Even if you write down the value of their aircraft, the company still trades at 0.6x book value, well below historical averages.

Air Lease is conservatively financed with a young fleet of planes that airlines do not want to lose.

The shares of Air Lease (AL) have had a rocky ride in 2020. After starting the year at $47, the stock cratered during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic to a bottom of $8.40 on March 18. The share price rebounded to $25 when the airline industry received a $25 Billion bailout on April 14, 2020. The stock then jumped to $36 by the beginning of June before correcting to $27 over the last month.

With all of the share price volatility, I decided to dig into the credit markets to see if there are any signs of stress.

Debt Profile

First of all, Air Lease is not on shaky financial footing. Most of the company debt is made up of unsecured senior notes. As of March 2020, the company had $14.2 Billion of unsecured debt and only $0.35 Million of secured debt. Air Lease also has ample liquidity with a $6 Billion bank revolver.

Source: Air Lease Q1 Financial Report

Bonds

Recently, the bonds of Air Lease have almost fully recovered. There are no indications of any funding issues despite the collapse of airline traffic. The longer-term bonds due in April 2027 have almost recovered.

Source: Cbonds, April 2027 Bonds

The March 2021 bonds have almost totally recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Cbonds, March 2021 Bonds

There is further evidence that the credit markets are confident in AL. The company just issued $850 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2025 at a fixed rate of 3.375%.

Young Fleet of Airplanes

One of the key attributes of AL is its young fleet of planes. Air Lease only holds the airplanes for the first 25-30% of the plane's useful life. The weighted average fleet age is only 3.7 years. The weighted average remaining lease term is only 7.2 years.

President John Plueger highlighted the importance of a young fleet during bad times when he said:

In 9/11, when that happened, at ILFC, we had just under 10% of our fleet subject to bankruptcy at 4, 5, 6 different airlines across the globe, about 60 aircraft. The reason why we had no credit losses at that time was because of the quality of the aircraft themselves. These were young aircraft. These were the aircraft that airlines wanted to keep."

Source: Aircraft January 2019 Presentation

Airlines do not want to lose the planes leased by Air Lease. In the event of a bankruptcy of an airline, many airlines would choose to return older planes.

Of the fleet of 300 airplanes that Air Lease owns, none have been returned back to the company.

It should be noted that the values and lease rates of aircraft have fallen over the first half of 2020.

From the table below, we can see that valuations of older planes (over 5 years old) and lease rates are down by 10-20%. We still do not have any data points to see if the younger fleet of planes under 5 years old have fallen in value by a similar percentage.

Source: Lee Ham News

However, if we conservatively marked down the net asset value of their planes from $19.2 Billion to $17 Billion, the company is still conservatively financed with $14.2 Billion of unsecured debt.

Industry Headwinds

It should be noted that airlines under financial pressure are starting to defer or cancel orders of aircraft.

"It will be a tough couple of years for customers and the leasing market," said Peter Barrett, chief executive of SMBC Aviation.

Avolon, the Chinese-owned lessor, in April cancelled its order for 75 of the jets, while airlines Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL), Smartwings, and Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) have all cancelled orders for the single-aisle aircraft.

Commitments

The company has almost $27 Billion of commitments to acquire aircraft over the next few years. These commitments are secured by deposits of $1.6 Billion. The company would have to forfeit deposits if it is unwilling or unable to satisfy these commitments.

CFO Greg Willis has indicated that the company may defer some of its purchase commitments to future years.

We expect to purchase approximately $2.5 billion in aircraft over the remainder of 2020, of which, $250 million we expect to deliver in the second quarter. It also should be noted that if the severity of the situation increases, we expect that these numbers will be further reduced. Moving on to the financing side of the business, as I mentioned earlier, we are sitting on a strong liquidity position of $6.3 billion, with no further bond maturities in 2020 and with our next bond maturity of $550 million not until March of 2021. Adding to our liquidity position is an unencumbered asset base of $21 billion, which can be utilized to provide additional support should we need it. Important to note, we expect no major changes to our target metrics of debt to equity, fixed rate and unsecured debt.

Source: Air Lease Q1 Earnings Conference Call

Air Lease has two contingency plans if the credit markets freeze up. First of all, the company has a revolver. Secondly, AL can use the unencumbered planes as collateral if need be.

Rent Deferral Agreements

Air Lease has had to make some rent deferral agreements with its airline customers.

President Plueger said:

…most of ALC's airline lessees have requested some form of accommodation. To-date, we've reached agreement with slightly less than half of our customers on such accommodation. Generally this has taken the form of partial rent deferrals for a two to three-month period, followed by a relatively short-term payback period earlier either by the end of the year or in some cases, repayment over 9 to 12 months. And so far, where we have those agreements in place, our lessees are abiding by those agreements and payment schedules and our cash collections remain strong and we watch those strong collections every day." Source: Air Lease Q1 Earnings Call

Valuation

Historically, AL has traded at ~1.2X book value. Current book value is ~$50/share. Even if we write down the value of their assets due to slumping aircraft values, the company still trades at ~0.6X book value.

However, growth will most likely disappoint investors. As of June 30, 2020, the company has 398 new aircraft on order. Prior to COVID-19, it was expected that the company would double its fleet over the next 5-7 years. However, current independent estimates suggest that total aircraft demand maybe 25% lower over the next eight years. Historically, the company trades at ~2.5X sales. Currently, the company is valued at 1.5X sales. The market has already priced in the fact that 15-17% sales growth over the next five years is highly unlikely. However, I think 8-10% sales growth is still possible over the long term. The planes on order will most likely be in high demand as airlines retire older and maintenance-heavy planes. AL benefits from buying in bulk and an investment-grade balance sheet. Subsequently, they are at the front of the line to purchase the newer planes.

Recent Developments

Flight traffic has rebounded in June. However, total flight traffic is still down 42% from 2019.

Source: Flightradar 24

Furthermore, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that the passenger level recovery will take longer to recover than what was originally expected. Currently, IATA expects that passenger levels will recover by 2024 or by 2023 at the earliest. This does not bode well for future growth as airlines will push back the delivery of aircraft.

Conclusion

Air Lease is conservatively financed with a debt profile that is manageable. The company has an untapped revolver and a young fleet of planes that can act as collateral if the credit markets were to seize up.

The company has purchase agreements to double its fleet over the next five years. However, as a base-case scenario, new aircraft demand will be down 25% over the long term. Thus, the sales growth of 15% per year is highly unlikely.

Nonetheless, the markets have already discounted the value of the aircraft and the lower sales growth going forward making the current price close to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.