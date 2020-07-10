This newly found scale should help the company assume a bigger role in the European energy transition process taking place over the next decade.

Despite leverage concerns, recent acquisition of Uniper is a definite positive as Fortum becomes Europe’s third largest producer of carbon-free electricity with close to 200TW in installed capacity.

It posts one of the highest returns in the comparable space but the stock has been largely overlooked.

The Finnish energy player Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY) has a solid track record of performance, and we expect it to reap the benefits from its continuing strategic dis/investment moves in the mid-to-long term. Relative to a basket of companies in the similar business, the company carries a significant upside potential in terms of valuation.

Although Fortum's acquisition of German Uniper SE (that had originally been a spin-off from E.ON SE) has not been met with much enthusiasm, we think they complement each other in terms of existing lines of business, and as a group they should play a much more prominent role in the European energy transformation process.

COVID-19 has had virtually no effect on Fortum operationally. Its Q1'20 results were affected only slightly by a marginal decline in power prices in the Nordic region due to warm weather as well as generally weak commodity prices. Effectively placed hedging positions have allowed the company to maintain its dividend payout policy for the year.

Going forward, the company expects depressed industrial demand amidst economic recession. While the scale and depth of the downturn are difficult to predict, the management is proactively pushing alternative projects through smart capital plays and strategic alignment with its new subsidiary Uniper (of which Fortum currently owns 73.4%).

Recent Performance: Mostly Positive

Supported by consistent balance sheet strengthening initiatives, Fortum's topline grew 10.1% in the last three years; EBITDA was up 17.6% and net income 60.1% over the same period. Fortum's top revenue segments, Generation and Consumer Solutions, each accounted for roughly one-third of the total in the last fiscal year.

Year-on-Year Growth Rates

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

Revenue by Segment, EUR million

Source: 10x Research using data from Fortum Financials 2017-2019

Of particular interest is Fortum's comparative growth performance: in a sample of related peers, it has recorded superior rates on most indicators. This, however, has not been fully reflected in terms of market valuation, so we see an opportunity there. (More on this in the Valuation section below.)

CAGR (3-Year): Fortum vs. Peers

Fortum ENGIE Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted EDF Revenue 10.1% -2.5% 7.5% 10.1% 6.9% 0.1% EBITDA 17.6% 4.0% 8.1% 32.2% 33.1% -0.4% EBIT 19.7% -0.5% 9.8% - 60.6% -4.2% Net Income 60.1% - 11.6% - 21.0% 21.8% EPS Diluted 60.2% - 11.7% -80.4% 11.6% 12.9% Total Assets 45.6% 0.3% 4.9% 15.2% 13.6% 2.5%

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Highest values highlighted.

In the three years since 2017, the company's asset base increased 45.6% and 193.4% year-on-year with Uniper's addition. At the same time, cash flows come across as being somewhat disorderly but are explained by large one-off items, principally by a capital outlay of EUR4 billion in 2018 when the company acquired a 49.99% stake in Uniper. The following fiscal year, also in relation to this transaction, Fortum had to prepay the bridge loan of EUR1.75 billion. (More on this in the Risk section below.)

Growth Outlook

Fortum's forward numbers are promising: revenue is forecasted to be up 136.6% and EBITDA 26.6%. We think much of the positive expectation rides on the company's consolidation with Uniper. Leading Fortum in this endeavour will be Markus Rauramo who, after eight years with the company as the CFO, is readily trusted to complete the task successfully.

Forward CAGR (FY2): Fortum vs. Peers

Fortum ENGIE Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted EDF Revenue 136.6% 0.1% 3.6% 25.2% -5.7% 1.6% EBITDA 26.6% 3.7% 6.4% 14.3% -10.4% 2.8%

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Highest values highlighted.

Admittedly, Fortum's choice of Uniper may have initially seemed odd given that the latter was basically formed to hold E.ON's fossil fuel assets, so in that original form it was not exactly the type of entity that could support Fortum in its energy transformation agenda. Uniper, however, has proven to be functionally agile and, prodded by its new parent, quickly signed on to increasing shares of gas and renewables in place of soon-to-be relinquished oil and coal assets. Uniper, in fact, will augment Fortum's carbon-free production by about 60%. Meanwhile, in terms of existing assets, Uniper bolsters Fortum's resources on two main fronts - through abundant hydro and nuclear power.

Fortum and Uniper: Scale, Competences and Resources Combined

Source: Fortum Investor Material June 2020

We expect the combined financial performance of Fortum and Uniper to improve for several reasons. Firstly, the energy export market is expected to receive a massive boost through ongoing government infrastructure projects which will increase the Nordic energy export capacity from 6.9GW in 2020 to 13.4GW by 2024. Being one of the largest clean energy producers in the Nordic region, the group is well-positioned to benefit as they reach a greater pool of customers.

Secondly, both Fortum and Uniper plan to continue making strategic investments to grow their wind and solar energy generation numbers. By 2023, Fortum's energy generation capacity will have increased to about 1.4GW. And with the consolidation of Uniper's assets, investors can expect positive changes in the company's earning potential.

Finally, based on the latest reported figures, total energy production in Europe stood at 3.1GW in 2017 which mainly came from the burning of combustible fuels, while renewable energy generation accounted for just 18.2% of the total mix - leaving ample room for the market to grow. Europe's new commitment to carbon neutrality ensures that the services of companies such as Fortum (whose energy outputs in the region are 96% clean) and Fortum-influenced Uniper will be in high demand.

