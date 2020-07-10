Semiconductor Gainers, Losers, And Catalysts - H2 2020

While stocks are going up, chip demand is going down in 2020 after doing the same in 2019.

Semiconductors are on the way up and have been for quite some time. While there have been some selloffs along the way, semis are trending up. For instance, ever since the market bottomed on Christmas Eve 2018, a semiconductor ETF, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), has almost doubled in value. Going back further in time to the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008/2009, SOXX has appreciated by roughly ten times. So, if history is any indicator, semis look to be a good place to be in. However, there are a few issues that could start to weigh on semis in the second half of 2020. What they are will be covered next.

Not all semis are the same

The outperformance of semis has continued in the first half of 2020. For instance, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down by 2.99% YTD, SOXX is up by 7.79%. While SOXX is up by 35.37% compared to a year ago, SPY is lagging at 4.49%. So, semis have paid off as a place to be in.

However, not all semiconductor companies have performed equally. SOXX is an ETF that tracks 30 semiconductor companies. They are Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Intel Corp. (INTC), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Lam Research Corp (LRCX), Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), ASML Holding (ASML), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), On Semiconductor Corp. (ON), Qorvo (QRVO), Teradyne Inc. (TER), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), Entegris Inc. (ENTG), Cree Inc. (CREE), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY), MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) and Semtech Corp. (SMTC).

The table below lists each of the previously mentioned companies, their weight in SOXX, and their gains or losses in recent months. Some have done much better than SOXX, but others have done the opposite.

Stock Weight % Change - 12 months Change - 6 months Change - 3 months Change - 1 month Change - YTD QCOM 8.4% +19.89% +3.59% +35.06% +9.23% +4.13% AVGO 8.01% +10.73% -2.15% +33.08% +1.92% -0.17% NVDA 8.01% +136.25% +60.26% +50.50% +9.61% +63.40% TXN 7.83% +8.51% -2.9% +23.32% -1.1% -1.93% INTC 6.95% +21.87% -2.81% +8.79% -4.52% -1.2% LRCX 4.37% +75.11% +8.66% +46.76% +12.83% +10.7% TSM 4.31% +45.35% -2.37% +21.8% +10.48% +0.9% NXPI 4.07% +15.4% -12.31% +44.92% +3.84% -11.43% AMAT 4.01% +36.56% -1.93% +41.07% +5.52% -0.07% ADI 3.97% +7.13% +0.67% +38.24% -0.31% +2.02% KLAC 3.94% +65.05% +7.64% +48.38% +5.62% +10.29% MU 3.85% +25.87% -10.04% +21.27% +1.86% -7.34% ASML 3.71% +74.54% +23.24% +50.93% +7.77% +26.11% AMD 3.6% +67.81% +6.6% +17.64% -0.74% +14.13% MCHP 3.32% +16.53% -2.78% +60.99% -3.84% -0.11% MRVL 3.02% +42.53% +27.93% +54.61% -2.61% +31.85% XLNX 3% -18.13% -6.26% +20.39% -0.10% -2.54% SWKS 2.77% +59.15% +5.55% +54.05% +0.91% +6.24% MXIM 2.08% +0.05% -3.35% +26.47% -0.26% -1.80% TER 1.82% +78.82% +21.38% +58.30% +16.95% +24.04% QRVO 1.64% +59.88% -4.88% +43.88% -2.38% -5.10% MPWR 1.37% +74.03% +31.73% +50.54% +4.27% +33.20% ENTG 1.04% +62.92% +16.99% +41.87% -3.78% +19.05% ON 1.02% -3.28% -23.46% +70.19% +1.86% -21.33% CREE 0.82% -0.31% +26.47% +72.92% +3.54% +27.43% MKSI 0.81% +44.28% +1.75% +46.26% +4.2% +3.44% SLAB 0.56% -5.39% -16.87% +22.20% +3.82% -15.13% CCMP 0.52% +25.71% -5.52% +34.26% -9.91% -3.85% CRUS 0.46% +37.09% -28.65% -2.15% -15.83% -26.40% SMTC 0.44% +5.83% -2.54% +44.16% -2.81% -0.78% SOXX +35.37% +5.61% +35.50% +2.80% +7.79%

Source: iShares

Semiconductor H1 2020 winners and losers

The clear winner is Nvidia. The stock is up by 136% in one year, and about half of those gains have come in 2020. When datacenters need to use GPUs, Nvidia is usually the vendor of choice. Nvidia can be said to have a dominant position in high-end AI chips. With many years, if not decades, of growth ahead for artificial intelligence, Nvidia looks set for years of future growth.

Companies like Nvidia may be benefiting from the boom in datacenters, but so too have cloud computing and 5G. Examples include Marvell with 5G and Monolithic Power Systems for cloud computing. But there are exceptions. For instance, Intel dominates the market for server processors that are widely used in datacenters. However, the tailwinds in that part of the company are offset by the headwinds Intel is experiencing on the consumer side of the business. Stiff competition with a resurgent AMD is contributing to its underperformance despite having great datacenter exposure.

