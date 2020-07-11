Since publishing my bullish piece on Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL), the shares are down about 2.4% against a gain of 22.6% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check in on the name again, and try to answer whether the recent under-performance is a sign of things to come or presents a massive opportunity for investors. I'll try to answer the question by reviewing the financials that have been published since I last reviewed the name. I'll also look at the valuation for the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Also, in spite of the fact that the shares have gone nowhere, the short put trade I recommended in my previous article has done very well, and so that deserves commentary also. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll come right to the point. Although I think this is a wonderful business in many ways, and I think the dividend is well-covered, I can't recommend buying the shares at the moment. Thankfully, the options market is offering very generous premia, and I recommend selling some more puts.

Financial Snapshot

Carlisle is a growth company in my estimation. This is evidenced by the fact that revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of 7.8% and 8.14% respectively over the past five years. This has allowed the company to return just under $474 million to shareholders in the form of ever growing dividends from 2015 to now. This, coupled with the aggressive buyback program, has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 10.5% over the same time period.

The first quarter of this year was more challenging for the company, obviously, in large measure because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, net income was down over 20% on the back of a revenue decline of just under 4%. In the teeth of this challenging business environment, the company boosted dividend payments by fully 21%. The combination of slowing business and growing dividends seems unsustainable on the face of it, so I thought I'd spend some time trying to determine the extent to which the dividend is safe. I think many investors buy this name based on the 42-year history of dividend growth, so I think anything that potentially imperils that is interesting.

Dividend Sustainability

When I try to determine whether a dividend is safe or not, I look at the size and timing of a given company's future cash obligations and compare those to the current and expected cash resources. If the timing is bad, or if the outflows are enormous, that's obviously a bad sign. In the following table, I've lovingly compiled the size and timing what I consider to be the most significant cash outflows the company will experience over the next several years. I've done this all for you, dear reader, in my ongoing efforts to make your life as pleasant as possible. While capital expenditures are not contractual obligations, I think they are necessary, so I've included them in the list. In its latest 10-K, the company forecast 2020 capital expenditure to range between $100 and $120 million, so I'm going to arbitrarily pick the midpoint of that range. I'm forecasting that figure forward in time because I don't think it's too far off from reality, as the company has spent an average of $123 million on CAPEX over the past three years.

I should also write about debt because that situation has changed at Carlisle since I last looked in on the name. On February 28 of this year, the company issued $750 million of notes with a stated interest rate of 2.75%, and these are due in March of 2030. The same day, the company issued a notice of redemption in full of the 2020 5.125% notes that were due this coming December. These 5.125% notes were redeemed on March 29.

In addition, the company amended its revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, moving the maturity date from February 2022 to February 2025. There is currently a balance outstanding of $500 million on this facility, with another $500 million of availability. This improves the debt situation dramatically in my estimation, as it pushes forward in time repayments. I also like the fact that there's another $500 million available.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has just under $1.2 billion available. This suggests to me that the company has more than enough cash to maintain the current dividend, and I think any worry about dividend cuts is overdone. I think the dividend is safe, and I'd be happy to buy more of this company at the right price.

Source: Company filings

Is It The Right Price?

I think the stream of future dividends is safe in this case, and I think there's a better-than-average chance that the dividends will be raised in future. The next question, then, is what price are investors being asked to pay for those future cash flows. More specifically, I want to make sure that the shares aren't excessively expensive before buying more, because a large capital loss can eliminate several years of dividends in short order.

I determine whether shares are expensive or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow. In my previous article, I made much of the fact that Carlisle was trading at a PE of about 13.8, which was near the bottom of its historical valuation. At the moment, the PE is slightly higher, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Thus, I don't think this is as much of a "screaming buy" as it was before, and I'll refrain from adding to my 120 shares. That said, the idea of waiting for shares to drop in price is tedious in my estimation, and thankfully I think it's possible to earn a return immediately.

Options As Alternative

I think it's understandable for investors to be nervous about going "all in" at this point, as the market seems to be ignoring the fact that we're in the midst of a recession that is in many ways unprecedented. For such people, the importance of the role played by monetary authorities or the sudden explosion of day trading accounts is the harbingers of doom. I have some sympathy for that view. People who want access to this growing stream of future dividends face a choice. On the one hand, they can wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable price. There are two problems with this approach in my estimation. First, there's no guarantee that shares will ever reach what the potential buyer deems "reasonable." Second, if the shares do fall in price, there's no reason to think the investor will be inclined to "pull the trigger" in that circumstance. The shares will be falling for very sound reasons, and in the resulting heightened emotional state, there's no reason to suppose that cold logic will prevail and the investor will "back up the truck." In my view, the second reason cited is far more pernicious.

The alternative to waiting for a price drop that may never come is to sell put options with strike prices that correspond to prices the investor would be willing to pay. The advantage of short puts is that they provide a sort of Ulysses Pact that in some sense "force" the investor to buy great assets at great prices. My own experience with Carlisle is relevant.

The September puts with a strike of $95 that I recommended selling earlier were bid-asked at the time at $5-$11.20. The bid-ask has moved quite favorably since then to $.85-$4.40. In my view, this is an example of yet another advantage that short puts have relative to long stock investors. When an investor buys a stock, they want to see the price rise, and if the price doesn't rise, the stock buyer is deprived of a major source of returns. On the other hand, investors who sell options are comfortable with flat markets, as they earn returns as a result of the erosion of time value.

With that idea as background, I'm going to recommend yet another short put. At the moment, my preferred trade here is the December put with a strike of $90. These are currently bid-asked at $3.70-$4.90. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and the shares remain above $90, the investor wins by simply pocketing the premium. If the shares drop sufficiently in price, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of about $86.30, which is about 24% below the current price. This net purchase price corresponds to a dividend yield of ~2.3% and a PE of just under 11. I think that price would represent a great long-term entry point. So if exercised, the investor wins by acquiring a great business at a very good price.

I hope you're excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, dear reader, because it's time for me to splash cold water all over the mood by writing about the risk. There is no utopia on Earth. In all domains, including investing, humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're brand spanking new, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Carlisle today at a price of ~$113. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 24% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a near one quarter discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I really like this business, and I think the dividend will be well covered for years. I think the fact that the dividend is well covered will obviously offer some support for the stock price. Although I've complained in the past about management's stock buybacks, I think Carlisle is generally run in a shareholder-friendly manner. That said, investors buy stocks, and the shares are actually more expensive now on a PE basis in spite of the slight drop in price. For that reason, I'll not be adding to my position here, and recommend that other investors avoid this stock at current levels. That said, I think the options market is offering very generous premia for put options, and I will be selling those. I recommend other investors follow me on what I consider to be a "win-win" trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.