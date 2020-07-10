Image source

One sector that has seen a sizable amount of volatility, thanks to COVID-19, is middle-market lenders. These companies generally lend to smaller businesses that cannot easily access public markets for financing and tend to offer strong returns as a result. Risks are higher as well, of course, but the companies that make the loans tend to pass their significant returns onto shareholders.

One such company is Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), which saw its share price decline from nearly $18 before the crisis to just $6 at the worst point. The stock is about double that level now, but the big question is whether or not the dividend is safe. The payout was recently cut, and it may need one more small adjustment lower, but on the whole, I think Solar offers investors an attractive yield and valuation.

Growth has been tough to come by

Investors generally shouldn't think of lenders like Solar as growth companies. The extremely high cost of capital for such lenders creates conditions where growing earnings is quite difficult, even as the portfolio grows. Solar operates in much the same way a bank would - it borrows money and lends it at (hopefully) higher rates, generating returns. Unfortunately, as we can see below, that doesn't necessarily translate into higher earnings.

Net investment income, or NII, is displayed above. Solar has produced ~$1.40 per share in NII in each of the last four years. However, this year should be lower due to the impacts of COVID-19, and may be lower still next year. I happen to believe that we'll see a rebound back to some sort of normal starting next year as the local economies of the US are reopened in stages, which should help bolster economic growth, and afford borrowers the ability to service their debt again. These things are good for Solar.

Current estimates are for $1.25 per share in NII this year and $1.21 next year, so the declines are relatively significant from normalized levels of greater than $1.40 per share. The big question, however, is whether or not the ample dividend can be sustained.

Solar has paid out an impressive dividend for years, as we can see below.

Solar paid $1.41 in total dividends per share each year from 2013 to 2017, before having the payout dip to $1.29 for 2018, then back up to $1.41 last year. Obviously, $1.41 is too much for Solar to pay this year given the decline in NII, and it cut the payout to 10 cents per share monthly from the prior $0.1175. That equates to an annualized payout of $1.20 per share, or nearly exactly the current expected NII per share for this year.

Given this, I think there is a strong possibility that Solar can maintain its current payout of $1.20 per share annually through this crisis. The portfolio is performing 100%, which is somewhat astounding given the environment we're in, but it speaks to the credit quality of Solar's portfolio. Substantially all of the portfolio is in secured debt as well, so if things do go south, Solar should be first in line to get paid with whatever is left over. This doesn't insure against losses entirely, but it does mean that if losses occur, they should be manageable and temporary.

In addition, nearly all of the company's loans are in floating-rate instruments with built-in floors, many of which I have to believe have been activated given the extremely low rates. That means that while Solar will see smaller lending margins, if/when rates do move higher, it will be quite beneficial in terms of rebuilding NII. Further, lower interest rates help Solar's borrowers continue to service their obligations. While lower rates aren't a good thing for Solar by any means, there are some silver linings for the current situation.

The yield and valuation are attractive

I think this year will likely represent the worst for Solar based upon the factors discussed above, and given where the yield and valuation are today, it looks like a solid entry point if you're so inclined.

Below, we have the dividend yield for the past year, which encompasses about four months of the current crisis, and eight months of pre-crisis normalcy.

Just before the crisis, the stock spent most of its time with a 7% to 8% dividend, which is quite good, but not as good as the current 11%+. That's an exceptional yield, and given that the payout was already cut, as well as the evidence to suggest the company's portfolio will weather this storm, that's a very attractive yield to say the least.

In other words, it looks to me like the stock is pricing in another dividend cut, but I'm not sure that's actually necessary. While another cut is a possibility, if it did happen, it would likely be quite small, so the current yield appears to be too bearish to me at this point.

The same is true for tangible book value, which we can see below in the form of price-to-tangible-book value.

The stock spent the early part of 2020 at ~1.1X tangible book, which is generally pretty reasonable for a stock like Solar. This ratio fell to under 0.5X during the worst of the panic, and has since rebounded to 0.8X, where it sits today.

With 100% of the portfolio performing, why should Solar trade at a huge discount to its own tangible book value? I understand we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, but the company's portfolio seems to be weathering the storm just fine. The current valuation suggests to me that investors believe loan losses are coming in a big way, which I simply don't see for the reasons discussed above.

Given this - the cheap valuation and exceptional yield - it looks to me like Solar Senior Capital is pricing in the worst already. With the worst likely behind us, that creates an opportunity for investors looking for value and yield.

This company isn't perfect and it remains exposed to interest rate risk, as well as credit quality. However, with interest rates already historically low and the portfolio performing at 100% through the worst of the crisis, I think Solar is pricing in far more bad news than it's needed, and it looks like a buy.

