Bank stocks are in a tight spot.

With tech stocks reaching euphoric levels of valuation, investors look to laggards for an entry point. And banks have seriously lagged the index.

The problem is this performance reflects uncertainties over the GDP growth outlook, and these worries were underpinned recently by comments from the Bostic's comments about the recovery beginning to weaken.

Ordinarily, you would like to have confidence that the macro is at least stable, if not improving, before adding to bank positions. And, while down, bank share prices have not been decimated like they were in the crisis of 2008-9, nor as irrationally sold off as they were in 2015/16. Four years ago, there was no imminent recession and resulting NPL damage to factor into the outlook. Now, there is.

One thing investors can do in this situation is look for relative value.

Wells Fargo (WFC) stands out as markedly cheaper than close peer Bank of America (BAC) on consensus forecasts two years out.

These two banks have marked similarities. Start with the size. WFC's operating revenue over the last two years has been $85-86bn. BAC comes in at $91bn. revenue mix is similar, with both banks showing around 54% net interest revenue to total revenue. Transformation costs at WFC mean its expense ratio (operating expenses/operating revenues) has been elevated above 65%, while BAC came in at 60% for 2019, when loan loss provision costs (LLPs) were about 10% of pre-provision operating profit in both cases.

Importantly given the current distress in the economy, both WFC and BAC offer strong capital levels, with Common Equity Tier One (CET1) ratios of over 11%.

How come WFC looks cheaper out in 2022? Is the bank going suddenly to explode into growth? No. These are not growth stocks. Growth is sluggish, at best, and as I pointed out in my recent article on BAC, its operating leverage gains, which in recent years gave it an edge over WFC, are at an end for now.

WFC's stock price though is back to a price last seen in 2011, when the European debt crisis had pressured bank stocks globally.

BAC, in contrast, is way above its 2011 price.

WFC's additional pain reflects the task it faces in cleaning up its sales culture after a period of scandal. Does this difficult period give investors a value opportunity relative to BAC?

Plainly, much has to go right for WFC if it is to hit analysts' forecasts in a couple of years' time. But there is already good current value relative to BAC if you look at the core operating profit of the bank and use this to value the two stocks?

Why look at price/pre-provision operating profit (PPOP)? PPOP is simply operating revenue less operating costs, "pre-tax pre-provision profit" might be a better name for it. It can be particularly useful in comparing bank stocks during times of asset distress. We know a lot of NPLs are going to roll in, and we also know at some point this will stop as long as the deterioration in the economy stops. At that point, LLP costs (provisioning charges) will start to reduce and more cash will flow to the bank's bottom line - earnings can normalize and so will the PE ratio.

As you can see in the table, before we write any provisions and apply tax, BAC is 47% more expensive than WFC on a trailing basis. The impact of provision costs is roughly the same in both cases, (treating 2019 as a normalized year), as is the tax rate. The value divergence seems noteworthy and it has been given to investors by WFC's earlier struggles after its mis selling scandal.

This current value gap between these two similar banks on core operating earnings conforms roughly to the 2022 value on consensus EPS. This is interesting, given the two banks should have a similar return profile long term.

The market is looking for WFC to normalize credit costs and its additional transformation expenses by 2022. Success is not priced in.

WFC, of course, has plenty of wood to chop in terms of its customer relations, but things are improving. Recent management discussion suggest the top team is fully focused on the customer issue and the metrics are getting better:

WFC does not need to impress on growth (it won't!), provided we see a solid degree of recovery by 2022. The numbers in the next table almost hit the sell side consensus of $3.7 EPS in that year. Credit costs remain elevated in this model, revenue subdued, costs have improved a little and got back to 2018-19 efficiency ratio levels, which WFC says are too high.

Source: Company data, FIG Ideas forecasts, Google Pricing

WFC is markedly cheaper than BAC and the lower valuation can be seen as a cushion should investors want an entry point in bank stocks at these levels. This is brave - banks face great uncertainty. But anyone with a medium term view will consider positive scenarios alongside the obvious risks.

I am looking at taking a position in WFC. Positions should be small at this stage, allowing room to add if the stock weakens to materially lower levels.

