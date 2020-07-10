Summary

The Palm Valley Capital Fund invests in small cap stocks. While our Fund is new, its underlying absolute return-based investment strategy is not. We have practiced the same strategy throughout our careers in investment management.

For the three months ending June 30, 2020, the Palm Valley Capital Fund gained 10.74% vs. a 21.94% increase for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index and a 25.47% increase for the Morningstar Small Cap Index.

For the six months ending June 30, 2020, the Fund rose 11.62% compared to a 17.86% decline for the S&P Small Cap 600 and a loss of 14.16% for the Morningstar Small Cap Index.

We During the three-month period, we increased our weightingin two securities: Natural Gas Services (NGS) and silver.