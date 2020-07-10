National Grid (NYSE:NGG), the UK multinational electricity and gas utility company which also has operations in Northeast United States, has seen its share price drop 10% in recent weeks as uncertainty remains regarding the company's profitability and growth going forward. I remain bullish on the robust nature of the 5% yield that the company offers in that I expect them to continue paying to going forward. However, I am concerned about recent Ofgem developments and how these will affect National Grids numbers going forward. The crisis also will affect the company's full year 2021 results. For these reasons, I am staying away from National Grid for now.

Dominant Market Position

With a high degree of uncertainty remaining prominent in the financial markets currently, there is a huge appeal to owning a dominant play such as National Grid. National Grid is naturally already in a defensive sector as a utility, but this is made more prominent through the fact National Grid owns all the high voltage electricity transition network in England and Wales. National Grid is able to generate relatively steady cash flows due to the fact the industry is heavily regulated and that they were previously nationalised. When National Grid first went private, a steady price was agreed for the service that they provided with the government - this price is constantly under review by Ofgem. This essentially meant that if National Grid could better control costs and steadily increase revenues through acquisitions and expansion, growth in profitability could be achieved. That has occurred. Studying National Grid's long-term graph, the company has delivered strong share price growth since 2010 with periods of intermittent dips in between (like the one we are experiencing now).

National Grid currently pays out a robust 5%+ dividend yield. National Grid actually increased their dividend payout this year. They increased their dividend by 2.6% to 48.57p a share. However, the company reported earnings of just 58.2p per share last year - down 1% from the prior year. Meaning National Grid used nearly all of the cash generated over the period to pay out on the dividend. These earnings were partially impacted by COVID-19 particularly through £117 million increased provision for US bad debts. So, I would expect National Grid profitability to pick up again over the long term, providing greater coverage of the company's dividend. The company highlighted this in the final results:

Looking ahead, whilst COVID-19 will impact our financial performance in FY21, we expect this to be largely recoverable over future years and therefore anticipate no material economic impact on the Group in the long-term.

However, National Grid's full year 2021 results will continue to be impacted mainly in the company's US segment. The company anticipates that the additional provisions on bad debts will actually be higher in 2020/21 full year, meaning that results for the coming year will continue to be impacted. The company predicts that the pandemic is expected to produce a £400 million hit to underlying profits this year. National Grid will remain relatively strong over the long term but will continue to face short-term headwinds.

Ofgem Developments

In National Grid's final results, they said that, in the UK, they will focus on agreeing a fair settlement for RIIO-2 with Ofgem. Ofgem is the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, which regulates the electricity and downstream natural gas markets in Great Britain. These are really important discussions for National Grid as they essentially control how much money the company can make from the service they provide in the UK.

Ofgem has just released their proposal, and it doesn't look pretty for National Grid. Ofgem unveiled proposals to halve the returns that companies are allowed to make over the five years from April 2021. These new Ofgem proposals will mean less of consumers' money will go towards National Grid's profits but more towards network improvements. The proposals will save £3.3 billion over the next five years. The proposal also means allowed return on equity will fall by half to 3.95% compared to the current regime. National Grid shares fell 5% in response to this announcement as the company said that they were 'extremely disappointed'.

It is important to note that these are merely proposals at this point and that I would expect National Grid and peers such as SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) to now rigorously negotiate to improve these terms and increase the return on equity proposed. However, it clearly displays Ofgem's intention to pivot away from allowing National Grid to profit from consumers and actually see better networks for the public. I expect that we may not have seen the worse of this recent share price fall with respect to the Ofgem announcement.

Conclusion

National Grid continues to face short-term headwinds, and the recent Ofgem proposal has now exacerbated these pressures. I believe that the dividend yield of National Grid will remain robust over the years to come. However, issues over growth will continue to remain prevalent going forward as the current crisis will continue to take a hold on full year 2021 numbers. I am staying away from National Grid for now.

