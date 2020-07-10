Source

Hubbell's (NYSE:HUBB) decision to concentrate efforts on their Power segment, which designs, manufactures, and sells transmission and distribution (T&D) components primarily to the electrical utility industry should generate good returns on invested capital over the long term. This segment is the least cyclical within HUBB and has better barriers to entry than its Electrical segment, which manufactures and sells wiring and electrical products; components that don't have much in the way of product differentiation.

Management is estimating most of the impact caused by COVID-19 is going to be reflected within their Electrical segment. In fact, orders in the Electrical segment are down approximately 20% month-to-date in April. However, their Power segment is showing resilience, with strong demand for T&D components, growing by double digits in their first quarter and month-to-date in April. This is also evidence that their Power segment is less cyclical and mostly an infrastructure play, not driven by consumer demand.

The stock has been trading in a multi-year range between $100 and $140 for the past 4 years. During the same timeframe, HUBB has been able to grow EPS, adjusting for extraordinary items, from $5.66 to $8.12, while growing book value per share from $28 to $35.

With shares trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.8x, we believe HUBB is fairly priced. HUBB's 10-year average sales multiple stands at 1.83x. Analysts are estimating an 8.1% drop in revenues in 2020 and a small rebound in sales of 4.7% by 2021. Based on the consensus median price target of $138, and with the stock trading at $125, there is not much upside opportunity to offset risks inherent in the current economic environment. With still no solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties are still too high to invest in a company we believe trades at a fair value estimate. The lack of a margin of safety makes us have a neutral stance on HUBB.

The Big Picture

Looking at HUBB's consolidated results, we see a healthy revenue line with constant growth. From 2010 to 2019, revenues have grown from $2.5B to $4.5B, for a compounded growth rate of 7%. During the same period, HUBB has spent $2.1B in acquisitions while generating approximately $3.2B in FCF.

HUBB's most significant acquisition was done in 2018 when they purchased Aclara for $1.1B. Aclara is a smart infrastructure solutions company for the electric, gas, and water utilities, providing advanced metering solutions and grid monitoring sensor technology. The company purchased Aclara as a strategic investment for the modernization of the grid. Most of HUBB's acquisitions have been towards diversifying their business into the Power segment, where management feels they could generate a higher return on capital. Currently, their Power segment accounts for 42.8% of total sales, compared to just 28.8% in 2010:

Source: company filings

While we see a healthy growth trend in revenue, growth in COGS has been ahead of revenue growth, as seen in the trend analysis. We can attribute that trend to inflationary pressures, and most recently, the impact of tariffs on the business. In 2018 and 2019, gross profit margins have also been under pressure as the company integrates the acquisition of Aclara, which carries higher costs of goods sold as a percent of sales compared to the legacy HUBB business.

That said, management has been able to offset increasing COGS by keeping growth in SG&A costs relatively steady. As the company has reached more scale, SG&A costs as a percent of sales have decreased from 18.1% in 2010 to a current 16.4%. This has resulted in operating income margins to fluctuate within a tight range between 15.9% at the high-end to 12.9% at the low-end.

Growing Their Power Segment Is Important

Source: company filings

Luckily for investors, the company provides a detailed picture of both operating segments in their annual reports. By organizing the information provided, we can clearly see why management is choosing to concentrate their efforts towards building their Power segment.

The Electrical segment is not a poor business. We can see from the numbers that revenue growth has been steady, and the segment converts sales into FCF at a healthy margin of 13%. However, by looking at the operating income margin, we see that it is not trending in the right direction. Let's remember that the electrical segment serves a broader market which includes the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Within that market, they sell more commoditized products such as lighting fixtures, cables, and wires. The decrease in operating profit margins could be the consequence of higher competition or market share loss.

By contrast, growth in the Power segment has been more profitable as the company enjoys higher margins from its products. The sudden decrease in operating margins can be attributed to the acquisition of Aclara. It is going to take time before the company fully digest the acquisition.

There are also better growth opportunities within the Power segment than there are within the Electrical segment:

Growth drivers within the electrical T&D market are grid hardening and grid modernization. So not only does it represent the largest piece of revenues for Hubbell, it also has the best growth potential certainly in 2020 and, we believe, in the next few years. - 2020 Analyst Day

Besides the upgrade of the grid as a growth driver, there are also other opportunities for growth, such as the increasing adoption of renewable energy. The company benefits as its products are used to integrate renewable sources into the grid. The increasing effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions also position HUBB in the right place with a portfolio of products that aims to help in the reconstruction from those events.

We believe their Power segment benefits from switching costs (protecting profitability) as their products represent a small cost component to utilities, but are critical to their operations:

One of the interesting things, and this is always important and it's particularly important, we see in the Power business is, while our products are critical to driving infrastructure and the reliability of infrastructure, in many cases, they represent a small portion of the total cost of ownership for that customer. Utilities is a good example where our products -- we have a very strong market position, but our products overall represent 5% or less of a utility's total cost. But the products themselves, if they fail, can have significant negative impacts to the utility. So they're very keen on our reliability, our quality and less on the price of that. So it gives us a good opportunity to maintain that product differentiation and not rely on price. - 2020 Analyst Day

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

At lower multiples, we believe an investment in HUBB could become attractive. However, with shares trading at decent valuation levels, we don't see a compelling investment case in HUBB shares.

While the company is diversifying operations into a less cyclical end market (Utilities), they still have more than 50% exposure to markets that are more dependent on consumer demand and economic trends. With no end in sight to the pandemic and no margin of safety, risks are still too high. We rather stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.