Gold's Rally Means Gains In U.S. Stocks Are Questionable

However, these correlations should be coupled with declining trends in the U.S. dollar or vulnerabilities in S&P 500 earnings projections before determining a market stance in any specific asset class.

Recent declines in the Dow Jones Industrials have been driven by renewed concerns that the U.S. economy has failed to make a true recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But these losses could extend further if investors find reasons to believe that the medium-term rally in stocks rests on a questionable footing. Rallies in precious metals suggest that this might already be the case, and investors should consider building positions in both gold and silver when price dips can be identified.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Of course, sentiment continues to shift with respect to where the global economy is likely headed before the end of this troubled year. But what is clear is that the S&P 500 has had difficulties surpassing its prior highs, and this slowdown in bullish momentum presents a strong contrast with the valuation trends in financial instruments associated with precious metals or Chinese stocks. In U.S. markets, analysts have already made record cuts (-28.6%) to their bottom-up earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies:

Source: FactSet

To put this into perspective, analysts reduced their bottom-up EPS estimates for companies in the S&P 500 by -24.4% during the first half of 2009. Unfortunately, this trend didn't end well because analysts were forced to make further reductions six times in the following eight years. Bulls might note that this negative trend was broken for a short period of time in 2018. However, additional reductions were made in 2019, and this may have put markets in a vulnerable position when the dramatic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the macroeconomic landscape in 2020.

Source: FactSet

When plotted against changes in the market's S&P 500 valuations, an even more worrisome picture emerges. As negative changes have become visible in the analyst consensus with respect to the earnings outlook for companies in the S&P 500, prices have continued moving higher with little evidence of a corrective downside retracement. This should put investors on alert when considering new buy positions in instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Source: Author via Tradingview

In another example of a breakdown in traditional asset correlations, we can also see that the U.S. dollar has met selling pressure against a growing number of world currencies. Dollar-based sentiment changes seem to be hinging on the greenback's ability to continue functioning as a safe haven asset, but there are still several recent economic reports which suggest that the latest declines are likely to continue. The U.S. economy did manage to add 4.8 million new jobs during the month of June, but this followed labor market declines of nearly 20.7 million jobs just two months earlier:

Source: New York Times

Clearly, this is an economic recovery that still has some ways to go, and this is why it could be a mistake for bargain-hunting investors to begin jumping into instruments like the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) near current levels. If we see a break of the June 10th lows near 25.90, the next level of support for UUP suggests that bullish demand is not likely to emerge before we see a re-test of the March 9th lows.

Source: Author via Tradingview

For investors that are looking for instruments with better momentum trends, it has become difficult to ignore the buying activity that is currently supporting Chinese stock markets. Recent rallies have been propelled by articles written by state-owned media outlets calling on domestic retail investors to buy equities, and the region has already seen single-day performance gains of nearly 6% in the trading periods that followed:

Source: Refinitiv, Financial Times

In the past, common criticisms of rallies in Chinese stocks have centered around the large percentage of retail investors that typically make up the region's trading pool. Unfortunately, this has already led to concerns that China is headed for a collapse in stock markets that mirrors regional trading activities in 2015 (when Chinese investors lost an incredible $1.6 trillion in wealth in just a few days).

However, these longer-term worries might be of little concern to shorter-term traders because significant gains have already been captured, and it is abundantly clear that domestic exuberance amongst retail investors could continue to drive the rally even further. In China, it has been reported that total margin financing has reached $184 billion (or 1.27 trillion Chinese yuan). Oddly enough, this is the highest level since the 2015 collapse, and that's why it's clear these trends have the potential to drive volatility throughout the financial markets if the "bubble" eventually bursts.

Source: World Gold Council, Trading Economics

Another element that has been overlooked in this story is the recent change in gold reserves held by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), and these decisions could be viewed as a protective measure in the event that we eventually see a repeat of the 2015 collapse. Since the beginning of 2019, the PBoC has made significant additions to its precious metals holdings, and the most recent reports suggest that the central bank currently controls 1,948.3 tonnes of gold. Relative to PBoC's stated holdings from the fourth-quarter period of 2019, this surge in buying activities implies a clear change in its strategies that could help drive further rallies in the precious metals complex.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In contrast to our first chart example of the S&P 500, we can see that gold bulls have had no problems taking out the pre-crisis highs, and most of the dominant trends in the global economy seem to be supporting further gains. Gold prices are now sitting about 25% higher when we compare the market activities present during the March 2020 lows. However, the unprecedented level of uncertainties that exist in the current economic environment should be coupled with declining price valuations in the U.S. dollar and obvious vulnerabilities in S&P 500 earnings projections before determining a market stance in any specific asset class.

Source: Bloomberg

Interestingly, fund flow activities in the SPDR Gold Trust have officially reached record levels, and this should give bullish investors the added momentum that will be necessary in order to continue propelling further gains. On a YTD basis, gold-backed ETFs have already surpassed the full-year cumulative flows that were recorded in 2009, and this shows that we are seeing a true shift in the underlying paradigm. As global uncertainties remain at unprecedented levels, we have once again found ourselves in a situation where precious metals assets have the potential to outperform broader markets. Gold markets have recently completely bullish trend moves of about 25%, but declining price valuations in the U.S. dollar, margin-fueled trading bubbles in China, and falling earnings projections for the S&P 500 suggest that these rallies can still continue. Ultimately, all of this market activity (in conjunction with a clear increase in central bank buying activity) suggests that metals could emerge as broad outperformers by the end of 2020.

