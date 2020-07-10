Noble Sam Croft

Noble Corp. (NE) has just provided its new fleet status report. This is the first fleet status report from a driller in this reporting season so it's especially interesting to see how things are going on in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. Without further ado, let's look at the changes:

Drillships

Drillship Noble Sam Croft will work for Apache in Suriname until mid-November 2020 compared to the previous estimate of June 2020 as the customer exercised an option well. This is a very good development in the current market environment. Drillship Tom Madden got back to work on June 7 after being put on the standby rate on April 2.

At this point, Noble Corp's drillship segment weathers the storm. The key CEA framework agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM) is intact so the rigs maintain solid perspectives from an employment point of view. These perspectives are not that great from the dayrate point of view since the CEA framework agreement with Exxon Mobil includes a regular adjustment of dayrates based on prevailing market rates which are under pressure right now.

Semi-subs

The previous contract for semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux (the rig was scheduled to drill in Vietnam from early June 2020 to late July 2020) has been cancelled.

Following this development, all four Noble Corp's semi-subs are without work, and three are cold stacked. While Clyde Boudreaux maintains survival chances, the remaining three rigs are de-facto dead.

Jack-ups

Jack-up Noble Mick O'Brien got a contract extension from Qatar Gas and will work in Qatar until mid-November 2020. Previously, the rig was expected to finish its job in late August 2020. Jack-up Noble Scott Marks was put on standby by Saudi Aramco from May 2020 by 2021. The contract term was extended by one year. The key thing is that the standby rate is $0 (!). The previous fleet status report indicated the following regarding Noble Scott Marks: "Client has requested a reduction to the operating dayrate. The request is under review". I'd note that the same wording applies to three other rigs on contract with Saudi Aramco - jack-ups Noble Roger Lewis, Noble Joe Knight and Noble Johnny Whitstine. As the first "reduction to the operating dayrate" resulted in its complete elimination for a year, I consider that near-term cash flows from other rigs are in danger. Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley got a new contract from CNOOC in the UK from mid-August 2020 to mid-December 2020. This contract has four one-well options. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $85,000. Jack-up Noble Sam Turner got a one-well contract from Total (TOT) in the UK. The rig will work from late August 2020 to late September 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $80,000. Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser is expected to return to work after a standby period in mid-July 2020. Currently, the rig is expected to work in Australia until October 2020 while the contract has nine one-well options.

Despite the new contracts (which are especially welcome in the current market environment), the situation on the jack-up front looks alarming. Noble Lloyd Noble, which works for Equinor (EQNR) in the UK until September 2020 at a dayrate of $451,000, has no follow-up job, while Equinor has signaled that it is not interested in the rig (the previous schedule implied that the rig will work until late November 2020). In case Noble Lloyd Noble fails to find a new job, Noble Corp's finances will take an additional hit.

Noble Houston Colbert and Noble Hans Deul were warm stacked in the UK after they have finished their previous contracts, which is not surprising since the UK market started to show signs of weakness even before the coronavirus pandemic. The situation with Saudi Aramco is not clear, but a reduction of dayrate to zero is a bad sign for the other three rigs. Yes, the backlog was not harmed since the work has been simply postponed into the future, but Noble Corp. needs cash now, not later.

In short, I maintain my position that Noble Corp. will not be able to survive this downturn with the current capital structure. Cash flows are under pressure from poor contracting environment while the debt load is unsustainable. Any rally similar to the one we saw in early June should be sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.