Fundamentals Support A Coffee Turnaround

Coffee has spent much of this year in the doldrums, as a combination of falling demand (from COVID-related café’ closures) and a weak Brazilian Real currency kept java on the ropes. Those negatives are slowly dissolving, however, as the supply picture is starting to brighten. Here we’ll discuss the growing number of fundamental factors which favor a coffee price turnaround by later this summer.

Although supply has been very spotting in recent months, the demand for coffee has been the major factor holding back prices and keeping the bulls at bay. Coffee shop closures around the world resulting from coronavirus lockdowns have had some impact on demand, as has the resulting loss of income. Back in April, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) noted:

"Reduced household incomes could translate into lower demand for coffee in volume terms... In addition, price-sensitive consumers may substitute higher-value coffee by lower-value blends or brands."

Yet, there are a few rays of light starting to emerge on the demand front. Despite the economic slowdown, U.S. consumers are still drinking coffee during the coronavirus — particularly the instant variety. CNBC observed that consumers are turning increasing to freeze-dried crystals as a way to capitalize on the “dalgona coffee” craze (which is made using instant coffee along with sugar and frothy milk).

Also worth mentioning is a confirming Report Ocean research report which found that the longer shelf-life and lower prices of instant coffee are expected to attract “strong growth and demand” in the coming years from consumers in other countries besides the U.S.

Meanwhile, on the harvest front, Brazil’s bean crop is reportedly 64% complete, including 52% of the Arabica crop. This is confirmed by a recent S&D Coffee & Tea Report, which stated that the “Brazilian harvest has been progressing well and seemingly seeing little impact from Covid,” although there have reportedly been some export problems in Columbia and Brazil due to reduced shipping.

Other parts of the coffee-growing world are having even greater production-related problems. According to a June ICO survey of 16 producing countries (accounting for 85% of global production), strictures surrounding the coronavirus are serving as major obstacles for many bean growers. Among the biggest problems that coffee producers in developing countries reported in the survey are: social distancing and travel restrictions (81%), partial lockdowns (75%) and curfews (38%), and full lockdowns (31%). ICO concluded that these “measures are likely to have a severe impact on countries’ economies and their coffee sectors.”

The ICO report also revealed that most of the producers surveyed anticipate additional problems concerning employment, domestic production, as well as export volumes due to the pandemic.

Source: ICO

These production and transport problems undoubtedly contributed to the June bottom in Arabica prices, though they haven’t yet had the effect of reversing coffee’s longer-term slump since the December 2019 price peak. In order for that to happen, it will likely require significant and sustained weakness in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) in which coffee is priced domestically. And the odds of a weaker dollar in the coming months have increased, thanks to continued runaway spending on the part of the U.S. Congress as it relates to the pandemic.

Source: BigCharts

Another major factor that could soon help reverse the java market slump is a continuation of the recent rebound in the Brazilian Real currency (which has an outsized market impact). As previously discussed, the Real’s devaluation proved to be the enemy of coffee exporters as banks reduced credit lines, making it harder to export beans. At the same time, the weak Brazilian currency pushed domestic prices higher and decreased the flow of business.

Indeed, during the first few months of 2020, the Real was sliding, putting downward pressure on futures prices. But the Real found a bottom in May, anticipating coffee’s price low by one month. The Real’s bottom provided some hope that coffee prices could launch a sustainable turnaround.

But since bouncing in May, the Real hasn’t quite yet succeeded in establishing a higher low above its widely-watched (and psychologically significant) 50-day moving average (see chart below). More importantly, a move higher in the Real to above the June high (just below the 0.21 level) would establish the first significant higher high in the Brazilian currency in almost two years. This in turn would pave the way for the bulls to charge and push Arabica prices higher. I would go so far as to assert that a coffee turnaround this summer hinges on a revival of the Real. Based on the currency’s stubborn adherence to the 50-day line in recent weeks, the odds technically favor a continuation of the Real rally.

Source: BigCharts

Now, let’s take a look at coffee’s price picture. September 2020 coffee futures hit a new contract low last month around the 95 level, but have since rebounded a bit, with prices bouncing between the June low and the 104 level. There was also a notable rally on high volume at the end of last month, which coincided with rumors of some industry buying. What’s more, the latest upside breakout was enough to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bullish breakout signal based on the rules of my trading discipline.

While this breakout signal would normally suffice as a speculative buy signal for trading purposes, only one thing has kept me from dipping my toes back into the coffee market — namely, the lack of a follow-through to the latest rally. Futures prices have been unable to establish a sequential series of higher highs and higher lows since the last major peak in March. Ideally, the September coffee price should push decisively above the 104 level (the July 1 closing high) before I step in as a buyer. This would convince me that the bulls have finally regained decisive control over the interim trend. A move above 104 would also likely trigger additional short covering, given that this price area served as an inflection point for coffee prices back in February and March.

Source: BarChart

The bulls and bears are still fighting for control of coffee’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend, with neither side have a decisive advantage right now. There’s still some lingering technical weakness in the market, moreover, which precludes me from placing a “buy” rating on coffee. But there are a growing number of fundamental variables — including labor shortages and transport troubles in several major growing countries — to warrant an intermediate-term bottom being established this summer.

Moreover, continued weakness in the U.S. dollar (and corresponding strength in the Brazilian Real) will likely prove to be the tipping point for giving the bulls control of the market. I still see the bulls taking control of the coffee market later this summer, but until the front-month futures price confirms this by closing above the 104 level, I remain neutral on coffee and am in a cash position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.