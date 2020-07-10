Very recently, I published an article about The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), and today, I will proceed with an article about another luxury goods company - the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF). I mentioned in my last article that I am constantly searching for high-quality companies with a wide economic moat around the business and high barriers to entry. I also mentioned that I am searching for companies that will provide high levels of stability and consistency over several years and decades and which will, therefore, be a good investment. Among the metrics I am paying close attention to are consistently increasing revenue over time, stable margins, and above-average return on invested capital. And similar to Estee Lauder or Hermès International S.A (OTCPK:HESAF), which I covered a few weeks ago as hidden stock market gem, LVMH could report a high return on invested capital (12.92% over the last ten years), stable increasing revenue, and even slightly increasing gross and operating margin over time.

The article will also follow more or less a similar structure as the article about Estee Lauder. We will once again look at the wide economic moat of the business, the company's bargaining power and high barriers to entry as well as the growth potential of the industry and the company. And we will also provide an intrinsic value calculation but start once again with a business description of LVMH.

The Business

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE is a French luxury good conglomerate, which controls about 60 subsidiaries that manage several well-known and prestigious brands. The conglomerate was founded in 1987, but the brands it controls are often several decades or even centuries-old - the wine producer Château d'Yquem is dating back to 1593 and Le Clos des Lambrays is dating even back to 1365. The company has more than 160,000 employees all over the world and it is worth pointing out that 73% are women and LVMH has a rather young workforce with 12% of employees being under 25 and another 40% being between 25 and 34.

LVMH operates in five different business segments:

Wines and Spirits : The segment includes cognac, champagne, wines, and whiskies. In 2018, the company sold 65 million bottles of champagne and 93 million bottles of cognac. Famous brands are Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Ardbeg, and Krug, and many of the brands date back more than a century.

: The segment includes cognac, champagne, wines, and whiskies. In 2018, the company sold 65 million bottles of champagne and 93 million bottles of cognac. Famous brands are Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Ardbeg, and Krug, and many of the brands date back more than a century. Fashion and Leather Goods : This segment is generating most of the group's revenue (more than 41% in 2019) and operated 2,002 stores all over the world. Famous brands are Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Christian Dior Couture (which is part of the group since 2017).

: This segment is generating most of the group's revenue (more than 41% in 2019) and operated 2,002 stores all over the world. Famous brands are Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Christian Dior Couture (which is part of the group since 2017). Perfumes and Cosmetics : LVMH is also a major player in the perfume, makeup, and skin-care sectors with a portfolio of world-famous established names as well as younger brands with a promising future. The segment has 426 stores and includes famous brands like Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, and Kenzo Parfums.

: LVMH is also a major player in the perfume, makeup, and skin-care sectors with a portfolio of world-famous established names as well as younger brands with a promising future. The segment has 426 stores and includes famous brands like Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, and Kenzo Parfums. Watches and Jewelry : Although this segment is only responsible for 8% of total revenue, it continues to gain market shares (in a difficult market environment). The segment includes 457 stores and famous brands like Bulgari, Chaumet, TAG Heuer, and Hublot.

: Although this segment is only responsible for 8% of total revenue, it continues to gain market shares (in a difficult market environment). The segment includes 457 stores and famous brands like Bulgari, Chaumet, TAG Heuer, and Hublot. Selective and Retailing: The final segment includes brands like Sephora, Le Bon Marche, and the travel retailers DFS and Starboard Cruise Services and has 2,011 stores overall.

(Source: LVMH Annual Report 2019)

In 2019, growth stemmed from all five segments (while Watches & Jewelry grew only 7% and Fashion & Leather Goods increased 20%) and from all regions worldwide (while the United States grew only 6% and Asia excluding Japan grew 14%).

LVMH has a long history of successful acquisitions like Christian Dior in 2017 or the acquisition of Tiffany (TIF), which was announced in November 2019. While the acquisition was already approved by Tiffany shareholders in February 2020 and expected to close by mid-2020, it is now delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong Position

LVMH is in a strong position and seems to be a great long-term investment. Not only is the overall market growing with a stable pace, but the industry also has high barriers to entry, which is protecting the companies already operating in the industry. Additionally, LVMH has bargaining power over its customers and with Bernard Arnault being CEO and majority shareholder since 1989, we see also high levels of consistency within management.

Industry Analysis

When looking at the industry LVMH operates in - mostly the personal luxury goods industry - we see some stable trends and numbers which should make investors confident about the future. According to a study from Bain & Company, the sector could increase its revenue about 6% annually for more than two decades. While the overall luxury market grew 5% to €1.2 trillion globally (with luxury cars being responsible for about €500 billion in revenue), the chart below is only showing the revenue from personal luxury goods - the segment in which LVMH mostly operates. The wines and spirits segment has a market volume of €71 billion and is another segment that is important for LVMH.

(Source: Bain & Company Luxury Goods Study)

In a recent update on the luxury goods industry, we see that growth in 2019 was only 4%, but the Asian countries could still report double-digit growth.

(Source: Bain & Company Luxury Goods Study)

Bain & Company is also expecting margins to be stable in the future and is assuming that the luxury goods sector can keep the high level of profitability it currently has.

