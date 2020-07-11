Value-investing likely will not gain mass popularity because the words "popular" and "value investing" are opposite from one another. To put it another way, if a stock were popular, then it likely wouldn't be trading in value territory. While I don't believe there is a one-size-fits-all investment strategy, I do believe in the merits of value investing as a viable, long-term strategy. When looking for value, it's good to be picky. In the words of famed value investor, Joel Greenblatt, one should aim to buy "above-average companies at below-average prices."

Today, I intend to evaluate Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII), which I believe fits the mold of the above quote. I will analyze it from a fundamental and technical perspective and make a recommendation, so let's get started!

Sailing the Seven Seas with Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the country's largest military shipbuilding company and employs more than 42,000 people. Its shipbuilding facilities in Virginia and Mississippi build more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. What distinguishes the company from others is that it is the sole builder of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and is one of just two builders of nuclear-powered submarines. Beyond just shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls also provides technical solutions services, such as nuclear and environmental services, fleet sustainment, and unmanned systems.

What I like about Huntington Ingalls is the durability of its business model. Its business is driven by the long-term stability and growth trend of military spending, which is not correlated with general economic cycles. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in a recent report that the total shipbuilding budget would average $31 billion per year, which is one-third more than what the Navy estimates, and that annual operation and support costs would grow from $60 billion today to $90 billion by 2049. I would expect Huntington Ingalls to be a primary beneficiary of this trend through its technical solutions services as the nation's largest naval shipbuilder.

What I also find encouraging is that, according to the same report, the Navy plans to expand the fleet to 355 battle force ships, from the current count of 290 ships. Toward that goal, this would require the navy to buy 304 ships over the 2020-2049 period, when accounting for retirement of currently operating vessels. Achieving this goal would likely require Huntington Ingalls' shipyards to be operating at capacity for quite some time. As seen below, both the Navy's and CBO's estimates for 2025 and beyond outpace the current level of spend during the 2020-2024 time frame.

COVID-19 presents a key risk for the company, as employees are the company's biggest asset. Infections amidst the workforce could derail project timelines and negatively impact profitability. A mitigating factor is that the Pentagon is allowed to pay for sick time or for healthy workers if they cannot get to job sites due to a virus outbreak. I'm also encouraged by the Pentagon being proactive in awarding $472M in contracts in late June to sustain the critical workforce capabilities of its defense contractors. In addition, the Pentagon has also submitted a request for "lower-double-digit billions" to the White House Office of Management and Budget to support defense industry claims under the CARES Act.

Longer term, there is a risk that the funds being used to sustain workforce disruptions would not be replaced, and the CEOs of major defense firms, including Huntington Ingalls, have asked the U.S. government to replace the funds being used now with new funds. This is something that I believe will be granted as the government wouldn't want to destabilize its mission-critical projects, but investors should pay attention to.

Digging into the financials, revenues have marched upwards at a solid clip, having increased by 28% since 2016, and 9% YoY in 2019. In addition, the company currently has a strong backlog of projects totaling $45.2 billion, which compares favorably to the $40.6 billion backlog at the beginning of 2019. Operating margin has trended up since the end of 2019 due to higher-risk employee retirement. Although operating income is at about the same as 2017 levels, continued higher-risk retirement and increases to revenue could yield better margins and operating income. Either way, I see the retirement effects as being a timing issue that eventually gets smoothed out over time.

Long-term debt to capital has held steady in recent years, but has trended up to 50% as of the most recent quarter. This is due to management's steps to enhance liquidity during the pandemic. I don't see this as being too concerning as many companies have done the same, as a precautionary measure. In addition, as management noted on the last conference call, the Navy has taken steps to accelerate cash flow under its contracts, which helps not only Huntington Ingalls, but also its supply chain partners as well.

EPS has trended in an overall positive direction, having grown 21% since 2016, and dividends have grown at a solid clip, increasing at an annual rate of 19% over the past two years. As seen below, the dividend payout ratio is at a safe 26% based on trailing 12 months' earnings.

Lastly, looking at the stock price performance, the share price is trading well below the 200-day moving average price of $215, and the RSI score is just 39.6, indicating that it is approaching oversold territory.

Investor Takeaway

As the largest shipbuilder for the U.S. Navy, Huntington Ingalls operates a wide-moat business with stable government contracts. It has a strong backlog and will reap the benefits from the long-term growth in demand for Navy battle force ships, as the CBO has indicated. I'm also encouraged by the steady increase in revenue and the recent margin improvements. While COVID-19 will present challenges, I see the company as being able to weather through it with its recent liquidity boost and the Navy's acceleration of cash payments to its defense contractors to ensure sustainability of its workforce.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $167.04 per share and a PE ratio of 10.3. I have a one-year price target of $215, which I find reasonable given that it equates to a PE ratio of 13.3, which is still a conservative figure.

