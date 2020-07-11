We revisit our analysis and tell you how we feel today.

The last time we wrote on it in 2019, we felt that the risks were low but would get exacerbated in a downturn.

The distribution payout ratio has been high for this stock for some time now.

We last wrote on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) back in April 2019. The article at that time was in response to a bearish piece we had read on the distribution safety of its common units. The author had raised some valid points, namely, an excessive payout ratio, high interest costs and an exorbitant level of debt. Although we agreed with all of those negatives, we thought that under the environment prevailing at the time, BEP’s investment grade balance sheet and predominantly non-recourse, long-term debt would mitigate the risk of a distribution cut. We had concluded with:

"BEP could grow into its dividend. It has an attractive set of assets and a very competent parent company. At the same time, there is no question that the payout ratio is very high. Is the dividend unsustainable? Not in this environment. But a recession or underperformance of key assets could change that."

We had rated the risk of a distribution cut as MODERATE on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale. Let us see what has happened since and if it has caused our outlook to change.

Distributions

We start here as we had ended with an assertion on the sustainability of distributions the last time we wrote on it. BEP not only maintained its quarterly distributions for the rest of 2019, but raised it for 2020 from $0.515 to $0.545. This was in line with their target of increasing on average between 5% and 9% annually.

The capital appreciation has not been too shoddy either:

All in all, investors were rewarded with a tidy total return for a little over one year of investment:

Let's look at metrics next.

The Payout Ratio

Based on the published numbers, the FFO payout ratio has been improving over the last few years. Following are the Q1-2020 and the annual numbers for 2019 and 2018.

Source: Q1-2020 and Q4-2019 Supplementals

However, as we have pointed out previously, in our opinion, both the published FFO and the CAFD overstate the distribution coverage of this business. Our reasoning is based on the fact that the FFO incorrectly excludes the sustaining capex and wind and solar amortization, whereas the CAFD includes the realized gains on asset sales, thereby understating the payout ratios derived from both.

Source: Q1-2020 Supplementals

We will go ahead and adjust these numbers to rectify the overstatements to the FFO to calculate an adjusted FFO (AFFO) ratio.

Source: Author’s Calculations

Although the payout ratio with the adjusted metric is also going in the right direction and is not ludicrously high anymore, it is still higher than the coverage available to the company.

Interest Costs

The interest coverage for the years ended 2018 and 2019 and Q1-2020 runs between 2.9X and 2.5X FFO.

Source: Q4-2019 and Q1-2020 Press Releases

It continues to remain lower than 3X, and thus not in as great a shape as we would like. Q1-2020 comes in higher than the previous years at 2.9X, so it is going in the right direction.

What To Buy

The negatives of high payout ratio still persist. To add to that, BEP's multiple has sailed into the stratosphere. On the other hand, BEP has an investment-grade balance sheet and predominantly long-term, non-recourse debt.

Source: Q1-2020 Press Release

Although we are bullish the underlying business, at 22X AFFO, no way are we a buyer of the common shares at this time.

The dividend, however, appears to be safe as the 22X AFFO multiple, which is a deterrent to us buying at this time, enables the company to raise cash by issuing units with an accretive impact on the equity. They would rather do that than cut if they ever got into a tight spot. Therefore, this time around, it enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating implies an under 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Where Do We Go Then?

While the common shares lack appeal, we do see some opportunity to play this via the preferreds, though, and that’s what we present to you today. There are two key reasons to love the preferred shares here. The first is that they are a very small part of the capital structure and it is virtually impossible to see them get hurt.

This safety is further enhanced by the non-recourse nature of the bulk of the company's debt.

The preferred distributions also consume about 10% of the total funds from operations. That creates a remarkable safety buffer for these units.

We want to stress here before we move on, that the preferred shares we like are listed on TSX. All values for the preferred units are in CAD. Hence, Foreign Exchange Risk applies for non-Canadian investors.

BRF.PR.C - Series 15 Units

These preferred shares were reset recently in August 2019.

Source: BEP

With a 4.351% yield-on-par, the shares pay an annual dividend of $1.088 for a yield of 7.6%.

Source: TMX

The next reset, though, should lower dividends if Bank Of Canada's yield curve holds. The yield is calculated as the 5-year bond rate from Government of Canada plus 294 basis points. In the current environment, that would reset to about 3.50%. Remember that 3.5% is on par. So, at the current price, the reset would yield you 6.14%. While that may seem low, we don't believe that a 6% yield from a quality company like BEP, where you are nesting in the preferred equity, is particularly bad. Also, interest rates could head up, and with preferreds like these, you never have to worry about that side of the equation as your reset will be higher.

BEP.PR.O - Series 15 Units

Don't like the resetting interest rate risk? Want a fixed payout with upside? We have the play for you as well then. BEP.PR.O

Source: BEP

With a 5.75% yield-on-par, the shares pay an annual dividend of $1.4375 for a yield of 5.9%.

Source: TMX

This preferred unit issue has an interest floor of 5.75%.

"The Annual Fixed Distribution Rate for each Subsequent Fixed Rate Period will be equal to the greater of: (i) the sum of the Government of Canada Yield (as defined herein) on the 30th day prior to the first day of such Subsequent Fixed Rate Period plus 3.94%, and 5.75%. "

Source: BEP

This way you are protected if rates rise or fall.

Conclusion

BEP is a sound company where management has been able to grow distributions through thick and thin. We are not too thrilled though about chasing it here at such high multiples and give it a "hold" rating. The preferred shares are ten times as safe as the common shares and represent an interesting yield play for investors. BRF.PR.C is our favorite as we think all this largesse from the governments will result in much higher interest rates over the next 4 years and getting a 7.6% yield in the interim is priceless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long BRF.PR.C which is traded on TSX