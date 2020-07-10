In my first article on Realty Income (O), Realty Income Needs to Come Clean About 2018, I warned investors to pay attention to O's increasing near-term lease expirations that were a result of their acquisition of ARCT in 2013. I incorrectly predicted that O would have difficulty releasing the PNC Bank branches that they inherited as part of that acquisition. In the Q&A portion of the company's next quarterly earnings call, management took the time to address the PNC expirations and assured investors that these leases were renewed at favorable terms. The comment section on my article quickly was overwhelmed by O bulls eager to gloat.

With the benefit of a couple of years in the books, we can examine O's Lease Expiration Schedule and see how their business is progressing. Based on my analysis, I would conclude that even though my assumption that PNC would not renew their leases was off, I was directionally correct. It appears that the terms of O's lease renewals, many of which are related to properties acquired in the ARCT transaction, are not as good as management would like investors to believe.

While over time poor economics on lease renewals will hamper O's ability to continue to grow its dividend, O's business model (and most of REITdom) faces a more immediate threat in the form of the economic fall-out from COVID-19. This short-term challenge, while ultimately transient, has the potential to highlight some of the issues with O's strategy that may cause investors to question the premium valuation they have assigned to O over the last several years. Depending on which analyst's numbers you look at, O's FFO multiple had tended to be about 20% higher than its closest peers recently.

The combination of the ongoing drag on the business from increased capital expenditures for lease renewals in the years ahead together with the potential for a short-term shock related to COVID-19 means that long-term investors who hold O for the steadily growing dividend and assume their principal is safe in O should be reducing their holdings. The volatility the stock saw in March could easily return as the market focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on O's tenants as they announce earnings or negotiations with their lenders. Short investors with a short time horizon and a high tolerance for risk have the opportunity for out-sized returns by exploring August Puts on O. The Puts expire on August 21, after O's 2nd quarter earnings call. Currently, $55.00 Puts cost about $2.5. If O has bad news about the 15% of its rental income that is currently being deferred, it is not hard to imagine O trading back into the 40s like it did in late March. In this scenario, Put investors could more than double their money.

Lease Renewals - Term/Economics

As I addressed in my earlier piece, the ratio of lease expirations to the size of O's asset base will increase over time, and asset management, as opposed to acquisitions, will become more important for O's ability to continue increasing the dividend. To their credit, O's management team was one of the first net lease companies to realize that the growth they have experienced over the last several years on a percentage basis cannot continue indefinitely. In response, management created a best-in-class asset management function in the net lease space and provides more detailed disclosure on renewals than most of their peers. Management over the last several years has consistently touted that they have recaptured over 100% of revenue of expiring leases on renewals with minimal capex. Their disclosures backed up this assertion. Their disclosure, however, left out a key detail - term of the lease renewal. In the office or retail sector investors would have demanded to know how long the new leases were for - 3 years, 5 years, etc. Nonetheless, given that O was providing more information than other net lease companies, sell-side and buy-side analysts did not press for more disclosures. Most analyst models seem to assume their renewals are comparable in term to the initial lease, hence the low level of capex for their AFFO calculations for future years.

Good asset managers can only do so much to create value from poorly positioned real estate. As the leases that were acquired from the ARCT acquisition hit their first lease expirations, I am guessing the jobs of O's asset managers became much tougher. I do not think it is coincident that in the middle of 2018, O changed its disclosure on releasing to remove the amount of capital required for new leases. Below is the disclosure from the first and second quarter of 2018. There was no explanation for the change and no discussion of it on O's quarterly earnings call.

Throughout my business career, I found there was truth in the saying, "you get what you measure." It certainly has been true in the REIT industry. In the nineties when analysts where hyper-focused on FFO/share that was what REITs tried to create - who cares about leverage or capital expenditures. As AFFO came into vogue leasing agents were told to cut TI/LCs. During the financial crisis, leverage became the crucial metric and amazingly enough management teams reduced leverage (and got paid for it) by issuing equity and diluting existing investors.

