Lindsell Train Investment Insights - June 2020

Lindsell Train was established in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train. Reflecting their experience, The business focuses predominantly on the management of UK, Global and Japanese equity mandates.

Buying high-quality companies isn’t a new idea - there have been quality investors as long as there have been investors. But the quest to crystallise quality into a tightly defined style has been a slow one beginning with the advent of factor investing.

If you look at the constituents of our Global Equity Representative Portfolio through the prism of the GICS sector classifications, you’ll see that just six industry groups account for over 90% of the Global portfolio’s weighting. This is no coincidence.

Alleged quality investors that we are, we don’t actually owna single one of these top 10 stocks in our Global portfolio.