How You Can Retire On Dividends Forever And Ever

Much is said about individual stock selection, very little on having a solid strategy.

Written by Sam Kovacs

You can already picture it. You're facing the ocean, on a sunbed, puffing on a fat cigar, when it dawns on you: what time is it? You check that gold Rolex, and think dammit, the masseuse is 20 minutes late! Oh well… better have some more champagne. You're damn right, you've retired rich on dividends.

Source: Open Domain

Or maybe that's not how you picture your retirement at all. It certainly isn't how I envision it. For one I don't really care for a Rolex or cigars, and won't wait until retirement to drink my share of champagne.

Maybe all you want is to be able to go on with your day-to-day life comfortably, travelling a little, having enough money to make gifts to your loved ones, knowing that all your medical bills are covered.

What you want does not matter. What does matter is that you know how to effectively apply an investing strategy to meet your goals.

The stock market is a fantastic, semi-passive instrument to generate wealth. It is a thing of pure beauty, the diamond of our capitalist system. There are many approaches which can lead to success and even more approaches which can lead to failure.

Our approach is that of dividend investing. We have put in hundreds of hours - probably thousands - into developing a system which anyone who is willing to acquire basic financial literacy can follow. Given that you're a Seeking Alpha reader, there is no doubt that you have the skill set required to succeed.

We really haven't reinvented the wheel, rather we've made a step-by-step approach which all can follow.

In a nutshell, the system works as follows:

Set goals Create a plan Make necessary adjustments Implement the plan Maintenance

Or like a young Snoop Dogg would say, you need to have "your mind on your money, and your money on your mind".

Step 1: Defining "rich" & setting your goals

I'm an avid reader. I will usually read one or two books every week. While I try and take notes and keep the core idea of every book I read, there are only a handful of books which really stick to my mind for years.

Source: Open Domain

George Clason's "The Richest Man in Babylon" is such a book. I have read it time and time again. It contains the essence of wealth building, presented in an elegant, beautiful story. It should be bed time reading for all kids.

One quote, which I have written down in my notebook, is as follows:

The man who became of his understanding of the laws of wealth, acquireth a growing surplus, should give thought to those future days. He should plan certain investments or provisions that may endure safely for many years, yet will be available when the time arrives which he has so wisely anticipated.

The laws of wealth are well understood now. Compounding creates a feedback loop which results in wealth generating more wealth. This is not good or bad, it just is. Exponential growth of wealth is such a simple concept, yet one our brains are not naturally wired to appreciate. We can envision linear growth, but not exponential growth. We need to see it on paper to believe it.

But once we understand it, as George Clason suggests, we should give thought to those future days. What is it exactly you want in retirement?

How are you going to retire? When? Where? And what will you do? How much will all of this cost? It is important that you figure out the specifics so that you can come up with these two numbers:

Retirement date

Estimated annual spending in retirement (don't forget to adjust for inflation)

Now depending on your situation, you might need dividends to cover all or part of your expenses. You might also have other income sources. You'll need to assess how much you plan on receiving from social security, pensions, rental income, or any other sources of income which you might anticipate. If you're not investing all your assets in dividend stocks, you'll also want to guesstimate the future value of those non-dividend-paying assets, and the annual income you'll derive from them.

Once you have this amount estimated, you'll be able to figure out how much you need to generate in dividends:

Annual Dividends required = Annual retirement spending - Other sources of income

And what do you know? You've completed step 1 of our system, which requires you to know how much you'll need and by when.

Does beating the S&P 500 matter?

If you've been reading stock market material for long enough, you'll know there is an obsession about beating the market, or more precisely, beating the S&P 500 (SPY). The rationale goes as follows: If you can't beat the market, then you should just buy SPY and call it a day!

And it's reasonable, hard to refute. As an active investor, it's also a good measure to track. But if your financial situation and goals mean you only need to generate half SPY's returns to meet your financial goals, wouldn't it be just as good a goal to do so with lower volatility, or with higher safety?

If that is the case, you might need to create personal benchmarks based on your goals, and compare your portfolio's Sharpe Ratio to that of SPY. Over the years, SPY has an average Sharpe Ratio of about 0.7.

Beating the market for the sake of it is like building a bigger house, or buying a bigger car for the sake of it. While it's understandable, it's not necessarily required.

