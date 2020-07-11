Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The earnings season fires off next week in a big way with a slew of major banks joining Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the initial crossfire. Analysts expect Q2 profit for S&P 500 companies to be down 44% before improving to -25% in Q3 and -14% in Q4. The biggest question of the season might be if companies will step out with full-year guidance again amid all the COVID-19 uncertainty. Economic reports of interest next week include updates on industrial production, consumer prices jobless claims and consumer sentiment. Retail sales for June will also be reported to expectations for a 4.5% month-to-month increase. The energy sector will be watching the monthly report from OPEC, while Fed speakers on tap include New York Fed President Williams (discussing LIBOR), St. Louis Fed President Bullard (discussing economy and monetary policy) and Philadelphia Fed President Harker (economic outlook). Across the oceans, the leaders of the 27 European states meet in Brussels next week for a summit aimed at agreeing on a €750B euro plan for pandemic recovery and China GDP is due to be reported.

Earnings spotlight: PepsiCo (PEP) on July 13; Citigroup (NYSE:C), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on July 14; Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), PNC Bank (NYSE:PNC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) on July 15; Abbott Labs (ABT), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Netflix (NFLX) on July 16; Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on July 17.

Earnings nuggets: When banks start to report Q2 earnings on Tuesday, July 14, all eyes will be on credit loss estimates to see if they are larger than Q1's reserves. On Wall Street, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo taps Goldman Sachs (GS) as the top investment into the earnings parade due in part to the great risk managers at the bank, while JPMorgan sees Bank of America and Citigroup outperforming in the near term. Other bank stocks seen riding out the earning blitz in decent shape include Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), Citigroup (C), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL). Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects Netflix to post a blowout net subscriber addition tally of 12.5M for Q2. The firm assigned a Street-high price target of $670 to back up its bullish thesis, which is centered on that the COVID-19 crisis is accelerating the shift from traditional content consumption (linear TV, theaters, live events) to streaming services. In the consumer sector, UBS expects Domino's Pizza to blast past consensus estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth of 16%, while Morgan Stanley tips that PepsiCo will post a weak Q2 (-3% organic sales, -19% EPS growth), but recommends snapping up shares for the long term on any weakness.

IPO watch: Financial software provider NCino (NCNO) is expected to price its IPO on July 13. The fast-growing company is looking to raise $175M. GoHealth (GOCO), Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) and Trean Insurance Group (TIG) could also go public next week. IPO share lockup expirations in the week ahead include Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) on July 13, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK), Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) on July 15 and DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) on July 16. There are also quiet expirations on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME), Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG). The list of companies set to start trading in Hong Kong next week includes Archosaur Games, China Bohai Bank, Shandong Fengxiang and Cathay Media & Education Group.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders with E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) are set to vote on July 13 on the $13B buyout from Morgan Stanley (MS). ETFC holders will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*Trade they hold or a price of $58.74 per share. Companies with M&A talk swirling around them include Intersect (NASDAQ:XENT), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX).

SPACtacular stuff: Electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker could announce a deal next week to go public through a blank-check acquisition company. Apollo Global (NYSE:APO)-backed Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) is reported to be leading a bidding war among special purpose investment firms for Fisker. Interest in taking Fisker public is higher after Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) both popped this year following SPAC deals. EV truck startup Hyliion and Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) also generated a lot of interest in the SPAC world. For its part, Fisker isn't selling cars just yet, although it calls the upcoming Ocean model the world's greenest car. "All-Electric, Zero-Emissions, with vegan interior and recycled materials throughout," reads the vibrant description on the company's website. SPAC deals, in general, are on the rise this year, with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) two of the notable high-fliers. On deck, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is scheduled to raise capital next week in what is expected to be the largest SPAC deal ever. Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) will be a buyer of at least $1B worth of units.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Adjustments forecast for the week ahead include Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.2038 from $0.2025, National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to $0.525 from $0.515 and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to $0.515 from $0.510. The most closely watched announcement may e from Wells Fargo (WFC), which is projected to lower to $0.20 from $0.51. Still, the conservative approach could be considered a positive over the long term. "We believe if Wells Fargo’s management team adopts a rip off the Band-Aid approach to the dividend and to the loan loss reserves, the stock could bounce with WFC’s earnings and through the remainder of bank earnings season as peer banks report," advises Evercore ISI's John Pancari.

Bronco vs Wrangler: Ford (NYSE:F) is holding a major event on July 13 to introduce its new Bronco lineup, which will include two-door and four-door models, as well as a smaller Bronco Sport. Ford is looking to edge into the lucrative off-road adventure segment that Jeep has dominated for decades. Ford execs say the Bronco will have all the off-road capabilities of the Wrangler, but will easier to drive on an everyday basis. Car and Drive has some spoiler pics if you can't wait until the reveal on Monday. Shares of Ford are down 34.4% YTD.