O's schedule on releasing in their Financial Supplement is likely driving behavior as well. It looks like they were primarily focused on recapturing 100% of the rent from the prior tenant and were less concerned about the term of the new lease as this is not included on their schedule. I also suspect that as they started dealing with the ARCT expirations, the capital needed to recapture rents also went up and this is why they removed the disclosure. Once they had removed this metric from their disclosure, it is likely that asset management was simply focused on recapturing 100% of the rental revenue on a renewal lease and their incentive to drive longer lease terms or minimize capital expenditures was diminished.

Unexplained Increases in Near-Term Lease Expiration

Below, I show the change in O's lease expiration schedules from the year-end of 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 as well as the delta from YE 2019 to 1Q20. As you can see from the below charts, 65 of O's 95 lease renewals in the first quarter of 2020 were 5 years renewals. In 2018 and 2019, it looks as though substantially all of O's renewals were for 6 years or less. The later dates you see on the charts are due to acquisitions not renewals. Given that most of O's acquisitions have very long-term leases, it is safe to assume that the increase in near-term lease expirations is all due to renewals.

As this pattern of short-term renewals continues, O will have a higher percentage of near-term renewals and it will be harder for O's investors to ignore the cost of these renewals. For example, in 2024, not only will O have to deal with expirations on deals that were purchased in 2014 with 10-year leases, but they will also need to address deals that were renewed for 5 years in 2019. In the past, O could grow its way around this problem and its near-term lease expirations were a small percentage of portfolio. As discussed in my last article, it will be difficult for O to keep growing at the same pace that it did in the past. Renewals and the associated capital will become more important for O and troubling for investors.

AFFO Capital Does Not Match the Cash Flow Statement

With lease renewals become a bigger part of O's business, analysts will be forced to reckon with the O's AFFO calculation and how it deals with renewals. Currently, O only includes leasing commissions and "recurring" capex in its AFFO calculation. Below is its 2019 AFFO calculation. Note, there is only $801,000 of non-recurring capex.

In its 10-K, O distinguishes between recurring and non-recurring capex.

We define recurring capital expenditures as mandatory and recurring landlord capital expenditure obligations that have a limited useful life. We define non-recurring capital expenditures as property improvements in which we invest additional capital that extend the useful life of the properties.

Below is O's cash flow statement from its 2019 10-K. It shows $23.5 million in improvements to its real estate.

The notes in the 10-K explain:

In 2019, we capitalized costs of $17.9 million on existing properties in our portfolio, consisting of $2.1 million for re-leasing costs, $801,000 for recurring capital expenditures, and $15.0 million for non-recurring building improvements... The majority of our building improvements relate to roof repairs, HVAC improvements, and parking lot resurfacing and replacements.

According to O's AFFO calculation in 2020, they only had $801,000 of recurring capex, but their 10-K discloses $15 million in non-recurring building improvements. In the context of long-term leases, there can be no justification for ignoring expenses like roof repairs in AFFO. It is real cash that will not be available to shareholders. I am sure that it is inconvenient for O that expenses for things like roof repairs are going up relative to where they have been historical as they deal with more renewals and older properties, but investors cannot ignore these expenses. In the NNN space, tenants often say I will renew, but only if you fix the roof and HVAC before I sign-up for another five years because I know you will not pick up the phone for another couple of years after the lease is signed. It stretches the bounds of credibility to argue that maintaining a roof is a value-enhancing activity. (Tough to rent a building with a leaky roof.) Certainly, if any office or retail REIT were to exclude roof repairs from their AFFO calculation, most analysts would disagree. It is hard to believe that a portfolio with 106.3 million sqft. only requires $801,000 in capex to be maintained. This equates to less than a cent per sqft. Most homeowners know that it costs more than a penny per sqft. to maintain their homes year in and year out.

While $15 million represents a little over 5% of O's AFFO in 2019, the amount of capital needed to maintain the portfolio will grow more quickly than the firm as whole going forward due to the increasing number of lease renewals and aging properties. No doubt O bulls will try to argue that tenants take care of maintenance in a NNN lease. While this is true for small items, roofs, and HVAC are often excluded, furthermore nothing prevents a tenant with a near-term lease expiration from saying if you do not fix the roof, HVAC or parking lot I am not renewing.

