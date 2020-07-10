For now, the shares have limited upside, until further evidence of strategic recovery.

Reckitt Benckiser is a U.K.-based global consumer goods manufacturer which has been trying to refocus its portfolio. It has some antibacterial brands which are selling well due to COVID-19 concerns. That assures it of a year of good results, if not more, which buys the management time and breathing space to implement their strategy. It's still too early to say how effective that strategy will be, and the shares don't look cheap.

Reckitt Had A Stellar Run But Then Stumbled

For many years under chief executive Mr. Becht, from 1995 to 2011, the company did well, adopting a more aggressive brand management system. His successor also started well, but somewhere along the line, the company started to stutter and had various serious mishaps, including a scandal in South Korea where many consumers died after using products marketed by companies, including Reckitt.

In the past five years, the shares have basically gone nowhere.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A new chief executive was brought in last year. American, and with a consulting background followed by just a few years at a consumer goods company, he wouldn't be my first choice to lead Reckitt which has a strong European heritage despite its sizable operations in the U.S. and elsewhere. There's also a lot of him in company communication - I'd prefer a chief executive to prioritise getting business done, not self-promotion.

The Company Is Reinventing Its Message

There is some evidence from Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) and elsewhere that purpose-led brands grow faster than non-purpose-led companies. Without wading into that debate here, it is worth noting that Reckitt has been making heavy use of its plan to be a purpose-led company in the future.

Source: company 2019 annual report

The company is focused on what it brackets as health and hygiene brands. Its portfolio is fairly strong: it has some star brands such as Dettol, Durex, Nurofen, and Lysol, and also had some other brands which perform well in select markets.

Source: 2019 company annual report

At the moment, I think it is too early to tell how successful the company will be in executing its new strategy, which involves focusing on these two broad areas, emphasizing purpose. Purpose may work, but it may not - the company may just get bogged down in environmental initiatives which don't necessarily influence Indian or Chinese shoppers at the point of purchase, for example. So, I am in wait and see mode.

However, against a challenging backdrop in everything from supply chains to shopper behaviour, the company performed very strongly in Q1.

Source: company Q1 trading update

Some of this is clearly caused by the uptick in demand consequent on COVID-19, but what we don't yet know is how much of the impressive sales increase is due to that, and how much due to the company pivoting towards a purpose-led strategy.

COVID-19 Tailwinds Will Buy Reckitt Time

Amongst its stable of brands, Reckitt has such brand assets as Dettol and Lysol. In an environment of heightened concern about germs due to COVID-19, this seems like a wonderful opportunity for the company with these brands. They should be able to:

Ramp up sales,

Premiumise some prices, and

Introduce new lines e.g. in China, before SARS, laundry sanitizer was a small market, but afterwards, it suddenly became mainstream, with Dettol amongst the players.

So, in principle, at this point, the brands alone mean that the company should be able to show strong growth in the next couple of years. Accordingly, the company says that 2020 is now expected to outperform original expectations.

I think that this will buy the new management team to implement their approach and create a story about its efficacy. At some stage, the COVID-19 lift will reduce in scale or disappear altogether (although I expect there will be at least some residual benefit in sales long term), but by then, the management ought to be able to point to their strategy delivering.

There Are Still Headwinds

Compared to a period in the mid-2000s when it seemed that the company could do no wrong in terms of performance, today's company is a more mixed bag.

Its revenue has been rising, but profit has jumped about all over the place.

Source: 2019 company annual report

A key part of the accounting loss recorded last year was a writedown, without which 2019 would have looked much like 2018 at the operating profit level. Having thus written down a massive GBP5bn on its acquisition of Mead Johnson's baby food business, the business is still not in great shape, declining further in Q1.

Source: company Q1 trading update

The writedown of goodwill won't affect future results, but there remains the question of whether baby food is a good business for the company to be in. So far, it has overpaid and underperformed in the category.

The Investment Case

The company describes itself thus:

"RB is a good house in a great neighbourhood, with the potential to be a great house again."

The waffle there is a bit of a red flag. However, it does have some attractions as a company, from its strong stable of brands to its decent cash generation.

The company has shown some resilience, with a growing dividend amply covered by free cash flow.

Chart prepared by author using data from company annual reports excluding non-continuing operations and restatements

However, the current annual dividend of 174.6p equates to a yield of 2.3%, less attractive than arguably better run peers like Unilever (3.3%) and P&G (NYSE:PG) (2.57%). On that basis, the current share valuation doesn't look cheap.

For further share price growth in coming years, I think the company will need to show sustained improvement in results from its new strategy, whether in revenue, margin, or both.

Conclusion: After COVID-19, See If The Sales Momentum Persists

Reckitt will announce its half year results on 28 July. That will provide at least some further evidence of how the new strategy is performing, although I don't think we will know for sure until a quarter where immediate COVID-19 concerns have largely subsided in key markets. For now, I think the shares look fully priced, but they merit keeping an eye on results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.