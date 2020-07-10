Settlement with Collins plaintiffs makes more sense for Calabria than going to the mat to defend the NWS (which he is on record as thinking illegal) against long odds.

Scotus then granted cert on both Collins claims (APA and unconstitutional structure). The pressure on Director Calabria and FHFA to settle with Collins plaintiffs has gone up immeasurably.

Scotus held in Seila that the CFPB, with a single agency director removable by Potus only for cause, is unconstitutionally structured. The reasoning of this decision applies directly to FHFA.

The Set Up

There are two strands of analysis that Fannie and Freddie shareholders may employ to determine whether the Net Worth Sweep ("NWS") will be invalidated and the $193 billion of Fannie and Freddie senior preferred stock held by the Treasury ("Senior Preferred") will be eliminated. Such invalidation would significantly improve the values of Fannie's (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) common and junior preferred stock from current levels.

The first strand is to look to the current administration's plan to release Fannie and Freddie from conservatorship, by recapitalizing them in the equity capital markets. As a practical necessity, in order to raise over $200 billion in equity capital needed to satisfy FHFA's proposed capital rule, the Senior Preferred will need to be eliminated. While this sounds like a lot of money for Treasury to forfeit, Treasury has been fully repaid the 10% dividend and the entire preference amount of the Senior Preferred in accordance with the terms of the Senior Preferred prior to the NWS. Looking at the Senior Preferred in context, Treasury has already been repaid in full, so that there would be no forfeiture.

This "administration path" may be subject to reversal if there is a Biden administration that takes office in January 2021. Biden has not made any definitive statements regarding Fannie and Freddie. While there are many in the Democrat Party who want to see Fannie's and Freddie's low-income housing mandate supported and expanded, it is unclear whether they will want a privately recapitalized Fannie and Freddie to do this.

It is worth noting that if Director Calabria wishes to serve out as much of his five-year term as possible during a Biden administration, it makes more sense for FHFA to settle with the Collins plaintiffs, which will moot the Collins case before Scotus invalidates the FHFA removal for-cause provision and resist any attempt by the Biden administration to remove him at will. A Biden administration would have to bring its own legal action to remove Calabria in that event, which would take from commencement to exhaustion of appeal well over one year.

The second analytic strand is the "judicial path" to obtain the judicial invalidation of the NWS. This has been a tortured path, with federal circuit courts of appeal upholding the legality of the NWS until the 5th Circuit en banc held in the Collins case that the NWS was invalid as i) an improper exercise of the conservator's duty to restore Fannie and Freddie to a sound and safe capital position (or liquidate them if this is not possible) (the "APA Claim") and also independently ii) an act of an unconstitutionally structured FHFA, having a single director removable by Potus only for cause ("Constitutional Claim").

While the 5th Circuit delivered a resounding victory for the Collins plaintiffs on the Constitutional Claim merits, there was not a majority that awarded Collins the "backward relief" of invalidating the NWS. Two judges in a concurring opinion read a prior Scotus case (Free Enterprise) as requiring only prospective relief (severing the removal provision prospectively so that the director would be removable at will prospectively). Collins petitioned Scotus for certiorari to confirm that "backward relief" should have been granted invalidating the NWS. Prior to considering the Collins cert petition, Scotus granted review in Seila.

It is important to note regarding the Free Enterprise case that the plaintiff in that case only sought prospective relief, an injunction regarding the future enforcement of a removal provision, and not "backward relief" invalidating a past action. The Collins concurring two judges concluded, reading Free Enterprise and exalting literalism over analysis, that "backward relief" was not available to Collins…at least until Scotus explicitly said so.

Scotus Decision in Seila

In Seila, the Court found by a 5-4 majority that CFPB was unconstitutionally structured, and by a 7-2 majority, it excised the for-cause removal provision prospectively so that the agency could continue to operate. Moreover, since Seila asked for "backward relief" invalidating the Civil Investigative Demand ("CID"), the Court had to address the availability of backward relief to invalidate agency action where the agency was unconstitutionally structured at the time of the agency action against plaintiff.

In Seila, Justice Roberts noted that the government argued that the CID had been ratified subsequent to the original CID action by a director who held herself out to be removable at will, and that this action was legally sufficient to remove its "constitutional defect". However, this revivifying ratification could only have legal effect if the CFPB continued as a legal agency after the original CID. This, in turn, depends upon whether the for-cause removal provision was severable from the rest of the statute. So, in a round-about way, Justice Roberts noted that the availability of [backward] relief to Seila depended upon whether the subsequent ratification of the CID was valid, which, in turn, depended upon whether prospective relief [severance] was available.

However, the whole premise that there should be an inquiry upon remand into whether there was a CID ratification that was legally effective, presupposes and requires that the CID was invalid prior to, and but for, any ratification because of the constitutional defect of having been originally issued by an unconstitutionally structured agency. Hence, backward relief invalidating the CID was made available by Scotus to Seila and, by analogy, will be available to Collins.