Green Strategy

The principal driver for Fortum's investment decisions has been its commitment to cleaner energy through decarbonisation. The company is positioning itself as a champion for Europe's ambitious plan to turn carbon neutral by 2050 in accordance with the European Green Deal. By the end of this year, Fortum plans to have lowered specific CO2 emissions by 10% to 180g/kWh. Aside from decommissioning of existing coal plants, the company is also banking on building new renewable energy facilities, focusing on wind and solar. In this pursuit, it is making a prudent use of its assets by 'recycling' capital through timely divestment moves. EUR400 million was invested in renewable production last year (2018: EUR300 million).

Uniper too has made tentative moves alongside Fortum onto a greener path of development. It has committed to shutting down its old coal facilities in Germany and the UK in the next five years; in the following ten years, all of its electricity and heat production in Europe is to be carbon neutral. In the same breath, however, Uniper has just launched a new coal unit in a German town of Datteln. Despite criticism, it has stood by its decision arguing that Datteln 4 was necessary to ensure energy security and affordability as Germany moves toward its coal exit plan by 2038. Notably, Datteln 4, like other facilities, will be fully covered by the regional emission trading scheme.

Valuation: Attractive Peer Placement

Compared to a sample peer group, Fortum seems to have been largely underappreciated. Its 12-month (TTM) profitability measures are among the highest in the industry - the price momentum, however, does not reflect this.

Profitability (TTM): Fortum vs. Peers

Fortum ENGIE Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted EDF Gross Profit Margin 54.2% 33.5% 46.1% 22.6% 43.0% 38.7% EBIT Margin 22.5% 7.8% 16.2% 2.4% 20.7% 8.9% EBITDA Margin 33.8% 16.0% 26.6% 7.1% 29.9% 21.1% Net Income Margin 39.9% 1.6% 10.4% 1.7% 13.3% 7.2% Return on Equity 14.4% 4.2% 9.0% 3.4% 10.7% 10.4% Return on Assets 1.59% 1.87% 2.97% 0.95% 4.81% 1.36% Return on Total Capital 3.2% 3.9% 4.2% 2.4% 7.1% 3.4%

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Highest values highlighted.

Compared to Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) and Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) - who admittedly are much larger (4.4x and 2.8x the market cap of Fortum, respectively) - Fortum gained only marginally. The difference has widened over the past couple of fiscal years, presumably over investor uncertainty regarding Fortum's acquisition of Uniper.

Price Momentum: Fortum vs. Peers

Fortum ENGIE Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted EDF YTD Price Performance -22% -21% 15% 7% 14% -9% 1Y Price Performance -14% -17% 19% 5% 34% -23% 3 Year Price Performance 18% -16% 50% 22% - -15% 5 Year Price Performance 3% -33% 81% -15% - -59%

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Highest values highlighted.

Proxying the sector by a sample of 10 European energy companies, we have derived a comparative mean of valuation multiples (refer to the tables on Multiples below). Overall, Fortum lies below the sample mean across all equity multiples (P/E, P/S, P/B and P/CF) in the four time periods under review. (Note that enterprise value (EV) multiples, as seen in the first table, appear on the higher side due to the additional leverage taken up for financing purposes.)

On its own, the mean value reflects investor tolerance towards a price premium of the sector (ignoring possible growth or other value adding individual firm characteristics). This implies that investors are willing to pay a price up to a certain mean multiple. Anything above the mean implies overvaluation, whilst anything below may be deemed undervalued.

In the case of Fortum, despite delivering consistently high results in terms of sales and earnings for the past 3 years, the stock has still been trading at lower multiples relative to peers. We find this to be indicative of an upward price potential in the medium- to long-term as investor cautiousness triggered by the takeover of Uniper eases and the stock prices start to move closer to the sectorial sample mean.

Equity and Enterprise Value Multiples (TTM): Fortum vs. Sample Mean

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Companies ordered in terms of market cap size from largest to smallest. Highlighted in green are Fortum multiples below the mean.

Equity Multiples (2017-2019): Fortum vs. Sample Mean

Source: 10x Research using data from Seeking Alpha

*Mean values exclude extreme outliers. Highlighted in green are Fortum multiples below the mean.

Risk: Adequately Managed

Ironically, the entity at the centre of Fortum's reorganisation story also happens to be the main source of its risks. On June 16, Fitch reaffirmed Fortum's BBB Long-Term Rating with a Negative Outlook citing primarily concerns over the deleveraging process following the purchase of an additional 23% stake in Uniper earlier this year. The rating agency expects net leverage ratio for 2020 to reach 3.3x, up from 2.8x in 2019.

The company, however, is taking commensurate measures to reduce the debt level to a sustainable 2.5x. This target becomes achievable when adjustments from asset sales are taken into account. As such, the Joensuu district heating business was disposed of in early 2020; the divestment of another location in Finland will also take place this year.

At the same time, business liquidity remains adequate, with almost EUR4 billion in cash as of Q1'20 and plenty of undrawn credit facilities. We also find Fortum's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62 to be acceptable relative to its peers that averaged 1.33 (TTM). Another mitigating factor is low interest rates (1.7% on average and 0.8% for euro denominated loans); the interest rates coverage ratio, meanwhile, is high at 8.5x. Hence, we do not find Fortum's current debt position to be a cause for concern.

Conclusion

We trust that Fortum's bold commitment to sustainability will pay off. In this regard, Fortum's joining hands with Uniper positions the group as a much more consequential player on the European energy scene. Investors could consider Fortum in lieu of similarly performing but now more expensive European utilities - such as Ørsted and Scatec Solar (OTCPK:STECF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.