: Macrotrends

As of March 31, UGI had $1.2 billion in liquidity and no significant long-term debt maturities until 2024.

Valuation

At a forward P/E ratio of 10 and a cyclically adjusted P/E ratio of 14, I believe it offers good value right now, especially when compared to the broader utility sector in the US. According to GuruFocus, the average P/E of the utility sector is 27.5, with the Shiller P/E at 19.5.

Even when accounting for the lower-end of the guidance and the bigger end of the possible hit on earnings, UGI still looks cheap. If the full-year earnings come in at the estimated worst range of around $2.15, the company is still trading at a P/E ratio of 13.7.

Insiders have been buying UGI stock lately, which could be an indication of undervaluation.

Source: Simplywall.st

Risks

The elevated debt levels pose the biggest risk here. Although in the short term, the company has a lot of liquidity, the cash flows have to keep growing in order for the company to de-lever.

The gas business is also weather-dependent as warmer winters mean less demand.

The demand from commercial LPG customers is relying on ongoing business activity and is, therefore, at risk if the customers' business is affected by coronavirus.

Summary

In the current low-yield environment, a 4.4% yielding utility stock with a well-covered dividend that is expected to grow at around 4% per year certainly looks attractive. At the current valuation, I rate UGI a "BUY" and have added it to my watch list. I recommend income-oriented investors look into this company to see if it fits their personal goals, investment criteria, and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.