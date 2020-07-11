Summer Lovin', Winter Woes For U.S. Stocks

Rally, interrupted. Following a rousing rally from March lows, U.S. stocks have been stuck in neutral lately. One need not search long to find the reasons why. While these short-term constraints may soon be alleviated, it should also be noted that longer term risks are rising for U.S. stocks.

Still holding on. While the uptrend in U.S. stocks from the March 23 lows remains intact, they have fallen flat in recent weeks. After peak on June 8, the S&P 500 has been trading in a sideways channel for the last five weeks and counting.

Rumblings. Adding to recent concerns about U.S. stocks are developments in volatility markets. After trending consistently lower from its March 23 peak, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, bottomed at around the same time of the S&P 500 peak. In the five weeks since, it has been holding support at its still upward sloping 200-day moving average trendline.

The juice. One need not look long for the reasons why U.S. stocks have fallen flat and the “fear” index is once again drifting higher. While one could rationally argue reasons including the ongoing global health crisis, prospects for the worst economic environment in at least a century, corporate earnings that are set to descend into an abyss, and still sky high valuations, it is very likely none of these. Instead, it all comes down to Exhibit A below.

Recent balance sheet trends at the U.S. Federal Reserve have been falling as of late. Put simply, when the Fed is steadily expanding its balance sheet, risk assets rise, all else equal. And when the Fed’s balance sheet is shrinking for any amount of time, risk assets lose their mojo, all else equal.

Why is the Fed’s balance sheet shrinking. Has the Fed suddenly lost interest in doing “whatever it takes” to support the global financial system and its risk assets? Indeed no. Instead, the balance sheet is shrinking due to the ongoing mechanics of the Fed’s various relief mechanisms.

The primary reason that the Fed’s balance sheet has been shrinking is due to the unwinding of central bank liquidity swaps. During the depths of the COVID crisis this spring, the Fed moved swiftly to ease strains in dollar funding markets by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their jurisdictions as well as the Fed the capacity to offer liquidity in foreign currencies to U.S. financial institutions. These liquidity swaps totaled as much as $450 billion from April through early June.

But starting at around the same time that the S&P 500 peaked on June 8, the Fed started winding down these liquidity swaps. Overall, the Fed’s total balance sheet has contracted by $200 billion since June 8, and during this time the Fed’s central bank liquidity swaps have been reduced by $220 billion. In short, the reduction in central bank liquidity swaps more than account for 100% of the reduction in the Fed’s total balance sheet over the past five weeks.

Why is this important? Because a limit exists to how much further these central bank liquidity swaps can be unwound – roughly $225 billion to be exact. At the same time, many of the Fed’s alphabet soup relief programs are only just starting to get off the ground. For example, the Fed just started its Term Asset Loan Facility (TALF) with a $252 million injection during the week from July 1. In short, as the shrinking effect of central bank liquidity swaps abate, other liquidity facilities are likely to increasingly pick up the slack. Moreover, the Fed is likely to continue purchasing Treasuries and MBS for the foreseeable future, which is also risk asset boosting.

Summer lovin’. All of this suggest that new all-time highs on the S&P 500 Index remain within striking distance. But this fate remains almost exclusively reliant on the ongoing support of central bank stimulus. This is because ongoing fundamental intermediate-term to long-term risks continue to rise for U.S. stocks.

Rumblings, Part 2. More worrisome than the short-term rise in the VIX is ongoing developments further out the volatility horizon. Consider the CBOE Six-Month Volatility Index, which provides a measure of market fear among investors over the next six months through the end of 2020.

Whereas the immediate fears as measured by the VIX above have been steadily falling since the March 23 stock market lows, the Six-Month VIX has been holding steady at elevated levels for three months and counting. In other words, while investors may be increasingly sanguine about owning stocks right now, they remain stressed about what may come in the fall and winter.

Winter woes. U.S. stock investors are certainly not without reasons for genuine concerns in the months ahead. Most prominent above all is ongoing developments on the COVID-19 front. For those that are interested in an in depth discussion and analysis on the current state of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S., please visit my blog post from early this Friday at the link below.

COVID-19 Crisis: U.S. Versus The World

The key takeaways. We are in trouble with the virus in the U.S. The situation has the potential to get worse globally before it gets better. And since we are currently traversing through what was supposed to be the summer lull having never escaped the first wave, we must be prepared in this country to bear the full brunt if and when the forces of the second wave eventually arrive in the fall and winter.

We are in trouble from a policy perspective in the U.S.

We already have a national debt situation that is worse than Greece on steroids. Will we as a country be capable of blowing out the debt even further and running even deeper deficits to further support our population in need as the first set of programs increasingly run out?

As mentioned above, we have a Federal Reserve that remains armed and ready to provide more stimulus but also has nearly doubled its already bloated balance sheet to over $7 trillion in its immediate response to the crisis. How much further will the Fed need to go in expanding its balance sheet to keep corporate and municipal bond spreads tight and stocks propped up at already historically high valuations? $10 trillion? $15 trillion? More?

And how much longer will investors tolerate these still historically tight spreads and historically rich valuations in the U.S. when its economy is increasingly struggling relative to the rest of the world due to an exponentially deeper COVID crisis hole? This dilemma is particularly pronounced for U.S. stocks, as valuations are so much less expensive for equities across virtually the entire developed and emerging market world, in some cases by a considerable discount?

Now is not the time for complacency. Continue to allow your investment portfolio to bask in the summer lovin’ of ongoing Fed stimulus relief on U.S. stocks. Participate in the ride to new all-time highs on the S&P 500 if it comes to pass between now and Labor Day. But also begin to prepare now for the fundamental realities that may increasingly assert themselves as we continue toward the fall and winter.

Stay long U.S. stocks, but keep them on a short leash. Emphasize value and defense with new allocations, and keep a close eye on ongoing Fed balance sheet trends each and every week.

More importantly, increasingly emphasize broad portfolio diversification if you are not already. Wary of the contradiction that is U.S. stocks? Consider long-term U.S. Treasuries whose performance remains aligned with underlying economic realities. Worried about the relentless central bank money printing and the potential for a stagflationary inflation outbreak? Consider owning gold. Both of these assets have been rallying virtually uninterrupted for nearly two years now, and with strong fundamental justification. These are just two of the many examples of attractive and sustainable investment opportunities that continue to exist outside of today’s fragile U.S. stock market.

After years of policy stimulus, stocks are now falling from record high valuations and bond yields are at historic lows. Reality is now returning to global capital markets. Do you have a plan to navigate what is left of today’s bull market while also positioning for the next bear market? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Weekly Zoom Sessions · Macro Outlook · Model Portfolio Review · Special Bulletins Sign up today and prepare for the road ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, PHYS, SH, RWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.



This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.