Peacock: NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) enters the streaming battlefield against Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), HBO Max (NYSE:T), Netflix (NFLX), Hulu, Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL) with the launch of the Peacock service on July 15. The launch was set back by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and failure to ink deals with Amazon and Roku but will offer nine original series at the start. NBCUniversal is also promoting the launch with free access to NBC Sports' Premier League coverage, including the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game. Since Peacock is late to the streaming party, NBCUniversal is prioritizing the ad-supported VOD side of the offering. That makes sense with the streaming field even more crowded and after reports last week of Quibi losing 92% of its users after a free trial ran out.

Healthcare watch: The healthcare sector is expected to have a fairly busy week. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) is due to release Phase 1 Data from its Granite study on advanced solid tumors. The FDA action date for Verrica Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRCA) marketing application for lead candidate VP-102 arrives on July 14, although a CRL is considered probable. Also on July 14, there is a FDA advisory committee meeting on GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) marketing application for antibody-drug conjugate belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The technology used in the therapy is licensed from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) will also be watched with briefing documents due out ahead of July 15 FDA panel on terlipressin for hepatorenal syndrome type 1.

Analyst/investor meetings: Cytokinetic (NASDAQ:CYTK) holds its virtual investor and analyst day on July 15. Panel discussions will address the changing landscape in heart failure therapy and emerging treatments for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Shares of CYTK are up 147% YTD.

Business updates: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is due to post its monthly machine sales update sometime next week. Machine retail sales were down 21% in April and were 23% lower in May for the company. On June 13, CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is hosting a Key Opinion Leader call on the Use of CytoSorb to remove antithrombotic medications in patients at risk of bleeding and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is hosting a call with top management to discuss its CELsignia pathway activity test for ovarian cancer. On June 14, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) plans to hold a neurology franchise webcast and LexaGene Holdings (OTCQB:LXXGF) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference. On July 16, IAC/InterActiveCorp. (NASDAQ:IAC) will host a conference call to answer questions from IAC and ANGI Homeservices research analysts about its businesses. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is due to post its Q2 production report on July 16. Analysts will also be watching Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) after it publishes its pricing supplement sometime next week.

Conferences rundown: CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference 2020 is scheduled for July 14. Virtual appearances are scheduled for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), Invacare (NYSE:IVC), Ranpack (NYSE:PACK), Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC), CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC). The virtual Cowen Cannabis Policy Summit is set for July 15, with Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) making a notable appearance. The Maxim Group M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference will occur on July 16 with presentations by Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR), electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR), PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM), Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) on tap. The Asia Blockchain Virtual Summit runs in a virtual format from July 15-19. SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce, Qatar Development Bank CEO Abdulaziz Al-Khalifa, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, as well as execs from Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will present.

Regulatory watch: The European Union's second-highest court will rule On July 15 on an appeal by Apple (AAPL) and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the tech giant to pay 13 $16 billion. The decision is expected to be appealed one way or the other, but a win for Apple could help other multinationals breathe easier. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company's commitment to Ireland, which became its first European operation in 1980, is unshakable.

Product launch: Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has an event planned for July 15 to promote its Ariya electric crossover. The model is the first new nameplate for the Japanese automaker in 2018 and lines up yo compete with the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y, Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E and Fisker Ocean. Nissan expects to start selling the Ariya next year.

Data reads: The CASS trucking index report is due out next week for June after the freight index showed a 23.6% decline in May and 15.1% drop in April. Notable companies to watch after the report rolls in include C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD). In the banking sector, charge-off and delinquency reports could arrive for American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) through a special release or the regular earnings reports. The numbers will be closely watched even though the full impact of COVID-19 won't be known with some customers in forbearance. Near the end of the week, the monthly report from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers on appliance shipments could impact Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), GE Appliances (OTCPK:HRELF, OTCPK:HRELY), Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF, OTCPK:ELUXY) and even Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

Volatility watch: The Robinhood screamers over the last few days were Nio (NYSE:NIO), Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ), VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Nikola (NKLA). Ahead of earnings season, some stocks seeing a significant increase in short interest include Slack (NYSE:WORK), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), KeyCorp (KEY) and Nikola. Stocks with options trading at a very high level of implied volatility include CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEMKT:CVM), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Notable annual meetings: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) on July 13; Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) on July 14, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) on July 16.

Barron's mentions: Picks from the publication's mid-year roundtable of investment experts include NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) from Mario Gabelli and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from Abby Joseph Cohen. In a deep look at the retail sector, the strong e-commerce businesses of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are seen setting them up for long-term gains. Even though it is a long-time subject of investor hate, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is singled out as an intriguing pick for trading at less than 1X anticipated current-year sales and about 17X current-year projected profits. "The company finds itself in favor with the Trump administration, which has expressed interest in bolstering both Nokia and Ericsson in their competition against Huawei," notes Eric Savitz.