On the other hand, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is lagging way behind. The stock has fallen by 26% YTD. Whereas most semis have rebounded from the March selloff caused by the coronavirus, Cirrus Logic remains close to its lows. Cirrus Logic is known for its audio chips, but roughly 80% of its revenue comes from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Such a dependency on a single customer carries a lot of risk, especially if sales of iPhones take a hit with a global recession underway due to COVID-19. Apple may be able to compensate with growth in other areas like services, but the same cannot be said of Cirrus Logic. It does not have much of an alternative to fall back on.

Possible risks ahead for semis in 2020

Other semiconductor companies that have done well are those associated with semiconductor equipment. This group includes ASML, Teradyne, Lam Research, and KLA. The first two are up by 26% and 24% YTD. The group also includes Applied Materials, which has underperformed in comparison. Nevertheless, it's still up by 36% on a 12-month basis.

However, the U.S. government has recently passed new regulations that directly affect semiconductor equipment providers. According to these new rules, companies must apply for a U.S. license if they intend to manufacture chips for companies on the U.S. Entity List using equipment provided by U.S. suppliers. The new regulations are said to be primarily targeted at China's Huawei.

A possible consequence of these new rules is that some chip manufacturers may decide to look for equipment from other places that do not come with these restrictions. This could be particularly true in China, a country where many new fabs are being built. This could become a problem for U.S. companies because a big part of the growth in demand was coming from China. Semiconductor equipment companies may have given SOXX a boost, but that tailwind could turn into a headwind in the future.

Why semis are vulnerable to U.S.-China tensions

China is important to many semiconductor companies because the country is such a big consumer of chips. Even after subtracting semiconductor demand for contract manufacturing, China still accounts for roughly a quarter of semiconductor demand, thanks to its big domestic market for many consumer goods like smartphones.

Strong demand from China for semiconductors has continued to be the case in 2020. China imported 201B ICs in the first five months of 2020, an increase of 27% YoY. In terms of value, China spent $125B on semiconductor imports, an increase of 10.8% YoY.

(Unit: 100M integrated circuits) Quantity YoY 2020 (Jan - May) 2,011.5 27.3% 2019 4,451.3 6.6% 2018 4,175.7 10.8% (Unit: 1M USD) Value YoY 2020 (Jan - May) 125,715.7 10.8% 2019 305,549.6 -2.1% 2018 312,085.7 19.8%

Source: China customs statistics

It's worth noting that exports of semiconductor chips to China has done very well during the four years that President Donald Trump has been in office. According to the table below, China's import of chips has gone from $227B in 2016, the year Trump was elected, to over $300B.

China semiconductor imports 2017 $260B 2016 $227B 2015 $231B 2014 $218B 2013 $231B

Source: SOIConsortium quoting China customs statistics

In the four years prior to Trump taking office, imports hovered somewhere between $218B and $231B. So, China has drastically increased its imports of semiconductors with Trump in office after years of remaining steady at roughly the same level. One possible explanation for this change may have to do with trade issues.

Trump was well-known for his hawkish views on China that go back many years. China may have anticipated possible trade tensions with Trump in office. The country could have decided that it would be prudent to have additional inventories of chips in case supplies are cut off due to U.S. sanctions.

This raises the question as to what will happen if or when Trump is no longer in power. The U.S. will be holding new elections in November, and it's possible that Biden may not want to continue waging a trade war with China. This could lead to China importing fewer chips as the likelihood of supply disruptions goes down with Trump no longer there, and there's less need to have excess inventories on hand. China could go back to importing roughly $200B of chips as they used to, instead of the $300B in recent years. Such a big drop is sure to affect the semiconductor market.

Keep in mind that the semiconductor industry is already dealing with weak demand. Stocks of semiconductor companies may have done well in recent times, but business is weak for many of these companies. According to data from IDC, worldwide semiconductor revenue declined by 12.2% in 2019 to $418B. The forecast is for revenue to decline by another 4.2% in 2020. Smartphones are the biggest driver of semiconductor demand, but that business is seen contracting this year.

If Chinese demand for semiconductors goes down, semis will be under even greater pressure. Already sluggish demand could become even weaker without China propping things up. Semis may have benefited from possibly inflated demand out of China, but that could come to an end in the not too distant future.

Investor takeaways

Semis have done great since late 2018. In 2019, SOXX appreciated by two-thirds despite the industry dealing with a market that was contracting. And despite the recent coronavirus selloff, many semis now trade higher than where they were before the coronavirus outbreak. Yet forecasts suggest that chip revenue will continue to go down in 2020 as they did in 2019.

Companies may have to face other headwinds in the months ahead. In the case of semiconductor equipment suppliers, demand could take a hit due to new rules from the U.S. government. A big wildcard for semis is the U.S. presidential elections in late 2020. Depending on what happens there, China may make changes to how much semiconductor chips it imports. Less demand from China will be felt by many companies. Fed policy could also change, which could affect the liquidity that has benefited stocks as a whole.

With many semis up by so much over the last 18 months, it may be prudent to reduce exposure to semis. There is an apparent disconnect between semis and their underlying fundamentals. Stocks have done great, but revenue and earnings have not for the most part. Already sluggish demand could even be weaker than thought if the strong demand from China in recent years was due to inventory building, and not real demand. Who wins the next elections could turn out to be the big catalyst that decides where semis are heading next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.