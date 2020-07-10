According to the data in my article, BIZD has a possible upside of 10.3% in the short term.

On July 1st, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) announced its quarterly dividend of $0.3847 for shareholders as of 07/02. This ETF's dividend increased by 8%, compared to 1Q20's dividend of $0.3562. In this article, I will discuss the implications of their most current dividend distribution, analyze the dividend distribution of the companies in BIZD's portfolio, and see what our old buddy Gordan tells us.

I understand that there is a lot more involved in BIZD's current value than just its dividends. I believe that I covered these other points well in my past articles on BIZD, and I do not intend to continue kicking that dead horse. My main point in these articles was that due to an accounting rule, the BDCs in BIZD's portfolio are devalued.

The Most Recent Dividend Distribution

As I mentioned above, BIZD distributed a dividend of $0.3847 to its shareholders. This dividend distribution, in my opinion, can help us better understand the fair value of BIZD.

Figure 1 - Semesterly Dividends

2019 2020 Div. g% 1S Dividends $0.7961 $0.7409 - 6.9% 2Q Dividends $0.3861 $0.3847 - 0.4%

Semester over semester, dividend growth was -6.9%, as seen in figure 1. The quarter-over-quarter dividend growth was -0.4%, less than one cent decrease. The majority of BIZD's dividend decrease occurred during the first quarter of this year (04/07/2020).

BIZD Portfolio's Dividend Performance

The following analysis is not 100% perfect due to several factors out of my control. The main factor that will distort the subsequent analysis is the lack of historical portfolio weights. The next factor is the assumption that current portfolio weights will be the same as future portfolio weights. Lastly, I assume that no one-time dividends will be paid during 2S20. Due to these factors, my future dividend estimates could be either too bullish or bearish.

I estimated that BIZD received $0.7357 in dividends throughout the first semester of this year. I compiled all of the dividends that each company in the portfolio paid and then weighted them according to their portfolio weight. Taking into consideration that April, May, and June were the most negatively affected by the coronavirus, I assumed that each company would pay out the same dividends in 2S20 as it paid in at the end of the 1S20 period. According to those assumptions and the data I have, I estimate that BIZD will pay $0.7112 in dividends in the second half of this year. I would like to point out that, historically, BIZD's 2nd-semester dividends are greater than its 1st-semester dividends 78% of the time, and my estimates could be overly bearish.

BIZD's Gordon Growth Model

Figure 2 - Cost of Equity

k - CAPM 10Y T BILL BETA MRP alpha 6.770% 0.67% 0.90 6.500% 0.250%

Source: Public Data, Beta is from Seeking Alpha

I am using a risk factor of 0.25% to account for the additional risks that the BDC industry is currently experiencing due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 and the assumption that most of their loans are CCC rated or worse. I am using BIZD's 24-month beta in attempts to better account for current risks.

Figure 3 - Gordon Growth Model

D0 (2019) g % k GGM $1.530 -5.07% 6.77% $12.27

Source: Author's estimates

According to the data in figure 3, I estimate that the current target price for BIZD is $12.27. The time frame of my target price is in the short term (end of the year).

Conclusion

According to the data in my article, BIZD has a possible upside of 10.3% in the short term. As I mentioned earlier, I have no way of predicting the future weight of each company in BIZD's portfolio, and this limits the accuracy of my forecasts.

