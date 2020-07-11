Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Week of M&A

Sitting on the sidelines during the coronavirus crisis, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) broke its silence with the conglomerate's largest acquisition in more than four years. It's buying Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Gas Transmission & Storage segment for $9.7B in cash, which includes more than 7,700 miles of natural gas storage and transmission pipelines and about 900B cubic feet of gas storage. Other big deals throughout the week included Uber's (NYSE:UBER) deal for Postmates (POSTM), Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) acquisition of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and Allstate's (NYSE:ALL) purchase of National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Tesla keeps momentum going

Shares of the EV maker jumped nearly 25% in just over a week to top $1,400, causing fresh pain for bearish investors. Elon Musk teased the shorts by selling pairs of 'Short Shorts,' while the stock received some love and PT boosts from the Street. "I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year," Musk added, as the company competes against Google's Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), GM's Cruise (NYSE:GM), Amazon's Zoox (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Uber (UBER) in the self-driving arena. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also appears on the verge of joining the S&P 500, a move that would unleash a flood of new demand.

#BoycottFacebook

Organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign said they weren't impressed following meeting with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) executives on Tuesday. "We had 10 demands and literally we went through the 10 and we didn't get commitments or timeframes or clear outcomes. We expected specifics, and that's not what we heard," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt declared. The gathering also included leaders from the NAACP, Color of Change and Free Press. Prior to the meeting, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company is "making changes - not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do."

Latest retail bankruptcy

Add Brooks Brothers to the recent retail bankruptcy list that includes Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ). The storied apparel brand, founded in 1818, will be looking for a buyer as it goes through reorganization, and has decided to close 51 stores, a decision it attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. One reason for Brooks Brothers' struggle was its big rent obligations, but the company was also feeling some effects of a change in traditional business dress and shift towards casual, despite its own efforts in activewear. That loss in demand will only become more pronounced as people continue to work from home.

Amazon pulls Washington Redskins merch

Echoing similar moves by Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Nike (NYSE:NKE), Amazon (AMZN) removed Washington Redskins merchandise from its online store, adding to pressure on the NFL team to change its name. Items that were pulled included jerseys, t-shirts and jewelry. The decision comes after the Washington Redskins announced last week it would review its name after several big sponsors - FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Nike, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) - called on the team to rebrand itself following pressure from investors.

Mask policies

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in various parts of the country, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is obligating customers to wear facial coverings at all company-owned locations from July 15. The coffee chain joins a long list of companies that require masks, including Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and major airlines. Earlier this week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association asked governors to require consumers not affected by a medical condition to wear masks when shopping or in public spaces.

Withdrawal from the WHO

The Trump administration officially gave the required one-year notice for the U.S. to quit the World Health Organization, citing "undue deference to China and failure to provide accurate information about the coronavirus." Responding to the decision, the United Nations Foundation called the move "shortsighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century." The U.S. is the global health agency's largest single contributor, providing more than $400M in 2019, or around 15% of its total budget.

Hard Brexit

Hot topics like Brexit have been buried in the news cycle over the past few months as coronavirus headlines grabbed most of the attention. That changed this week as Boris Johnson told Angela Merkel he's prepared to leave the EU without a trade deal if no compromise can be reached over disputes like fishing rights and the influence of European courts on British legislation. What would happen in that case? The U.K. would leave the bloc with the same terms as Australia - no comprehensive trade deal, following default WTO rules and specific agreements for certain goods.

Clock is ticking for TikTok

"In light of recent events," TikTok exited the Hong Kong market, pulling its app from the App and Play Store due to China's national security law. The legislation gives authorities powers to police the web and requires companies to delete content that falls foul of new rules, or face fines. During the week, President Trump said he was also considering a ban on TikTok in the U.S., spelling more trouble for the app's parent company - China's ByteDance (BDNCE).

The Most Magical Place on Earth

Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) reopened the Magic and Animal Kingdom areas to the general public on Saturday (Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will open four days later). New safety requirements from the theme park operator will include temperature checks, face coverings and extra sanitation efforts, though Disney (DIS) is facing a petition from some workers asking for a reopening delay due to increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida. SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) have all seen moderate traffic at their reopened parks over the past week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.