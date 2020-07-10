The Treasury Market Is Sending A Warning (Technically Speaking For 7/6-7/10)

Most of the indicators have "turned the corner" but only after incredibly sharp declines.

The first section of my Friday market column uses the economic analysis methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental. The purpose is to determine the current economic trajectory of the US economy. The second section looks at the macro-indexes using widely used and traded ETFs. This analysis helps to inform my ETF recommendations.

Long-leading Indicators

There is ample liquidity. The Federal Reserve is flooding the market with cash (left chart) while credit is near its cheapest level in the last five years (right chart).

The corporate earnings picture is dismal (emphasis added):

For full-year 2020, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be down -24.3% on -5.9% lower revenues. This is down from close to +8% growth expected at the start of the year. For reference, S&P 500 earnings declined -19.1% in 2008 and -3.4% in 2009, though that was admittedly a different type of downturn.

Contracting revenue and earnings expectations will depress corporate sentiment, leading to weak investment and a soft labor market.

Leading Indicators

Here, a number of indicators have "turned the corner" although some still have a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels. After large, lockdown caused drops, new orders for consumer durable goods (left) ticked higher in the latest report, as did new orders for capital goods excluding aircraft (right). There is actually some positive news in the capital goods data: The latest drop hasn't lowered the total amount of orders to the levels of the energy sector slowdown in 2015-2017.

Permits for 1-unit housing permits are ticking higher (left) as are the total weekly hours for production and non-supervisory manufacturing employees (right).

The bond market has "uninverted" (left) while the stock market has rallied from pandemic-caused lows (right).

Coincidental Indicators

All four primary coincidental indicators have also turned the corner: The above graph converts data to a base 100 and uses the end of the last recession (06/09) as 100. All four have reversed declines to some degree.

While not considered "formal" coincidental indicators, the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes are good, near-real-time indicators. Both have returned to levels signaling an economic expansion. Here's the key data from the latest manufacturing report (emphasis added):

The report was issued today by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: “The June PMI® registered 52.6 percent, up 9.5 percentage points from the May reading of 43.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the second straight month after April’s contraction, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth. The New Orders Index registered 56.4 percent, an increase of 24.6 percentage points from the May reading of 31.8 percent. The Production Index registered 57.3 percent, up 24.1 percentage points compared to the May reading of 33.2 percent.

Note the sharp increase in the sub-indexes for new orders and production. Some of this likely represents "catch-up orders." But there is also likely some pent-up demand as well.

Here's the data for the service sector (emphasis added):

“The NMI® registered 57.1 percent, 11.7 percentage points higher than the May reading of 45.4 percent...The Business Activity Index registered 66 percent, up 25 percentage points from May’s figure of 41 percent. The New Orders Index registered 61.6 percent; 19.7 percentage points higher than the reading of 41.9 percent in May. The Employment Index increased to 43.1 percent; 11.3 percentage points higher than the May reading of 31.8 percent.

As with the manufacturing report, notice the large and sharp increase in the sub-indexes for activity, new orders, and employment.

Conclusion: the data is clearly moving in the right direction but only after a decline that was the steepest on record. It's doubtful that a decline of that magnitude won't cause major and long-lasting economic damage.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Yesterday, I explained why I don't use the QQQ for market analysis. This week's performance table illustrates why. The QQQ rallied nearly 5% this week. But the next best equity market performer was the OEF, which gained 2.75% while the SPY advanced 1.79%. Perhaps of more importance is the gain in the long end of the Treasury market, which I'll touch on below. Sector performance was split. Three aggressive sectors -- communication services, consumer discretionary, and technology -- led the market higher. But industrials, real estate, and energy were down. Energy's performance was pronounced.

Let's take a look at this week's charts, starting with the Treasury market: The IEF rallied in two, two-day moves. Today, prices dropped, but that can be seen as profit-taking. The overall move higher is clear.

This week, the SPY traded in a very narrow range -- about 7.5 points. There are two general trends -- prices moved modestly lower until Thursday morning when the trend reversed. Overall, however, this is an uninspiring chart.

This week, small-caps were down. Compare this chart to the SPY's above. Here, prices did have a counter-rally, but to less than 50% of the move lower.

Now, let's look at the Treasury market: The IEF is back at levels from early April and has been moving higher since the beginning of June. Although it's still below the levels attained in the Spring, the TLT has also been rallying since early June.

Meanwhile, the SPY is hitting resistance at the downward sloping trend line connecting highs from mid-February and early June. The IWM is consolidating around its 200-day EMA.

The Treasury market's rally is the most important development this week. It is signaling that fixed income traders see a slowdown coming. With the rise of hospitalizations, cases, and deaths, it's no wonder we're observing that traders are taking this position. On the plus side, equity markets are biding their time rather than selling off. But, that can change as the news grows negative.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.