Justice Roberts wrote:

…there is a live controversy over the question of severability. And that controversy is essential to our ability to provide petitioner the relief it seeks: If the removal restriction is not severable, then we must grant the relief requested, promptly rejecting the demand outright. If, on the other hand, the removal restriction is severable, we must instead remand for the Government to press its ratification arguments in further proceedings."

Again, there is no reason for the government to "press its ratification arguments in further proceedings" unless "backward relief" has been made available and the CID is invalid, subject to the determination that there was a subsequent revivifying ratification.

Read Through to Collins

The important point regarding how Collins interacts with the Seila holding is that there has never been any government assertion in Collins that the NWS has been ratified. Scotus should grant backward relief in Collins without further inquiry upon remand.

Now that Scotus has granted cert in Collins, what is the likelihood that Scotus will find that the FHFA single director removable for-cause provision is constitutional while the same CFPB structure was found unconstitutional? In my view, there is no reason to anticipate this.

Remember, the dissenting four Justices in Seila are bound by precedent to find the FHFA structure unconstitutional unless there is sufficient reason to distinguish between the FHFA and CFPB situations. As well, only four Justices are required to assent to grant cert. So, perhaps the four dissenting Justices are looking for Collins as an opportunity to distinguish Collins and pare back the Seila holding.

Good luck! If anything, FHFA's single director decision-making is even further insulated from review than that of the CFPB director. The CFPB director, but not the FHFA director, in theory (but not in practice), was subject to having his decisions overturned by a supervisory Financial Stability Oversight Council. Insulation from Congressional budget appropriation is present with both agencies. The only possible slim reed of difference is that the CFPB's actions directly affect individuals (and corporations), whereas the FHFA's actions (at least initially) directly affect the GSEs and the Federal Home Loan Banks. But, of course, by regulating these entities, FHFA directly affects the welfare of approximately half of all US homeowners with a mortgage. There is no rational distinction between the agencies in terms of their regulatory reach that makes any analytical difference.

Or, perhaps four Justices in the majority wanted an opportunity to address severability of the removal provision again and not grant severance, and just grant backward relief and refrain from specifying any prospective relief, if there is more clarity that the standard for denying severance, that Congress would have preferred no FHFA director to one that could be removed by Potus at will, has been met.

As to severance of the FHFA removal for-cause provision, which must be found in order for FHFA to continue in existence, it is worth noting that CFPB benefitted from the Dodd-Frank statute containing two severability provisions, and Justice Roberts in Seila pointed out that a severability provision was not mere boilerplate but a useful drafting provision that signals Congressional intent for the CFPB to continue with a director removable at will.

HERA contains no such severability provision. Now, I don't believe that the absence of a severability provision, by itself, is an outcome determinative death knell for Director Calabria and FHFA when, as I expect, Scotus finds the FHFA single director removable for-cause provision is unconstitutional, following Seila. But the absence of a severability provision makes it at least marginally more difficult for FHFA than CFPB to survive.

Indeed, Collins plaintiffs could usefully argue that HERA places a massive amount of statutory power not merely in the FHFA agency, but rather more specifically in the individual FHFA director, as Conservator. Congress could well have intended that this single FHFA director, wielding all by himself as Conservator the sole power to manage the businesses of Fannie and Freddie holding over $5 trillion of assets while in conservatorship, should enjoy the independence of a five-year term free from Potus removal at will. Just as the US Constitution endows all Article II power to execute the laws in an individual person, Potus, while dispersing Article I legislative power among 535 legislators, Congress endowed all of the Conservator's power in the single individual FHFA director, free even from judicial review insofar as the FHFA director was acting as Conservator (the "anti-injunction bar" of HERA). Scotus might very well conclude that HERA's historical context, text and structure indicate that Congress would have preferred no FHFA director to one removable at will by Potus.

If Director Calabria does not proceed to settle with Fannie and Freddie shareholders in the near term, he has to wonder to himself, in effect staring down a Scotus barrel…"Do I feel Lucky?"

Takeaway of Collins After Seila

We may not see Fannie and Freddie's shareholders walking on the streets bearing a placard "The end is near!" but this sentiment would be accurate.

It has become decision time for Director Calabria, who recently hired an excellent law firm, Milbank, to provide sound independent advice to an agency that has only been in full litigation mode for over six years at the behest of its litigation counsel.

I would expect FHFA's legal advisor, Milbank, to provide Director Calabria a cold-blooded assessment of FHFA's meager chances for the NWS to survive a Scotus decision in Collins. Director Calabria should understand that sacrificing the NWS (which he has written, before becoming FHFA director, was not consistent with FHFA's duty as a conservator) by way of settlement makes a lot more sense than going to the mat to defend the NWS before Scotus, which would risk his own directorship term and maybe even the existence of the FHFA itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.