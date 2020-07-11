Whistling Past The Graveyard? Cracks Emerge As Rally Continues

Homebuilders delivered another strong week, however, as the housing industry continues to lead the early stage of the recovery. Mortgage applications to purchase a home are now higher by 33% from last year.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Whistling past the graveyard? U.S. equity markets finished decisively higher for the second-straight week as better-than-expected economic data and encouraging news of coronavirus treatments again overwhelmed concerns about the intensification of the coronavirus pandemic in several regions. While the Citi Economic Surprise Index remains near record-high, several high-frequency data points including mobility data and restaurant reservation data - which had correctly foretold the emerging economic rebound seen over the last two months - have shown hints of rolling over as several states including California, Texas, and Florida have scaled, delayed or reversed reopening progress while the reopening of schools this fall has come into doubt.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Adding to last week's gains of 4.1%, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained another 1.7% while a relentless rally in large-cap technology stocks powered the NASDAQ (QQQ) to fresh record highs. It was a top-heavy week of performance, however, as Small-Cap (SLY) and Mid-Cap (MDY) ETFs each finished lower on the week as "reopening-sensitive" sectors generally lagged. After leading the equity markets gains last week, real estate equities were generally among the laggards this week as investors await the start of earnings season later this month. The broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) declined by 2.4% this week with 16 of 18 property sectors in negative territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finished lower by 0.8%.

Homebuilders delivered another strong week, however, as the U.S. housing industry continues to lead the early stages of the economic rebound, according to data released this week by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage applications to purchase a home are now higher by 33% from the same week last year, holding on to the "V-shaped" recovery pattern exhibited over the last three months. Taylor Morrison (TMHC) meanwhile was the leader within the Hoya Capital Housing Index this week, surging nearly 15% this week after reporting record June sales, jumping 24% year over year. The rebound in housing market activity has been aided by macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, early signs of a "suburban revival," and record low mortgage rates.

Are bond investors seeing trouble on the horizon, or perhaps just deflationary pressure? The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) is back within shouting distance of record closing lows, ticking lower by another 4 basis points this week to close at 0.63%. Producer Prices rose by the lowest rate since the depths of the Financial Crisis on a year-over-year basis as inflation metrics remain near record lows despite unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus. Despite obvious concerns of a "reopening reversal," bears remain understandably wary about jumping in front of the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and unprecedented levels of monetary support financed with the U.S. dollar - the world's reserve currency - at a time that deflation rather than inflation is the more pressing near-term concern.

This week's gains were also boosted by encouraging employment data, validating the strength of last week's record-setting job gains recorded by the BLS and ADP. Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1.31 million last week - lower than expectations - while Continuing Jobless Claims retreated to 18.06 million, also coming in lower than expected, down from a peak in early May at around 25 million. Last week, the BLS reported that the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June - the single-largest month of job growth ever, topping last month's previous record-setting number - following two months of devastating job losses resulting from government-mandated economic shutdowns.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Commercial Equity REITs

Timber REITs led the gains this week in the equity REIT sector - powered by strong gains from Weyerhaeuser (WY), Rayonier (RYN), PotlatchDeltic (PCH), and CatchMark Timber (CTT) - on the continued rebound in lumber prices, which have surged in recent months amid the sharp rebound in home construction activity that we've detailed extensively in our various reports including Homebuilders: Clear Signs of V-Shaped Recovery. Lumber futures jumped nearly 60% in the second quarter following a decline of roughly 30% in the first quarter and rose another 20% this week. Mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL), healthcare REIT Omega Healthcare (OHI), and storage REIT Iron Mountain (IRM) also delivered notable strength this week.

On the flip side, Student Housing REIT American Campus (ACC) was among the laggards amid concern over school reopenings as more universities announce plans to restrict the number of students on campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Prison REITs were among the outperforming property sectors this week after GEO Group (GEO) maintained its quarterly dividend at current levels, somewhat of a surprise after fellow prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW) suspended its payout and announced that it was exploring alternative organizational structures outside of REIT-status. We're still in the heart of dividend declaration season in the commercial REIT sector and may see several more REITs reduce or suspend their dividends over the next several weeks, but may also see some dividend resumption announcements once Q2 earnings season kicks off in a few weeks. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend.

We also heard several interim business updates this week. Single family rental REIT Front Yard Residential (RESI) reported 99% rent collection in June and blended rent growth of 4.5% for June. Sticking on the residential side, the NMHC reported that 77.4% of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by July 6, essentially in line with last July when 79.7% paid their rent by July 6. Three net lease REITs provided updates: American Finance Trust (AFIN) announced that 83% rents due for Q2 have been received, while Global Net Lease (GNL) announced that 98% of rents have been received in Q2 and Spirit Realty (SRC) received 75.95% of its June 2020 rent and 74.4% for the quarter. Industrial REIT Terreno Realty (TRNO) noted that it had 96% quarter-end occupancy while recording a strong 38.2% increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases in Q2. Finally, shopping center REIT Acadia Realty (AKR) announced collection of 71% of rents in Q2.

