Risk On, Risk Off Ahead Of Bank Earnings: What Moved Markets This Week
Stocks fluctuated most of the week on COVID-19 news.
Shares of technology companies did well, airlines underperformed, as investors looked to Q2 earnings season that kicks off next week.
The roundtable of Seeking Alpha editors discuss favorite articles and news coverage from the week.
Big Picture
Stocks were poised for a down week before an announcement before Friday's open from Gilead (GILD) on a study for its COVID-19 drug remdesivir improved risk appetite. Tech stocks rallied during the week, with the QQQ ETF (QQQ) hitting a record on Thursday. Financials struggled ahead of earnings next week. Money continues to flow to trend following.
Winners & Losers
Airlines were among the biggest losers, with the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) down almost 6% for the week. Exploration and production companies also suffered, with Devon Energy (DVN) down more than 12% and Marathon Oil (MRO) giving up close to 13%. Cruise lines had a tough week again, though positive earnings from Carnival (CCL) buoyed losses a bit.
What Caught Our Eye This Week
- Steve: Ivy Leagues cancel fall sports. A sign of things to come? Might the NFL follow?
- Brad: Trend-following has taken over the narrative;
- Aaron: 3 Explosive Growth Stocks With Outstanding Management Teams, by Andres Cardenal and SMART Stocks Are The New FANG, by App Economy Insights;
- Nat: Nikon: Not Only A Camera Company With An Upside Of 50%+, by Andriy Blokhin.
