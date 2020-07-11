Chinese 'Hidden' Stimulus Could Continue To Support Risky Assets

However, we saw that Total Social Financing, China’s broadest measure of credit and liquidity, has been surging in recent months and generally leads risky assets such as global equities.

As a response to the COVID-19 shock, we saw that Chinese authorities have not been as aggressive as other major economies such as Italy, Japan or the US.

As a response to the COVID-19 shock, we saw that Chinese authorities have not been as aggressive as other major economies such as Italy, Japan or the US. Bank of America recently computed the amount of fiscal and monetary ‘stimulus’ for each economy since the start of the year and ranked them based on the total amount of the country’s GDP. Figure 1 shows that Italy comes first with a total stimulus of 53.3% of the nation’s GDP, closely followed by Germany (49.5%) and Singapore (42%). It is surprising to see that despite the large increase in the Fed’s balance sheet and the titanic increase in the budget deficit, the US did not ‘spend as much’ relative to the size of its economy (29.5%). More importantly, we can notice that China sits at the bottom tier of the table with a combined fiscal and monetary stimulus totaling 7.2% of the country’s GDP.

Figure 1

Source: BoA

However, we have noticed that over the past few months, the growth of Total Social Financing (TSF), China’s broadest measure of credit and liquidity to the real economy has been rising significantly (monthly injections reached a record high above CNY 5 trillion in March this year, figure 2). We know that a sharp rise in China's TSF tends to have a positive impact on the global economy; figure 2 (right frame) shows that the annual growth in TSF has been one good 6M leading indicator of the global manufacturing PMI over time.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Can China's increase in TSF add an extra stimulus to the central banks’ massive liquidity injections and generate further upside in risky assets such as equities? We saw that Chinese equities have been on fire in the past 10 days, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange experiencing its largest weekly gain (7%) since the 2015 ‘bubble’. As Bloomberg recently noted, margin-trading account balances have been surging recently at a faster pace than in 2014-2015 as ‘household gamblers’ return to market hoping to generate an extra income in this highly uncertain period. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the China stock market capitalization now totals $9.3 trillion and stands very close to its all-time high of $10 trillion reached in the first half of 2015.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

As the Chinese equity market often tends to be non-correlated to the global equity market (figure 4, left frame), our leading liquidity indicators do not work very well for Chinese stocks. What we can observe is that the Shanghai Stock Exchange has co-moved strongly with the CitiFX economic surprise index in recent years, and that the better-than-expected ‘recovery’ in economic fundamentals of China may have helped levitate the entire stock market. We have previously warned that the CitiFX surprise index may be misleading in the current environment following two to three months of lockdown, and therefore, even though we do not stand at stratospheric levels such as in 2015, we do not feel very confident that the vertical trend in equities could continue in the near to medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

However, China's Total Social Financing is usually a good leading liquidity indicator for risky assets such as global equities. For instance, figure 5 (left frame) shows that the annual growth in TSF has historically led the performance of world’s stocks by 12 months; the rising growth in TSF since the start of the year is pricing in further upside for the months to come.

Figure 5 (right frame) shows another interesting co-movement between China's TSF (6M lead) and Dr. copper; is this trend sustainable without a robust ‘recovery’ in the real economy?

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

The other leading liquidity measure we like to use is the excess liquidity, which we compute by the difference between the real M1 money growth and the industrial production. While we would choose CPI inflation to compute the real money growth for most of the economies, we use the PPI inflation as it shows a better co-movement with the 10Y yield (figure 6, left frame). Figure 6 (right frame) shows an interesting co-movement between the real money growth and the 10Y yield in the past 20 years; the level of the 10Y yield appears to be very low relative to the real money growth (rising at 10% YoY).

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

We found that the excess liquidity measure tends to lead China and some international house prices very well over time. For instance, figure 7 shows that China's excess liquidity has led the domestic housing market by 6 months in the past cycle. A more striking chart is the right one (figure 7); the co-movement between the Australian housing market (which has historically heavily relied on China’s demand) and China’s excess liquidity (6M lead) is striking. Hence, rising real money growth in China could continue to support Australian properties in the medium term.

Figure 7

Source: Eikon Reuters

To conclude, we will closely watch the real money growth in China as a rise in excess liquidity combined with a surge in TSF could support risky assets in the near to medium term despite the high uncertainty coming forward.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.