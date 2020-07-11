CenturyLink (CTL) has had a rough go of it over the past several years, falling from the high $40s down to below $10 in the COVID-19 crash:

It has lagged the iShares US Telecom ETF (BATS:IYZ) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past year, quarter, month, year to date, and is 18% above its 52-week low:

CTL is a legacy telecom which has been transitioning into data services, in order to battle landline attrition. CTL provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the US and internationally. It operates in 2 segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for the transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment [Source: CTL].

In addition to the cord-cutting challenge, there has been a big debt load working against the company, which management has been aggressively paying down - they reduced 2020-2025 debt maturities by over $12B in the past 5 quarters:

In Q1 2020, they paid off $1.03B in debt, which has pushed back their next major maturity of $1.25B to Q2 2021, which management feels they have the free cash flow generation and liquidity to manage:

On June 15th, management further extended the debt ladder via a private offering: CTL announced that Level 3 Financing, Inc., its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary completed a private offering of $1.2B aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 4.250% Senior Notes due 2028. The net proceeds from the offering will be used, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to redeem all $840 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022 and $360 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 [Source: CTL].

Financials

CTL's financial metrics of ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin look positive vs. industry averages, while its total debt/equity leverage looks lower. Although there's no industry-wide comp, CTL's net debt/EBITDA of 3.97x is higher than AT&T's (NYSE:T) ratio of 3.53X and Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) 2.78X figure.

Earnings:

Although revenue fell by -4.44% in 2019 and by -3.7% in Q1 '20, adjusted EBITDA rose 1.96% in 2019 and was roughly flat in Q1 2020. Adjusted EPS grew 10.92% in 2019 and 8.82% in Q1 2020 - the adjustments excluded integration, transformation, and special items.

Plain vanilla free cash flow dropped -20.87% in 2019 but rose 29.48% to $325M in Q1 2020. Excluding integration, transformation, and special items, Q1 2020 FCF was $407M vs. $315M in Q1 '19.

CTL's adjusted EBITDA margin has improved over the past year, rising from 41.7% to 42.9% and was stable in Q1 2020.

CTL's leading segment is Enterprise at 28% of Q1 2020 revenue, followed by Consumer 25%, Wholesale 18%, International & Global Account Management (iGAM) 16%, and Small & Medium Business 13%:

The Wholesale, SMB, and Consumer segments had the biggest decline year over year in Q1 2020, whereas the Enterprise segment was nearly flat, and iGAM was up slightly. Revenue was off -1.5% sequentially, with the Wholesale and Consumer segments seeing the biggest declines at -2.5% and -2%, respectively:

This table has a breakdown of Consumer services. Fortunately, Broadband, the largest category, at 54% of Consumer revenue, was stable year over year and sequentially. The Voice category is the rub here, as with other traditional telecoms - it fell 12% vs. Q1 2019 and 4.3% vs. Q4 '19. The "Other" category includes consumer retail video revenue, professional services, and other ancillary services.

2020 Revised Guidance:

Like most other companies, the uncertainty from the current environment caused CTL's management to withdraw certain parts of their yearly guidance, notably adjusted EBITDA, FCF, and CapEx.

However, they reaffirmed their guidance for dividends of $1.1B, so the payout looks safe for 2020.

COVID Update

On the Q1 2020 earnings call, management said:

The global pandemic is highlighted and accelerated the digital transformation we and our customers were already experiencing in how we live and work together. Compared to typical traffic levels, we've seen 30% to 40% growth in internet backbone traffic and a correspondingly significant increase in average usage across our CDN, end user IP, voice and conferencing platforms. While the daily growth in traffic has leveled off over the last few weeks, usage remains high. Not all of that growth translates to revenue, as contracts often include unlimited usage. But, the overall increase in traffic is a positive leading indicator for us. We are watching our small business segment closely. While not yet seeing an increase in churn, this is an area of concern and attention. With our consumer customers, particularly in the early days, we received requests for speed upgrades along with a rise in overall order volumes. This increased activity demonstrates something we've discussed before. Where we invest in fiber and providing higher speeds, we take share in the consumer market. Broadband as a utility you don't want to live without these days. However, given the rise in unemployment numbers, we are watching consumer churn carefully. To be clear, we anticipate a negative effect on our near-term results. We have seen some increased demand, but our business is ultimately only as successful as the businesses of our customers. Nonetheless, we believe this crisis has highlighted that the services we offer are at the very heart of the digital economy."

So, Q2 2020 earnings, which will be reported on August 5th, will probably be challenged, but the digital transformation that the pandemic is accelerating should be an overall long-term driver for CTL.

Valuations

At $9.63, CTL's valuations look much cheaper than industry averages - it's selling at .81X of Book Value vs. an industry average of 1.84X. Its EV/EBITDA of 5.2 is far below the industry average of 9.67, while its 10.38% dividend yield is nearly twice that of the industry average.

Dividends

CTL has had 2 major dividend cuts in the past decade. In 2013, it went from paying $.725/quarter to $.54, and in 2019, management reduced it further to $.25, in order to concentrate on debt reduction. Its 5-year dividend growth rate is -14.27% as a result.

CTL pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule. Its trailing adjusted EPS dividend payout ratio is 74.07%. It issues a 1099 at tax time.

Options

If you're leery of buying CTL outright, maybe consider selling cash-secured puts, below its price/share. The October $9.00 put strike has a bid of $.61, for a 6.78% nominal yield in a bit over 3 months, or 25.24% annualized. The breakeven is $8.39, which is ~13% below CTL's 52-week low of $9.64.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We use annualized yields in our options tables so that subscribers can compare trades of varying lengths.

If you're more bullish but you want to hedge your bet, CTL's October $10.00 call strike pays $.62 and expires after the August $.25 quarterly dividend.

This table details the 3 profitable scenarios for this covered call trade:

Static - If your shares don't get assigned/sold, your profit would be $.87/share, a nominal 9% yield in 3+ months, or 33.65% annualized.

Assigned before ex-dividend date - Your profit would be $.99, consisting of a $.37 capital gain and the $.62 option premium, a 10.28% nominal yield.

Assigned after ex-dividend date - Your profit would be $1.24, consisting of a $.37 capital gain, the $.62 option premium, and the $.25 dividend, for a 12.88% nominal yield:

You can see more details for these 2 trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

