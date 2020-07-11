While this acquisition will benefit both Sunrun and Vivint Solar, these companies still face many questions regarding their business models.

Sunrun's (RUN) move to acquire Vivint Solar (VSLR) will dramatically transform the residential solar industry. Sunrun will acquire Vivint Solar for a whopping $3.2 billion, making this acquisition one of the largest in residential solar history. In fact, this acquisition will be larger than Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) acquisition of SolarCity, which was one of the largest solar deals at the time.

Investors have generally reacted well to this acquisition, with Sunrun and Vivint Solar's stock prices skyrocketing 20% and 38%, respectively, following the news. While this acquisition will certainly benefit both Sunrun and Vivint Solar, these companies still face a multitude of problems. In the near-term, however, Sunrun and Vivint Solar have much to look forward to with this team up.

Sunrun and Vivint Solar saw their valuations skyrocket after they broke the news of the planned acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Vivint Solar Complements Sunrun

Sunrun and Vivint Solar have a combined customer base of 500,000 and combined solar assets of 3 GW. This would make Sunrun one of the largest solar companies in the world once it acquires Vivint Solar. Sunrun and Vivint Solar accounted for 17.5% of the US residential solar market in 2019.

Sunrun expects "$90 million of cost synergies on an annual basis" through redundancy reductions, supply chain improvements, branch consolidation, scale, etc. While both companies will undoubtedly benefit from this acquisition, the larger residential solar trend does not seem to favor these companies. In fact, this acquisition may just be delaying the inevitable decline of Sunrun and Vivint Solar.

Sunrun and Vivint Solar are already some of the largest residential solar companies in the US. Together, they would be a dominant force in the industry.

Source: Sunrun

Underlying Issues Remain

The Sunrun and Vivint Solar team up does little to alleviate the concerns surrounding these companies' business models. These companies value their enterprise value at $9.2 billion and value per watt at around $4. These companies' estimation of their own value is based on metrics that are arguably too optimistic.

Small changes in a metric such as default rates could dramatically change the value of these companies' projects. With how fast solar technology is improving and how unproven solar technology is in the long term, a business model centered around long-term solar products is incredibly risky. There is no telling how customers will behave over the long term with increasingly outdated solar systems on their rooftops.

Costs also continue to be an issue for both Sunrun and Vivint Solar. Residential solar growth has largely been predicated on falling costs, which would allow the companies to reach a larger market. However, high sales and marketing costs have stunted these companies' growth over the past few years. A team up between Sunrun and Vivint Solar will have little impact on cost problem over the long term.

While this acquisition could allow Sunrun to maintain higher prices for longer as a result of reduced competition, Sunrun will still have to contend with a shaky business model. Moreover, the quality of competition in residential solar is likely to increase dramatically moving forward. In fact, the industry is already witnessing some large changes with the emergence of Tesla as a major solar player.

Real Threat from Tesla

Tesla certainly does not appear to be a major threat to Sunrun and Vivint Solar in terms of market share. Tesla only had 4.6% market share of the US residential solar market as opposed to Sunrun and Vivint Solar's combined market share of 17.5% in 2019. The real threat comes from Tesla's capability to innovate. Tesla is already starting to make major moves in residential solar that could shake up the industry.

Tesla wants to change the entire rooftop solar paradigm with its Solar Roof product. Whereas traditional solar systems consist of panels that convert sunlight into energy, Tesla's Solar Roof consists of roof tiles that do the same. It is easy to see how much more appealing the Solar Roof would be compared to traditional solar panels.

One of the major impediments of residential solar growth is simply the aesthetically unappealing nature of rooftop solar panels. Tesla's Solar Roof not only eliminates this problem but could also make a rooftop look even better. While the Solar Roof is still relatively expensive, it is hard to bet against Tesla given the company's impressive track record.

If Tesla can disrupt the rooftop solar industry in the same way it did the car industry, it is hard to see how Sunrun would be able to compete. To make matters worse for Sunrun, Tesla has far more resources at its disposal. Now that Tesla's electric vehicle business is doing better than ever, the company can afford to put far more resources and attention on its solar business. In fact, this already appears to be happening and should very much worry Sunrun and Vivint Solar investors.

The Tesla Solar Roof (left) appears to be far more aesthetically pleasing than the traditional solar system (right). If the Tesla Solar Roof can become anywhere near cost competitive with traditional solar panels, it will represent a huge threat to Sunrun and Vivint Solar.

Source: Tesla, Sunrun

Conclusion

Even the combined might of Sunrun and Vivint Solar may not be enough to overcome the long-term challenges facing these companies. The core issue regarding long-term solar products and growing competition remains. Both Sunrun and Vivint Solar appear to be overvalued at their respective market capitalizations of $3.4 billion and $1.9 billion. With companies like Tesla starting to make large moves in the residential solar, Sunrun and Vivint Solar joining forces could still be inadequate in the long term.