(Source: Bain & Company Luxury Goods Study)

Like in the past few years, the Asian (and especially Chinese) customers led the positive growth trend around the world but more and more by shopping in their homeland and not as tourists abroad (sales in China grew twice as fast as the spending of Chinese customers abroad). Their share of the global luxury spending continued to rise to 33% of the total spending, and for 2025, Bain & Company expects Chinese customers to be responsible for 46% of total luxury good sales.

Growth will continue for two different reasons. First of all, the uprising markets in Asia should lead to sustainable and long-lasting growth for LVMH (and other personal luxury companies). The per capita luxury goods consumption in Asia should rise over the next few years and decades for a very simple fact: The GDP in these countries (China for example) is rising and people have more money to spend and they will also spend it on luxury goods. Additionally, the income inequality is growing in many countries all over the world. The rich are getting richer and have more money to spend on luxury and as LVMH is targeting the rich, it might profit from this tendency.

A challenge for LVMH might be the high fragmentation within the industry. According to a Deloitte study, we see several competitors in the industry, but LVMH is number one - according to generated revenue - and has been number one for many years. When looking at the luxury goods sales, we see that LVMH is generating more than twice the sales of its closest competitor - The Estee Lauder Companies. So, high fragmentation and competition certainly exist, but being number one and having almost twice the market share of the closest competitor gives LVMH an edge.

Barriers To Entry

While the fragmentation within the industry might be high, the barriers to entry are also extremely high making it difficult for new competitors to enter the industry. Building a luxury brand takes a lot of time and money. Creating the image and reputation of a desirable brand which the wealthy and successful might buy is a difficult task for a new company entering the segment. It is also important for new companies to build customer relationship programs (which are extremely important here) and create brand loyalty. Another difficult task for new entrants might be the necessity to pretend power and richness (similar to the big players). This means, for example, being present in many major cities all over the world - and especially being present in the prestigious city locations. And paying the high rents or even being able to rent a place in these prestigious locations in the first place might be a difficult task for new entrants and this creates high hurdles for new competitors.

Bargaining Power

LVMH is also profiting from a very fragmented buying side. In many cases, LVMH is selling directly to the end customers and is, therefore, dealing with fragmented individual buyers that have little bargaining power. The exclusivity of these brands also forbids any negotiation over price in a store for example. It could be almost seen as embarrassing if somebody should ask for discounts or try to lower the price as it would undermine the exclusivity of the products that LVMH, as well as its customers, are trying to keep up because the customers also want to demonstrate wealth and success. In fact, they want to show that they don't have to search for bargains (we will come back to this when describing the wide economic moat).

Share Structure And Management

And finally, LVMH is controlled by Bernard Arnault since 1989, which is leading to high levels of stability and consistency. Since 1989, Bernard Arnault is not only the company's chairman and Chief Executive Officer, he is also the group's majority shareholder, and the Arnault family group are holding 47.3% of shares and 63.4% of voting rights. The complex shareholder structure and ownership of LVMH, Christian Dior, Financière Jean Goujon, and Groupe Arnault, are described in detail in this article.

(Source: LVMH Annual Report 2019)

Wide Economic Moat

Despite the high fragmentation within the industry and the resulting competition as well as the cyclicality and trends LVMH has to respond to, the company has a wide economic moat as already indicated by the stable and above-average margins, the company's growth rate or the return on invested capital. The economic moat stems mostly from the company's brand names, and compared to many other companies, LVMH has not just one valuable brand name, but many different prestigious brands. According to Interbrand, LVMH owns three different brand names that are among the 100 most valuable brands in the world. Hennessy is on spot 95 on the list and Dior is on spot 82 on the list of the most valuable brands. And the top brand is Louis Vuitton on place 17, which is also among the top growing brands.

LVMH is a good example to demonstrate how brand names create a wide moat and why not every brand - and not every brand among the most valuable brands in the world - automatically creates an economic moat. A brand name either has to reduce the search costs for the customers or it has to increase the willingness to pay a higher price - otherwise, it won't lead to an economic moat. In case of LVMH, the different brands dramatically increase the customer's willingness to pay, and LVMH can charge premium prices for most of its goods, which is reflected in high margins for the company. The different products LVMH offers are certainly high-quality products, but the quality is not the decisive factor. Customers buy the products because of certain characteristics these luxury goods have aside from quality: the extraordinariness, the rarity, the symbolism, and the price. LVMH also created a strong position and social media presence (Instagram, for example) where it can "educate" its potential customers about the exclusivity and the unique selling point of its products.

The high price of the products is very important because it reinforces the extraordinariness and rarity of these products. Usually, a company has to fear competitors that offer similar products much cheaper. But for LVMH, this is not really a threat although this might sound absurd at first. LVMH might even profit from increasing prices as the company wouldn't lose customers but might even see rising demand. An increased price might be positive as it amplifies the status of exclusivity and rarity and might, therefore, increase the willingness of customers to buy the products. Of course, LVMH has to fear the competition of other brands that also demonstrate exclusivity in a similar manner, but the competition between these companies is not about price. It might be about quality, but it is mostly about perception, about rarity, exclusivity, and symbolism. Offering discounts would also be a threat to the business model of the luxury goods companies as it undermines the exclusivity created around the brand.