Cell tower REIT Crown Castle (CCI) issued a statement this week in response to activist shareholder Elliot Management. In a letter entitled "Reclaiming the Crown," Elliott Management is calling for change at the company despite strong outperformance generated by CCI over the past five years. Elliot noted that while the company has outperformed the index, it has lagged its peers American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC), largely due to its investment in lower-margin small-cell and fiber deployment. Last week, we published Cell Tower REITs: Fireworks Abound As Competition Heats Up. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector is thriving. Cell Tower REITs have jumped nearly 20% this year, one of three sectors in positive territory. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to make headway on its ambitious low-orbit satellite network. While unlikely to replace towers, these networks may alter industry competitive dynamics.

While cell towers have been riding high, hotel REITs remain in the basement of the REIT sector, discussed in Hotel REITs: Dividend Cut Bloodbath. Hotel REITs have been hit harder than any real estate sector during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic lockdowns, plunging more than 50% in 2020 as "no vacancy" becomes "no occupancy." Following a record year of occupancy and revenues for the hotel industry in 2019, hotels are expecting a mind-blowing 50% plunge in revenues this year. A rebound in economic activity since April has thrown a lifeline to several highly levered REITs teetering on the edge, but a "second wave" of the pandemic could be the death knell. According to data from STR, hotel occupancy bottomed out at just 24.5% in April, but has recovered to 46.2% in the week ending June 27th. Room rates, meanwhile, remain lower by 29% from last year, amounting to a total revenue per available room, RevPAR, decline of a whopping 56.5%.

This week, we also published Storage REITs: Keep The Change. Self-storage REITs - once the darlings of the real estate sector following a half-decade-stretch of relentless growth - stumbled into the 2020s with challenged fundamentals and a strained outlook. Storage demand is driven by "change", and there's been no shortage of that amid the pandemic. Self-storage REITs have delivered notable outperformance relative to other real estate sectors this year. With rent collection above 95%, self-storage demand has proven to be quite "sticky," consistent with trends of the prior Financial Crisis. However, leasing volumes slowed amid the pandemic with a plunge in "move-ins" offset by similarly low "move-outs." With limited visibility or precedent, the next quarter's earnings results will be especially consequential for Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), and Life Storage (LSI).

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferreds

Mortgage REITs finished mostly lower this week as residential mREITs finished off by 1.9% while commercial mREITs finished lower by 3.7%. The larger-cap, agency-focused mREITs led the way this week on strong housing and mortgage market data with Annaly Capital (NLY) gaining more than 5% on the week and PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) gaining more than 3%. AGNC Investment (AGNC) was also among the best performers this week after holding its monthly dividend steady at $0.12/share, representing a current yield of 11.3%. Small-cap residential mREIT Ellington Financial (EFC) finished lower by 1.1% on the week after reporting that its book value per share was estimated to be $15.68 at the end of June 30, which was roughly 3% higher than its previously estimated BVPS of $15.25 at May 31.

Speaking of strong mortgage market data, the latest data and commentary from Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) showed that following on last week's decline, the number of active forbearance plans fell another 435,000 last week, the largest drop since the start of the pandemic, a decline that was "likely driven at least in part by the fact that more than half of all active forbearance plans at the start of June were set to expire at the end of the month. While the majority have been extended, a significant share were not." While not completely out of the woods yet, continued stabilization in the mortgage markets has been the driving force behind the recent recovery in mortgage REIT shares from their lows in early April as the number of Americans in active forbearance on their mortgages continues to trend downward since its peak in late May. The number of active forbearance plans is now 4.14 million, representing 7.8% of all active mortgages, and has declined in five of the past six weeks.

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week lower by 0.8%. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.3% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 19.8% and Mortgage REITs are off by 46.5% compared with the 1.3% decline on the S&P 500 and 8.5% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers, although this underperformance gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. Data center, cell tower, and industrial REITs remain the lone property sectors in positive territory for the year while most housing-related REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.63%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 129 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Following a fairly slow week of economic data, we have a busy slate of economic and housing data in the week ahead. Consumer Price Index inflation data kicks off the week on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we'll see Industrial and Manufacturing Production data as well as the weekly mortgage data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Retail Sales and Homebuilder Sentiment data is released on Thursday, and on Friday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits data. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be our focus for indications that more temporarily-unemployed Americans are returning to work.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.