COVID-19 Impact

When O hosted its 1Q20 conference call and NAREIT meeting several weeks later, the COVID-19 outlook was highly uncertain, but things seemed to be improving. Businesses were reopening across the country and it looked like the worst might have been behind us. O made a plausible argument on the call/meetings with research analysts that all the deferrals, which equate to approximately 15% of revenue, they had granted were extremely short term in nature - 1 to 3 months - and they expected them to be repaid within the next 9-10 months. Given that most theatres are still not open, apparently COVID-19 cases are spreading through daycare centers in Texas, and in many states, sit-down dining is still prohibited, O's most troubled industries are likely in worse shape than in early May and may need help for an extended period of time.

To date, most analysts have been able to avoid updating their models for FFO due to rent deferrals as FASB and the SEC have provided guidance that companies (REITs) will not need to adjust their revenues for deferred rent and can treat it as a straight-line adjustment. (Interestingly, and I am assuming it is due to lack of time as I looked over some analyst models, there was not even an adjustment to AFFO for the second quarter which is odd to me as O and other REITs have announced they are deferring rents, so it should definitely be treated in a similar fashion to straight-lined rent.) The lack of adjustment to FFO makes sense if it is highly likely that a tenant will pay the rent eventually. While that was a reasonable assumption in May, I think it is more questionable now. Movie theatres and childcare centers that have not operated at full capacity in months will not only struggle to pay regular rents, but it is also hard to see how they will be able to pay back their deferred rent in the near future. Once business operations resume, O will be competing with debtors for whatever free cash flow is available. For junk-rated companies that are large O tenants like AMC (NYSE:AMC) (Moodys:Caa1) and KinderCare (Moody's:Caa1), there may not be enough cash flow to satisfy everyone. Unlike in past periods, landlords do not have a credible threat of bringing in another operator if rents (including deferred rent) are not paid in full. I would expect the hedge funds that hold O's tenants' debt to use that to their advantage in their potential settlement negotiations.

Risks to the Near-Time Short Thesis on O

There are a couple of items that create risk for investors shorting O's stock around the 2Q earnings report. First, even if O's troubled tenants like movie theaters, childcare centers, and sit-in restaurants remain closed, they may reach deferral arrangements with O and the auditors may deem the eventual collections probable which will mean there is no hit to FFO in 2Q earnings. If investors are comfortable with this analysis and ignore AFFO, they may overlook the continued deferrals and the potential for future write-offs. It is also possible that O using its liquidity has been able to find some sellers that needed to close an all-cash deal quickly during the second quarter. O may have been able to achieve unusually high cap rates on these acquisitions which could help boost FFO/share. While this would not erase the bigger issue of O's potential collection problems, investors who are purely focused on quarterly FFO/share could bid up the stock temporarily. Due to these risks, I prefer to use Puts to place my short bet on O with limited downside risk.

While O's under reporting of capex is a real issue, it is not part of my near-term short thesis for O. While O is an extreme example, many REITs push the envelope on how they report recurring capex for AFFO, so I do not see this issue driving a short-term movement in the stock price. However, in the long-run, the increasing drain on capital will make it harder and harder for O to keep raising its dividend which is what many of O's long-term retail shareholders are banking on.

Conclusion

In the short term, O's aura of invincibility could be shattered if their auditors force them to write-off some of their rent from major tenants like AMC and KinderCare. This could temporarily drive O's AFFO payout ratio above 100%, which may panic some investors. This, in turn, could cause O's premium multiple to fall more in line with other NNN REITs. This, however, would be a temporary issue. In the medium term as we begin to see the economic fall-out from the recession and the inevitable store closures O, its analysts and its investors will need to come to terms with the real costs of releasing/leasing free-standing retail stores. Finally, in the long-run, after the damage from COVID-19-related dislocations has passed and a new normal descends on the world, the reality that O has an enormous number of near-term lease expirations that need to be addressed will dawn on investors. At that point, they will ask questions about whether they are appropriately accounting for the capital required to maintain these buildings and will likely conclude that one cent per sqft. per year is not enough. If the pandemic slows O's acquisition pace, the reckoning for O may be closer than most investors think. While it is true that other NNN REITs will face questions as well, no one else trades with the premium multiple that O possess as such it has further to fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are short O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.