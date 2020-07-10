The NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) big run higher may be coming to a pause at the very least, and potentially something more. The ETF has soared this year and is in a range that typically results in a steep and sharp pullback. However, there other warning signs that continue to build, some of which I have pointed out on June 30, with credit spreads. But now those risks are continuing to not only worsen but push into other parts of the market.

Since mid-April, the NASDAQ 100 ETF has traded in a nearly perfect trading channel. Each time the QQQ ETF has reached the upper end of that trading channel, the ETF has abruptly fallen to the other side of the trading channel. It has typically resulted in a sharp 5% decline in the value of the ETF.

This time may be no different, with the potential for the QQQ to fall from its current level of around $261.50 on July 10 to around $245, or about 6%.

Upper End of The Range

As long as the uptrend on the lower end of the trading channel holds, the ETF is likely to continue its push higher, potential well beyond its current highs of around $262. However, should that level at $245 not, hold it could results in a much sharper decline in the ETF to about $229.

The relative strength index topped out on June 10 around 75.50 and since has been unable to create a new high. This type of pattern is known as bearish divergence and typically indicates a reversal is taking place.

Breadth

Additionally, we can see that the number of stocks in the NASDAQ 100 above their 50 day-moving average topped out around 95.3% at the end of May, and is slowly drifting lower. It indicates that despite the QQQ reaching higher highs, the number of stocks participating in this rally is declining. We know this because the number of stocks above the 50-day moving average is has fallen to around 80% on July 10.

Put Buying

There have also been a series of bearish bets placed on the QQQ ETF over this past week. On July 7, I noted for subscribers of my SA Marketplace service, Reading The Markets, that there was a significant increase in the number of open put contracts for the QQQ set to expire on August 21 at the $234 strike price, by nearly 17,000 contracts. The puts traded were part of a spread transaction, where the trader bought the $234 puts, and at the same time sold the August $218 and September $220 puts. In this case, the trader is betting that the QQQ is trading below $234 by the middle of August, but above $220.

Additionally, on July 10, there was a significant increase in the number of open put contracts for expiration on July 30 at the $250 strike price, rising by over 56,000 contracts. Again, this was part of a spread transaction, where the $250 puts were bought, while the trader sold the $240 puts for the same expiration date. It is a bet that the QQQ is below $250, but above $240 by the expiration date.

But it isn't just on the technical charts and options market for the QQQ; the risks are rising. The 10-Year Treasury rate has slipped in recent trading sessions, which is now trading around 60 basis points. That is its lowest level since May, and it is also a signal that rates may be heading even lower. That is because the yield on the 10-year has fallen below critical support at 63 basis points.

Credit Spreads

Meanwhile, we have seen the HYG High Yield ETF (HYG) fall in recent trading sessions, as rates fall. This indicates that the spread between junk and Treasury rates are rising, and a is a classic risk-off signal.

Overall, the risks are rising for a potential 5 to 6% drawdown in the NASDAQ 100 and QQQ ETF. While it is hard to determine at this point if a pullback is likely to be something more, it seems that the timing and the markets are lining to suggests something is on the cusp of taking place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.