It's been an exceptional first half of the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) continues to lead the index with a 40% return year-to-date. The company has seen a massive improvement in margins over the past year, with all-in margins up 600 basis points year over year to 34%. Meanwhile, the company's newest low-cost Obuasi mine and the recent gold price strength are expected to drive even further margin expansion, with the potential for all-in margins to reach 43% in FY-2021. This has prompted analysts to begin ratcheting up their earnings estimates, with the previously less desirable miner now offering immense value below $30.00. Based on the company's industry-leading earnings growth rate and my expectations for another 900 basis points in margin expansion, I believe sharp pullbacks should provide buying opportunities for investors.

AngloGold Ashanti is a name I had previously shied away from since the 2016 bottom for gold (GLD) as the company's relatively high costs and less favorable operating jurisdictions left it at the bottom of the barrel from an investment attractiveness standpoint. However, a $1,650/oz plus gold price has changed the thesis here, as has the company's recent push to deleverage its balance sheet by shedding assets in Tier-3 jurisdictions. These recent sales have pulled the company's net debt down to $1.6 billion before the benefit of the latest South African asset sale. Meanwhile, the company's newest mine, Obuasi, is expected to lower all-in sustaining costs on a consolidated basis. This has made the company leaner and less weighted to Tier-3 jurisdictions at the same time as margins, and earnings per share (EPS) are seeing a massive boost thanks to the gold price. Let's take a closer look below:

AngloGold Ashanti reported annual EPS growth of 146% year over year in FY-2019, more than quadruple the sector average of 34%, with FY-2019 annual EPS coming in at $1.80. While this was great news for investors, it significantly dampened the outlook for FY-2020 annual EPS growth as the company was now up against extremely tough year-over-year comps. Based on March 2020 estimates, the company was expected to see annual EPS growth of just 10% year over year, with FY-2020 forecasts sitting at $1.98. However, the recent strength in the gold price has prompted analysts to race to raise their forecasts, with FY-2020 annual EPS estimates now sitting at $2.31, a massive increase from March levels. After factoring in these higher estimates, AngloGold Ashanti is now expected to enjoy annual EPS growth of 28% year over year, putting it back in line with the earnings growth rates we see from the top market performers historically.

If we look out further to the FY-2021 estimates, this growth is not expected to slow, with FY-2021 forecast currently sitting at $3.09, translating to 33% growth year over year. These forward growth rates place AngloGold Ashanti among an elite class of growth stocks for the next two years. This is evidenced by William O'Neil's work, which has shown that the best-performing stocks in the market tend to have a minimum annual EPS growth rate of 25%, and the higher the growth, the better. The fact that AngloGold Ashanti is expected to enjoy these growth rates after lapping a year of 140% growth is outstanding, suggesting that we're likely still in the earlier innings of this growth story for the stock. The main catalyst for this growth is the gold price which is a massive tailwind for AngloGold's margins, but the lower-cost Obuasi mine that came online in December will be a tailwind as well, which we'll discuss later:

While high earnings growth rates are great, it's always essential to assess earnings quality, and earnings growth that comes as a result of cost-cutting measures or one-time asset sales is low-quality earnings growth. This is because cost-cutting and one-off items are not sustainable pillars of growth as there are only so many assets a company can sell off and only so many ways to cost cuts before the business begins to suffer. In AngloGold Ashanti's case, the growth is high quality, and the massive margin expansion is evidence of this. As we can see below, the company's all-in margins improved by 600 basis points in Q1 2020 to 34%, but these margin improvements came with an average realized selling price of $1,576/oz. Based on the recent spot price above $1,750/oz, we should see a further boost to all-in margin improvements above 40% by year-end. Therefore, this earnings growth looks quite sustainable with all-in margins breaking out to new highs from a multi-year range.

As we can see in the below quant ratings for AngloGold Ashanti, the stock stacks up very favorably here as well, ranked 7th out of over 200 names in the Materials (XLB) sector. The stock's current rating is 4.92 out of a best possible 5.0, scoring high on growth, momentum, and earnings revisions. Therefore, this is corroborating the strong earnings revisions shown above, as well as the industry-leading annual EPS growth.

Circling back to Obuasi, the company's newest mine in Ghana came online in December and is expected to ramp up to 375,000 ounces of gold production per year at all-in sustaining costs below $775/oz. While this is a nice boost to the company's current 2.8 million-ounce production profile, the real benefit is on the cost side, as the company's all-in sustaining costs are projected to remain around $1,050/oz. Based on Obuasi's all-in sustaining costs of $775/oz or lower, and this mine making up roughly 13% of the company's total gold production, we could see consolidated costs drop closer to $1,000/oz. This would transition AngloGold Ashanti from a high-cost producer to a producer with costs in line with the industry average, which should help the company command a higher multiple given that it's one of the largest gold producers in the world. Therefore, if Obuasi can perform as expected, we should see an even further tailwind to margins.

Despite this exceptional growth story with average earnings growth of 30% for FY-2020 and FY-2021, AngloGold Ashanti is trading at only 14.4x forward earnings, a reasonable valuation for a high-growth company in a market where there's a dearth of earnings growth in most sectors. As we can see from the chart below, the company previously traded at a forward earnings multiple closer to 19, and the range has been 11 to 19 if we exclude the mid-March market crash. Therefore, I would argue that AngloGold Ashanti is nowhere near expensive here, especially if $1,700/oz gold prices are here to stay.

Fortunately, the market seems to agree with this view, as we've seen a relentless bid under the stock since the mid-March lows. As we can see from the chart below, AngloGold Ashanti has broken out of a multi-year base near the $25.00 level, and this is a significant bullish development long term. Multi-year breakouts rarely fizzle out after a few months as they often last for several quarters, so the technical picture confirms the turnaround story here. Based on this massive breakout through a critical resistance level, I would expect the uptrend here to continue for a while. Therefore, I would view any 13% plus corrections as buying opportunities.

While AngloGold Ashanti may not be the most flashy name in the sector with slightly above-average costs and a few less favorable operating jurisdictions, I believe there is a place in a portfolio for Tier-2 gold producers as long as the price is right, and there's a catalyst for further margin expansion. Given the company's market-leading earnings growth rates and the further margin expansion I expect to see, we have a clear catalyst here for additional upside long term. Therefore, I see AngloGold Ashanti as a Hold currently, and I would view any dips below the $28.50 level as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AU, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.