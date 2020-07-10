After my initial article about the rationale of buying Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rather than the car, the skyrocketting share price performance of Tesla (+493%) in the last 12 months got me thinking whether this is detached from reality, and if there is room for further upside.

Data by YCharts

Without jumping on overly optimistic statements, I would like to highlight the management ability to execute successfully (although not exactly on time) its target plan to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. First and foremost, the completion of Gigafactory Shanghai in a record time, which demonstrated how Tesla was efficient in opening a new factory in China without any partners. The timing turned out to be key as the factory is operational today and well positioned to benefit from the growing concern of Chinese consumers towards clean vehicles post-COVID-19 crisis. It removes any doubt to successfully build and operate new extension buildings nearby Giga Shanghai, but above all, Gigafactory Berlin, which is due to be operational in exactly a year time frame. Secondly, the company has been successfully able to develop a recurring revenue generation business thanks to its advanced software technology, which makes it comparable to Apple's could business. Indeed, from premium connectivity ($9.99/months) to upgrading to Autopilot or Full-Self-Driving (FSD) are various sources of additional revenues that the company can leverage on after selling cars. Recent statements from CEO Elon Musk to achieve FSD by the end of the year give the company a pricing power over its over-the-air updates that technically do not require any additional installation costs for Tesla. Thirdly, the company's ability to extend the product range caught many analysts by surprise after being able to deliver the model Y in North America (certainly with quality issues that are quickly improving) almost a year in advance. Bottom line, with new factories in the pipeline (GigaTexas or GigaTusla per say), closer deadline to unlock fully-autonomous vehicles (hence, robo taxi), and new models such as the roadster, pickup and semi, I am pretty confident the execution risk is very low.

Let's take a step back and compare Tesla with its competitors as all eyes are on its market capitalisation that has surpassed Toyota (NYSE:TM). Clearly, the market is valuing the electric battery technology versus the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE). I am not sure comparing a stagnant company to a high-growth model is well justified, the same way as comparing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) market capitalisation to Blockbuster back then. I would go a step further and compare Tesla's valuation to another ICE manufacturer that is well priced such as Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). Indeed, Ferrari CEO stated it has no plans to switch to electric before 2025 as the technology will not be ready enough, so you can compare the valuation of two auto companies with different technologies.

Data by YCharts

It turns out that Ferrari has an enterprise value to revenues multiple that is +43% higher than Tesla. I would argue that Tesla is priced for its top-line growth rather than its EBITDA margins. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the EV-to-EBITDA multiple to compare from both angles.

Data by YCharts

Tesla is indeed more expensive, but I would look at this comparison with a grain of salt as Tesla recently proved that its business is more resilient than other traditional carmakers during the COVID-19 crisis, and I doubt Ferrari's EBITDA to be fully reflected going forward. Last but not least, Ferrari's valuation per car produced in 2019 is $3,356,000 ($34bn in market cap. divided by 10,131 shipments) while Tesla is about $690,000 ($253bn in market cap. divided by 367,000 deliveries in 2019). Ferrari's hefty valuation compared to Tesla by cars shipped amplifies looking at 2020 as the former does not plan to increase production of new cars.

Battery day, originally planned in spring 2020, is now scheduled for September 15th and will be a major milestone for Tesla. Indeed, it will first increase the lifetime of the battery as indicated in its name a million-mile battery, which means a lower battery degradation and also less recycling issues that may arise in the future from old generation batteries. In addition, this new battery technology is deemed to substantially lower the cost of battery per Kwh and make electric vehicles a larger threat to ICE vehicles with an initial purchasing price similar or even lower than traditional carmakers (which is not the case today at purchase, but true after a 5-year cost of ownership). Above all, the million mile battery will enable Tesla cars to manage the battery for uses other than mobility such as powering a house or another EV. On top of that, the battery will be able to support the trading of electricity by selling the power from the battery during peak hours (at high price) and charge it during the off-peak hours of the day (low price).

In conclusion, I believe that Tesla's share price has still room to grow thanks to its pipeline of new products targeting a broader customer base while increasing retention, its cutting edge technology innovation and the fast-growing trend towards clean cities. My suggestion would be to buy shares until the launch of the million mile battery cars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.