LVMH positioned itself at the high-end of various products (like fashion or jewelry). The company is basically selling products many other companies are also selling, but it is addressing a very specific customer group: it is addressing the richest percent of the population by selling luxury products. Many of these products are bought because they demonstrate success, power, or wealth. Customers are buying the products to demonstrate to their own social network they are wealthy enough to afford the products and the products are, therefore, demonstrating a certain social status. You don't drink the expensive wine because it tastes good (it might taste good) - you want to impress your houseguest. You don't wear a $10,000 watch because it tells the time better than the clock on my iPhone - the watch is a status symbol and has to show success.

And as long as there is a social consensus that LVMH's products demonstrate success, wealth, or power (and the company itself is doing everything to strengthen that social consensus), the wide moat around the company remains powerful and intact. Before the moat can break down, the social consensus has to break down. The very long history of some of the brands is also extremely valuable for the company as marketing can play with attributes like "heritage" which is increasing the value even more. And, in the end, the products have to be expensive and have to get even more expensive over time to demonstrate all these attributes mentioned above.

LVMH is competing with some other companies that demonstrate wealth, success, and power in a similar way. But when competing with other luxury brands, LVMH is in an excellent position. First of all, LVMH has the advantage of extreme diversification with about 60 valuable brands which also protects LVMH from changes in consumer trends. Being a large cap company as well as market leader enables LVMH also to profit from scale advantages other luxury brands might not have.

Dividend

When analyzing how LVMH is distributing cash to its shareholders, we first have to mention that management increased the number of outstanding shares between 2009 and 2014 about 6%, which is not dramatic but also not a move we like to see as investors. But management is also rewarding shareholders by paying a dividend at least since 2000 (the oldest confirmed data I could find). And until 2019, the company could keep the dividend at least stable and aside from 2001 and 2008, the dividend was raised every single year. Originally, LVMH also planned to increase the dividend for the full-year 2019 but then decided to cut the dividend due to COVID-19 and the recession. For 2019, LVMH will pay a dividend of €4.80 reflecting a payout ratio of 34%. And while I am rather optimistic about LVMH and that the business will perform quite well in 2020 and 2021, I applaud management being rather cautious and conservative with its cash reserves.

(Source: LVMH Investor Presentation)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

As always, we will use a discount cash flow analysis to determine the intrinsic value of the stock and we have to make some assumptions about future cash flows. We start by looking at the past performance of the company as it might indicate future performance. When looking at the performance since 1980, LVMH could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 13.08%. Net income increased even with a CAGR of 15.18% in the same timeframe. In the last decade, LVMH could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 12.15% and net income could increase with a CAGR of 15.08%. These are not only impressive numbers (and a distinctive outperformance of the overall market), but we also don't see a slowdown of growth like with so many other companies.

It is also interesting to look at the performance during recessions because this tells us a lot about the stability and defensibility of the business model. During the 2001/2002 recession, LVMH was able to increase revenue constantly although growth slowed down. In 2001, revenue grew 5.6% and in 2002, revenue grew 3.8%. During the financial crisis, the development was similar: LVMH was able to increase revenue 4.3% in 2008, but revenue declined a little in 2009 (0.8% decline). It was especially wines and spirits that declined in 2008 and 2009 (a revenue decline of 15% between 2007 and 2009), watches and jewelry also declined (about 8% decline between 2007 and 2009). While revenue was pretty stable even during recessions, earnings per share declined pretty steeply in 2001 - while EPS was €1.49 in 2000, in 2001, EPS was only €0.02. During the financial crisis, the picture was similar - while profit could be increased about 2.1% in 2008, it declined 8.2% in 2009.

In order to calculate a realistic intrinsic value, we also have to include the acquisition of Tiffany, which will most likely go through. Originally, the deal was expected to close in the summer of 2020, but with COVID-19, it seems unlikely that the deal will be closed within the next few weeks. But I don't have any doubt, the deal will happen. Maybe not in 2020, but from 2021 going forward, Tiffany will contribute almost 10% additional revenue and net income to the "new" company.

For 2020, we assume that free cash flow will decline about 30% compared to the previous year for several reasons. First of all, the free cash flow in 2019 was extremely high (compared to previous years) and I don't think the company can report similar numbers in 2020. And as management decreased the dividend and seems to be very cautious due to the pandemic and recession, I will also calculate with cautious numbers. For 2021, we will add the free cash flow of Tiffany (about $350 million right now) and assume stable numbers for LVMH. From 2022 going forward, we assume 9% growth and after the first decade, we assume 6% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of €346.02 for LVMH.

One might call these assumptions very pessimistic - and when looking at the past performance, we can and should expect a better performance of LVMH. Nevertheless, I am rather cautious and we never know what the next years and decades will bring for LVMH.

Conclusion

Similar to Estee Lauder, which I covered recently, LVMH is also a great business with a wide economic moat, high barriers to entry, and a great bargaining power over its customers. However, like many other stocks, LVMH is still overvalued and trading with a premium and we have to wait for another setback.