Step 2: Create a plan

As George Clason then continues, you should "plan certain investments or provisions that may endure safely for many years".

Source: Open Domain

But exactly how much do you need to contribute to these "investments and provisions" (which in our case amounts to dividend stocks)?

A good place to start is with what you can contribute. The dividend investing framework is simple and works as depicted in the following chart:

Source: Author's chart

During the accumulation period, you invest your assets into dividend stocks, contribute monthly to the portfolio, and reinvest all dividends. The generation of dividends which are reinvested produces a reinforcing feedback loop.

So you now need to determine:

How much you have available to invest in dividend stocks now.

How much you can contribute monthly.

You now have all the pieces needed to start simulating your future. Making simulations is important. While it won't mirror the exact occurrences, it will give you a good indicator of whether you are on the right track.

You know how much is coming in, and you know how much needs to come out in the future. What we're aiming for is to keep the following chart in a steady state (or better even, one where dividends are greater than distributions).

Source: Author's chart

What we now need to figure out is whether this is feasible? This is where the simulations come in.

Linear projections

One approach you can use for this is to use a solver to figure out linearly what dividend growth rate would be required at different dividend yields for you to meet your goals. This is explained in our article "Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You And Me".

This gives you a list of dividend yields and dividend growth rates. You need to ask yourself whether you can realistically achieve such dividend growth consistently. There are no fixed rules, but generally these are the benchmarks we use to determine feasibility

Dividend Yield Dividend Growth Threshold 1.5% 18% 2% 15% 2.5% 12% 3% 9% 3.5% 7% 4% 5% 4.5% 4% 5% 3% 5.5% 2% 6% 1% 6.5% 0% 7% 0.00%

For lower-yielding stocks, we allow higher dividend growth rates for two reasons:

Lower-yielding stocks usually grow dividends at a faster rate. You can use capital gains to artificially increase your dividends faster. (explained in this article).

Note that to consistently achieve a certain level of dividend growth over multiple years, you'll likely need to actively manage your portfolio and rotate into different stocks.

While we believe it is best to be diversified in terms of yield, it is perfectly fine to admit that you might have to forego lower-yielding stocks if you're close to retirement. Time is often the largest contribution to wealth generation.

Monte Carlo simulations

Another approach can be to run a Monte Carlo simulation, which is very similar to the type of simulation above, except for the fact that dividend growth rates are randomly generated following a normal distribution with a certain mean and standard deviation. This is a more realistic model since you cannot expect your dividend income to grow at a fixed rate for years.

This was explained in our article "The History Of 50 Dividend Aristocrats And What It Means For Your Retirement".

So we'll run a certain number of simulations (we found that 2,000 is quite a good number), assuming a certain dividend yield, a certain growth rate, and a certain standard deviation. We'll then be able to figure out how much income you can expect to generate at least x% of time (assuming the growth follows this normal distribution, which we know, is a big assumption).

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

Once again, we'd run this simulation at different yields, growth rates and standard deviations.

The lower the yield, the higher the dividend growth rates and the higher the standard deviations we'll use.

Let's assume you have $100,000 in your portfolio, save $2,000 per month and plan on retiring in 20 years. We will assume your savings increase by 2% per annum, in line with inflation. We would model this, and try different parameters.

For example, if we simulated with a super low yield stock like Visa (NYSE:V), we might use the following parameters:

Dividend yield: 0.7%

Dividend growth: 20%

Standard Deviation of dividend growth: 7%

Source: Author's chart

With these parameters, in the top 10% of simulations, you'd generate at least $70k per year, and in the top 90%, you'd generate at least $42K per year in 20 years.

On the other hand, if you did this investing in an ultra-high-yield stock like Iron Mountain (IRM), this is what you could expect if you used the following parameters:

Dividend yield: 9%

Mean Dividend growth: 0%

Standard deviation: 1%

Source: Author's Chart

As you see here, you'd have a much tighter band because of the extremely low dividend growth (it is assumed that 68% of the time dividend growth will be between -1% and 1%). The top 10% of scenarios would generate at least $165K, while the top 90% would generate at least $158,000.

Of course, this doesn't take into account the fact that with Visa, you can likely expect much larger capital gains, and transition into a higher-yielding position in retirement. You must not lose sight of the limits of the model.

Of course there are also a lot of "in between" types of stocks.

You could invest in stocks which yield around 3% and grow dividends around 5-7%. Depending on any point in time, this could represent stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Home Depot (HD), PepsiCo (PEP), WEC Energy (WEC).

Let's run one last simulation with the following parameters:

Dividend yield: 3%

Dividend growth: 7%

Standard deviation: 4%

Source: Author's chart

In 10% of cases, you'd generate at least $68K, and in 90% of the cases, at least $54,000.

We'd run these various simulations with the goal of identifying two things:

What sort of stocks you should focus on (low-yield/high-growth, high-yield/low-growth, or a balance), and whether you'll meet your objectives or come close with a high enough degree of certainty.

If your simulations spit out results you are satisfied with, you'll take these insights and start investing and building your dividend portfolio based on a target yield and growth (for the overall portfolio).

However, if your simulations are unsatisfactory, you'll have to make some adjustments.

Step 3: Making necessary adjustments

This step is beyond the scope of this article, but it is important to briefly cover it.

Source: Open Domain

If simulating your returns reveals that it is extremely unlikely (or fat out impossible) for you to meet your goals, you need to make adjustments. There are three adjustments you can make, which are as follows:

Increase your savings by either increasing income, decreasing expenses, or both.

Reducing your projected retirement spending by planning for a different lifestyle.

Retiring later.

From a system point of view, we're simply manipulating inputs and outputs. But there is more than just numbers going on; this is your life we're talking about. There are hundreds of ways to increase your savings, and if you can find a way to do so, it is the best adjustment you can make. The two other adjustments only become necessary if you cannot increase your savings sufficiently to meet your dividend goals.

Step 4: Implement the plan

The implementation of the plan is also beyond the scope of the article. We then move into portfolio building and stock selection.

Source: Open Domain

Nearly all of our other articles deal with these topics. Most of our articles are written on individual stocks, and our analysis of these securities. We also have some articles which cover portfolio strategy. You should check out our article "All Weather, Fair Weather And No Weather Stocks" which explains the framework. You can then take a look at our model portfolio.

Here, consistency is key. You need to make sure you're contributing monthly while you're in the accumulation phase. At this point, you'll also want to optimize your account strategy (HSAs, 401(K)s, IRAs or Roth IRAs). This is not only beyond the scope of this article, but also beyond the scope of my expertise. While I have a rudimentary understanding and some opinions on the different accounts available to US investors, as a resident in Luxembourg, these don't apply to me.

Step 5: Maintenance

Once you have implemented the plan, you have to deal with portfolio maintenance.

Source: Open Domain

Here you will deal with tactical changes, balancing the portfolio, selling overvalued stocks or stocks for whom the fundamentals have changed dramatically. This can be as hands-on or hands-off as you are comfortable with. Manipulating your portfolio too much is a sure-fire way to waste your time (and likely your money). However, failing to prune your portfolio successfully will also result with you leaving money on the table.

Beyond basic portfolio maintenance, you might have to consider that once in a while, you need to come up with a new plan. Every time a significant life event happens, you should make a new plan, run simulations, and make necessary adjustments.

What are significant life events which can cause a new plan? There are a few, and you'll likely know when it happens to you:

You get a significant raise, so you have a lot more cash available to invest. You might now choose to become more conservative. You inherit a bunch of cash: ditto as above. Your expenses change significantly: you relocate, have a kid, have a second kid, that sort of thing. Your goals change: you want to retire earlier/later, you change your plans for retirement.

Basically anything that significantly changes the inputs into the model should cause you to plan again.

Final words

Investing doesn't need to be a stressful endeavor. It can be fun, invigorating all while being planned for. One thing to be sure of however is that everything will NOT go according to plan. There will be setbacks and leaps forward, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a plan. This month, I've been motorbiking all around and across Bali. I have a roadmap (or more like a Google Maps) and a general idea of where I'm going. I sometimes stray from the route, and visit and explore small remote villages. Some of the best experiences have come from side-stepping the roadmap and improvising based on the circumstances. But that certainly doesn't mean I wouldn't want to have a roadmap. Investing isn't that different.

Liked this article? Then please click on the orange "follow" button at the top of the page so that we can let you know when we release more articles on dividend stocks or dividend investing strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, IRM, JNJ, WEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.